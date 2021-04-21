Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMO) on Behalf of Investors

04/21/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (“Romeo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo announced that, as a result of a significant supply shortage of battery cells, its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance would be reduced by 71-87%. During a related conference call, the Company revealed that it relied solely on Samsung and LG for its supply of power cells, not four different cell suppliers as Romeo had previously stated.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Romeo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 941 M 941 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 60,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lionel E. Selwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren Webb Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Director
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-67.94%1 003
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.30%128 674
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD0.23%23 279
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-4.08%10 068
VARTA AG0.59%5 786
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-26.70%5 381
