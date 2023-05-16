|
Romande Energie SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
121st Annual General Meeting of Romande Energie Holding SA
16-May-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Romande Energie SA
|
|Rue de Lausanne
|
|1110 Morges
|
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@romande-energie.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.romande-energie.ch/
|ISIN:
|CH0025607331
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1634737
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1634737 16-May-2023 CET/CEST