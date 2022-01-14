Log in
    HREN   CH0025607331

ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA

(HREN)
  Report
ElCom rules on 2017 regulated tariffs applied by Romande Energie Commerce

01/14/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Romande Energie SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ElCom rules on 2017 regulated tariffs applied by Romande Energie Commerce

14-Jan-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dear Sir or Madam

Please find attached copy of our press release:

Release of an ad hoc announcement (PDF)

Contact for media representatives   Contact for Investor Relations (IR)
Michèle Cassani   René Lauckner
Spokesperson   Head of Group Treasury
     
Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 67   Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 24
Email: michele.cassani@romande-energie.ch Email: rene.lauckner@romande-energie.ch

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Romande Energie SA
Rue de Lausanne
1110 Morges
Switzerland
E-mail: info@romande-energie.ch
Internet: https://www.romande-energie.ch/
ISIN: CH0025607331
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1269129

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1269129  14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
