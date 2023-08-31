An extraordinary first six months - as expected

H1 2023 results

31 August

Summary

01

02

03

04

05

Background

Strategy update

Restatement of end-2022 financial statements

Financial results

Wrap-up &

Q&A

Background

Climate Act

Impacts for Romande Energie

  • Legislation in line with Group's strategy
    • Goal: decarbonise Western Switzerland
    • Net zero strategy
    • Funding the transition
    • renewable generation range
  • Product-relatedopportunities
    • Carbon-reductionconsulting
    • Support for building energy retrofits
  • Support for our business and driving innovation
    • Innovation subsidies
    • Subsidies for building energy retrofits

4

Single amending

act (Mantelerlass)

Principal changes

  • Increase in domestic generation, focusing on winter (2040 target: +6 TWh)
  • Fast-trackprocedures
  • Abandonment of market liberalisation

Still undecided

  • Role of DSOs in encouraging energy efficiency amongst their customers
  • Abandonment of average price
  • Liberalisation of metering location
  • Mandatory rooftop PV arrays

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Romande Energie Holding SA published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 05:19:04 UTC.