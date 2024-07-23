The aircraft will enter service in 2027 and adds to the existing Virgin Atlantic fleet of Trent 7000-powered A330-900s.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces Virgin Atlantic has agreed to place an order for 14 additional Trent 7000 engines to power seven Airbus A330neo. The Trent 7000 is the exclusive engine for the aircraft.

Virgin Atlantic is an existing Trent 7000 customer, and we are delighted that they have elected to return for seven Airbus A330neos - confirming their confidence in the Trent 7000 and A330neo combination. We look forward to supporting these new aircraft as they enter service."

We know our customers and crew love flying on the A330neo. Ordering another seven of these beautiful, carbon and fuel-efficient aircraft, powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine, completes our fleet transformation and will ensure that our customers can continue to enjoy our award-winning experience in the sky."

The Trent 7000 is the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce Trent family of engines and exclusively powers the Airbus A330neo. After entering service at the end of 2018, the Trent 7000 has flown more than two million hours, delivering exceptional reliability, sustainable performance and proven versatility. Incorporating the latest generation technology, the A330neo/Trent 7000 combination delivers a 14% better aircraft fuel burn per seat (compared to the A330/Trent 700), while significantly lowering emissions.

Rolls-Royce is investing more than £1bn in a programme that will deliver further improvements to the Trent engine family. For the Trent 7000, a Durability Enhancement package has been introduced which more than doubles engine time on wing and a second package of hot-section enhancements will deliver a further improvement of up to 30%.

The engine is certified to operate on a 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend today and has been proven to be compatible with 100% SAF for the future.