Rolls-Royce welcomes Abra/Airbus agreement for five A350s

July 26, 2024 at 10:23 am EDT

Rolls-Royce has welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed between the Abra Group and Airbus for five A350-900s powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.



Following the announcement, Rolls-Royce Commercial Director Ewen McDonald expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the efficiency and reliability of the Trent XWB, which he described as 'the world's most efficient large aircraft engine compatible with sustainable aviation fuels'.



Rolls-Royce says it is investing over £1 billion to improve the performance of its Trent fleet.





