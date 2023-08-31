Romande Energie Holding SA is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the production and distribution of electricity. The Company diversifies its activities into four businesses: distribution of electricity; marketing of energy; environment, and energy efficiency. The distribution business is engaged in the management of the electricity grid in the allotted coverage area. The marketing business covers the supply of electricity in Switzerland, including an offering of administrative and energy services. The environment business encompasses the development and management of renewable power production. The activities relating to energy efficiency are handled by the environment business. The Company's electricity grid spreads across a number of municipalities in the canton of Vaud, Valais, Fribourg and Geneva.

Sector Electric Utilities