Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Romeo Power, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMO   US7761531083

ROMEO POWER, INC.

(RMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RMO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Romeo Power, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

06/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo" or "the Company") (NYSE: RMO), formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG), and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Romeo securities between October 2, 2020 and March 30, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rmo.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. With respect to its 2021 outlook, citing “supply constraints” and “the significant shortfall in battery cell capacity industrywide,” Romeo advised investors that is “now expects its revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $18-40 million”—significantly lower than analyst expectations. On this news, Romeo’s stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.67%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) it was suffering from an acute shortage of high-quality battery cells, which are key raw materials for Romeo's battery packs and modules, due to supply constraints. Contrary to Defendants' representations, (2) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (3) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and prospects, (4) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (5) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth, and (6) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rmo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Romeo you have until June 15, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROMEO POWER, INC.
11:02aRMO INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Romeo Power, Inc..
BU
06/03INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Inves..
PR
06/02RMO INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Romeo Power, In..
PR
06/02NUVVE  : Romeo Power Partner for Vehicle-to-Grid Integration With Commercial Bat..
MT
06/02ROMEO POWER  : Nuvve and Romeo Power Announce Collaboration to Help Accelerate V..
PR
06/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
05/28ROMEO POWER, INC. CLASS ACTION REMIN : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Remind..
PR
05/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
05/23INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Shareholders of Se..
PR
05/21ROMEO POWER  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securi..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,5 M - -
Net income 2021 15,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 97,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 274 M 1 274 M -
EV / Sales 2021 41,0x
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart ROMEO POWER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Romeo Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROMEO POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,33 $
Last Close Price 9,71 $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lionel E. Selwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren Webb Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Director
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-56.83%1 274
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED16.06%148 385
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD21.63%29 248
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-7.85%9 617
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD12.34%8 401
VARTA AG9.14%6 360