Rolls-Royce Holdings plc    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rolls Royce : to name former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as its next CFO - Sky News

02/14/2021 | 07:13am EST
(Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will name former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as its next Chief Financial Officer, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/covid-hit-rolls-royce-picks-ex-deloitte-partner-kakoullis-as-finance-chief-12217905 on Sunday.

Kakoullis's appointment is expected to be announced to the London Stock Exchange as early as Monday morning, the report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 041 M 15 291 M 15 291 M
Net income 2020 -3 183 M -4 408 M -4 408 M
Net Debt 2020 3 796 M 5 257 M 5 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 759 M 10 741 M 10 745 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 89,29 GBX
Last Close Price 92,86 GBX
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-16.53%10 741
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.54%109 644
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.86%94 599
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.67%49 575
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.76%47 104
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.64%39 064
