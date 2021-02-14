Log in
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Rolls Royce : to name former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO - Sky News

02/14/2021 | 10:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers apply Rolls-Royce decal to the engine of a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet

(Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings will name former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as its next chief financial officer, with the appointment to be announced as early as Monday, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/covid-hit-rolls-royce-picks-ex-deloitte-partner-kakoullis-as-finance-chief-12217905 on Sunday.

The expected arrival of Kakoullis comes at a challenging time for the company, having been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis as its airline customers have grounded planes.

In January the aero engines maker lowered forecasts for how much its engines will fly this year as tighter coronavirus travel restrictions inflict fresh pain on airlines, saying this would mean a cash outflow of 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).

Rolls-Royce told Reuters it was not commenting on the report at this time.

The company has been searching for a new CFO since Stephen Daintith resigned last August, though he has remained at Rolls-Royce for the transition period before taking the CFO role at British online supermarket and technology group Ocado.

Kakoullis was partner at Deloitte UK for more than 20 years and managing director of the global audit and assurance business for four years at the Big Four accounting firm, his LinkedIn profile shows.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 041 M 15 291 M 15 291 M
Net income 2020 -3 183 M -4 408 M -4 408 M
Net Debt 2020 3 796 M 5 257 M 5 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 759 M 10 741 M 10 745 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 89,29 GBX
Last Close Price 92,86 GBX
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-16.53%10 741
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.54%109 644
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.86%94 599
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.67%49 575
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.76%47 104
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.64%39 064
