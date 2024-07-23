Tuesday 23 July 2024 12:30 PM
Rolls-Royce welcomes Virgin Atlantic's order for an additional 14 Trent 7000 engines
23 July 2024
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces Virgin Atlantic has agreed to place an order for 14 additional Trent 7000 engines to power seven Airbus A330neo. The Trent 7000 is the exclusive engine for the aircraft.
The aircraft will enter service in 2027 and adds to the existing Virgin Atlantic fleet of Trent 7000-powered A330-900s.
Virgin Atlantic is an existing Trent 7000 customer, and we are delighted that they have elected to return for seven Airbus A330neos - confirming their confidence in the Trent 7000 and A330neo combination. We look forward to supporting these new aircraft as they enter service."
We know our customers and crew love flying on the A330neo. Ordering another seven of these beautiful, carbon and fuel-efficient aircraft, powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine, completes our fleet transformation and will ensure that our customers can continue to enjoy our award-winning experience in the sky."
The Trent 7000 is the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce Trent family of engines and exclusively powers the Airbus A330neo. After entering service at the end of 2018, the Trent 7000 has flown more than two million hours, delivering exceptional reliability, sustainable performance and proven versatility. Incorporating the latest generation technology, the A330neo/Trent 7000 combination delivers a 14% better aircraft fuel burn per seat (compared to the A330/Trent 700), while significantly lowering emissions.
Rolls-Royce is investing more than £1bn in a programme that will deliver further improvements to the Trent engine family. For the Trent 7000, a Durability Enhancement package has been introduced which more than doubles engine time on wing and a second package of hot-section enhancements will deliver a further improvement of up to 30%.
The engine is certified to operate on a 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend today and has been proven to be compatible with 100% SAF for the future.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power to protect.
- Rolls-Royce has a presence in 48 countries and customers in more than 150, comprising over 250 commercial large aero engine customers, 160 armed forces and navies and approximately 40,000 active Power Systems customers. We are committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and we support our customers to do the same.
- Annual underlying revenue was £15.4bn in 2023, underlying operating profit was £1.6bn and free cash flow £1.3bn.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
www.rolls-royce.com
