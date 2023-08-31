An extraordinary first six months - as expected
H1 2023 results
31 August
Summary
Background
Strategy update
Restatement of end-2022 financial statements
Financial results
Wrap-up &
Q&A
Background
Climate Act
Impacts for Romande Energie
- Legislation in line with Group's strategy
- Goal: decarbonise Western Switzerland
- Net zero strategy
- Funding the transition
- renewable generation range
- Product-relatedopportunities
- Carbon-reductionconsulting
- Support for building energy retrofits
- Support for our business and driving innovation
- Innovation subsidies
- Subsidies for building energy retrofits
Single amending
act (Mantelerlass)
Principal changes
- Increase in domestic generation, focusing on winter (2040 target: +6 TWh)
- Fast-trackprocedures
- Abandonment of market liberalisation
Still undecided
- Role of DSOs in encouraging energy efficiency amongst their customers
- Abandonment of average price
- Liberalisation of metering location
- Mandatory rooftop PV arrays
