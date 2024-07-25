We are delighted to welcome Japan Airlines' (JAL) order for 20 Airbus A350-900. JAL's decision to order additional aircraft confirms their confidence in the Trent XWB and A350 combination. We look forward to supporting these new aircraft as they enter service."

As versatile as it is reliable, the Trent XWB has already shown it is equally efficient at powering short-haul or long-haul flights, which makes it the ideal solution for passenger and freighter operators of any network. As the world's most efficient large aero engine in service, the Trent XWB is a great choice to fast-track any airline's sustainability journey. With a 15 per cent fuel consumption advantage over the first generation of Trent engine, the Trent XWB goes further on less fuel, and offers leading performance and noise levels. The engine is certified to operate on a 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend today and has been proven to be compatible with 100% SAF for the future.

To further improve the performance of the engine for customers, Rolls-Royce is investing more than £1bn in a programme that will deliver enhanced time on wing across the in-production Trent fleet.