This will be the first time Cathay's cargo division, Cathay Cargo, operates a Rolls-Royce Trent engine in its freighter network. Cathay Pacific's passenger fleet already includes the Trent XWB-84 powered A350-900, Trent XWB-97 powered A350-1000, Trent 700 powered A330 and Trent 800 powered Boeing 777.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it welcomes Cathay's order for six Trent XWB-97 powered A350F. The engines will be covered by our comprehensive TotalCare service which will provide the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance of the fleet. When these aircraft come into service the airline will operate all three variants of the Rolls-Royce powered A350 family.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it welcomes Cathay's order for six Trent XWB-97 powered A350F. The engines will be covered by our comprehensive TotalCare service which will provide the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance of the fleet. When these aircraft come into service the airline will operate all three variants of the Rolls-Royce powered A350 family.

"Cathay has been a valued customer for decades and we thank them for once again putting their trust in us. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership as the first Trent engine enters their freighter fleet."

Cathay is renowned for their expertise in the freighter market, therefore this order proves once again that our customers have confidence in the power of the Trent XWB-97 to support their operations in both the cargo and passenger markets.

We are delighted to announce the order of six Trent XWB-97 powered A350F to join our freighter network. We have been operating the Trent XWB-97 engine for more than five years on a variety of routes and in that time, it has continued to deliver on efficiency and reliability. We therefore have great confidence in the Trent XWB-97 for our A350 freighter operation."

The Trent XWB-97 has proven its reliability and durability over five years of service and more than two million engine flying hours - this is set to increase to more than five million by 2025.

As versatile as it is reliable, the Trent XWB has already shown it is equally efficient at powering short-haul or long-haul flights, which makes it the ideal solution for passenger and freighter operators with a varied network. As the world's most efficient large aero engine in service, the Trent XWB will also help fast track Cathay's sustainability journey. It is certified to operate on a 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend today and has been proven to be compatible with 100% SAF for the future.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.