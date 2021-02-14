Rolls Royce : to name former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as its next CFO - Sky News
02/14/2021 | 07:13am EST
(Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will name former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as its next Chief Financial Officer, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/covid-hit-rolls-royce-picks-ex-deloitte-partner-kakoullis-as-finance-chief-12217905 on Sunday.
Kakoullis's appointment is expected to be announced to the London Stock Exchange as early as Monday morning, the report added.