  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Romande Energie Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HREN   CH0025607331

ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA

(HREN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-22 am EDT
1170.00 CHF   -0.85%
11:48aNew ownership for neo technologies
EQ
09/13Partnership to help companies in Western Switzerland go net zero
EQ
09/05Romande Energie Swings to H1 Loss on $70 Million Impact Related to EOS, Alpiq Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

New ownership for neo technologies

09/22/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Romande Energie SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
New ownership for neo technologies

22-Sep-2022 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dear Sir or Madam

Please find attached copy of our press release:

Release of an ad hoc announcement (PDF)

Contact for media representatives   Contact for Investor Relations (IR)
Caroline Monod   René Lauckner
Communication Advisor   Head of Group Treasury
     
Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 78   Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 24
Email: caroline.monod@romande-energie.ch Email: rene.lauckner@romande-energie.ch

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Romande Energie SA
Rue de Lausanne
1110 Morges
Switzerland
E-mail: info@romande-energie.ch
Internet: https://www.romande-energie.ch/
ISIN: CH0025607331
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1448711

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1448711  22-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 697 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2022 6,19 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
Net Debt 2022 171 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 208x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 1 211 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 026
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Petit Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nicolas Conne Chief Financial Officer
Guy Mustaki Chairman
Paola Ghillani Director
Alphonse-Marie Veuthey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA-13.55%1 254
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.06%164 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.01%80 926
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.58%80 300
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.47%65 709
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.86%64 677