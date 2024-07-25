Thursday 25 July 2024 15:33 PM
Rolls-Royce welcomes Japan Airlines's order for 20 Airbus A350-900s
25 July 2024
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today welcomes Japan Airlines' (JAL) order for 20 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft, finalising a commitment announced earlier this year.
The new A350-900s will join the carrier's A350 fleet serving international routes. JAL has ordered a total of 52 A350s, with 18 in service.
We are delighted to welcome Japan Airlines' (JAL) order for 20 Airbus A350-900. JAL's decision to order additional aircraft confirms their confidence in the Trent XWB and A350 combination. We look forward to supporting these new aircraft as they enter service."
As versatile as it is reliable, the Trent XWB has already shown it is equally efficient at powering short-haul or long-haul flights, which makes it the ideal solution for passenger and freighter operators of any network. As the world's most efficient large aero engine in service, the Trent XWB is a great choice to fast-track any airline's sustainability journey. With a 15 per cent fuel consumption advantage over the first generation of Trent engine, the Trent XWB goes further on less fuel, and offers leading performance and noise levels. The engine is certified to operate on a 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend today and has been proven to be compatible with 100% SAF for the future.
To further improve the performance of the engine for customers, Rolls-Royce is investing more than £1bn in a programme that will deliver enhanced time on wing across the in-production Trent fleet.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power to protect.
- Rolls-Royce has a presence in 48 countries and customers in more than 150, comprising over 250 commercial large aero engine customers, 160 armed forces and navies and approximately 40,000 active Power Systems customers. We are committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and we support our customers to do the same.
- Annual underlying revenue was £15.4bn in 2023, underlying operating profit was £1.6bn and free cash flow £1.3bn.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
