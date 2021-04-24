Log in
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/24/2021 | 01:47am EDT
SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period Start

Class Period End

Lead Plantiff Deadline

LifeMD, Inc.

(NASDAQ: LFMD)

Click Here 

19/01/2021

13/04/2021

15/06/2021

Intrusion, Inc.

(NASDAQ: INTZ)

Click Here 

13/01/2021

13/04/2021

15/06/2021

Romeo Power Inc.

(NYSE: RMO)

Click Here 

05/10/2020

30/03/2021

15/06/2021

Arcimoto, Inc.

(NASDAQ: FUV)

Click Here 

14/02/2018

22/03/2021

18/06/2021

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

(NYSE: EBS)

Click Here 

06/07/2020

31/03/2021

18/06/2021

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(NASDAQ: ACAD)

Click Here 

15/06/2020

04/04/2021

18/06/2021

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301276269.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
