  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Romeo Power, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMO   US7761531083

ROMEO POWER, INC.

(RMO)
  Report
Summary 
All News

ROMEO POWER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power, Inc. - RMO

06/11/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Romeo Power or RMG Acquisition and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rmo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 15, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Romeo Power and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On December 29, 2020, Romeo announced that it completed its business combination with RMG and the next day began trading its common stock and warrants on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “RMO” and “RMO.WT”. Then, on March 30, 2021, post-market, the Company shocked investors when it announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, disclosing that production had been hindered by a shortage in supply of battery cells and therefore its estimated 2021 revenue would be reduced by approximately 71-87%. On this news, shares of Romeo plummeted almost 20%, from a closing price of $10.37 per share on March 30, 2021 to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

The case is Nichols v. Romeo Power, Inc., No. 21-cv-03362.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,5 M - -
Net income 2021 15,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 92,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 211 M 1 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 38,6x
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 66,7%
Technical analysis trends ROMEO POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,33 $
Last Close Price 9,23 $
Spread / Highest target 62,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lionel E. Selwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren Webb Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Director
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-58.96%1 228
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED28.73%158 360
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD33.45%30 421
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-5.69%9 386
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD12.02%8 290
VARTA AG14.13%6 443