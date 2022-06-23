Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Romande Energie Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HREN   CH0025607331

ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA

(HREN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-23 am EDT
1155.00 CHF   -5.71%
12:03pRomande Energie Group issues its first Green Bond
EQ
06/15Romande Energie Plans Green Bond Issue To Ramp Up Renewable Energy Production
MT
06/15ROMANDE ENERGIE : announces its intention to issue a green bond
PU
Romande Energie Group issues its first Green Bond

06/23/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Romande Energie SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Romande Energie Group issues its first Green Bond

23-Jun-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Dear Sir or Madam

Please find attached copy of our press release:

Release of an ad hoc announcement (PDF)

Contact for media representatives   Contact for Investor Relations (IR)
Michèle Cassani   René Lauckner
Spokesperson   Head of Group Treasury
     
Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 67   Phone: +41 (0)21 802 95 24
Email: michele.cassani@romande-energie.ch Email: rene.lauckner@romande-energie.ch

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Romande Energie SA
Rue de Lausanne
1110 Morges
Switzerland
E-mail: info@romande-energie.ch
Internet: https://www.romande-energie.ch/
ISIN: CH0025607331
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1382783

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1382783  23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
