  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Romande Energie Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HREN   CH0025607331

ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA

(HREN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:02 2023-05-16 am EDT
1335.00 CHF   +1.52%
121st Annual General Meeting of Romande Energie Holding SA
EQ
05/11Romande Energie Invests CHF2 Million in New Pellet Press at Swiss Biomass Plant
MT
05/11Romande Energie investing in a new pellet production line
EQ
121st Annual General Meeting of Romande Energie Holding SA

05/16/2023 | 01:17pm EDT
Romande Energie SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
121st Annual General Meeting of Romande Energie Holding SA

16-May-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam

Please find attached copy of our press release:

Press release (PDF)

Contact for media representatives   Contact for Investor Relations (IR)
Michèle Cassani   René Lauckner
Spokesperson   Head of Group Treasury
     
Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 67   Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 24
Email: michele.cassani@romande-energie.ch Email: rene.lauckner@romande-energie.ch

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Romande Energie SA
Rue de Lausanne
1110 Morges
Switzerland
E-mail: info@romande-energie.ch
Internet: https://www.romande-energie.ch/
ISIN: CH0025607331
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1634737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1634737  16-May-2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
