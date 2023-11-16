Today's announcement proves once again that our customers have confidence in the power of the Trent XWB to support their expanding operations.

"With proven reliability and versatility, the Trent XWB - the world's most efficient large aero-engine in service - is the ideal platform to support Emirates as it continues to expand its network.

"Rolls-Royce's relationship with Emirates began in 1996 with selection of Trent power and we look forward to continuing this valuable partnership far into the future."