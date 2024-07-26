Rolls-Royce welcomes Abra/Airbus agreement for five A350s
Following the announcement, Rolls-Royce Commercial Director Ewen McDonald expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the efficiency and reliability of the Trent XWB, which he described as 'the world's most efficient large aircraft engine compatible with sustainable aviation fuels'.
Rolls-Royce says it is investing over £1 billion to improve the performance of its Trent fleet.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction