  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Romeo Power, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    RMO   US7761531083

ROMEO POWER, INC.

(RMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Romeo Power : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

08/02/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, August 16th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Power’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.romeopower.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.

About Romeo Power

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit romeopower.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,3 M - -
Net income 2021 16,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 925 M 925 M -
EV / Sales 2021 30,6x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 67,3%
Technical analysis trends ROMEO POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,05 $
Average target price 10,33 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lionel E. Selwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry A. Shiba Chief Financial Officer
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-68.65%925
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED57.22%198 382
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD39.88%32 852
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD8.66%8 400
ZHEJIANG HANGKE TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED COMPANY43.37%7 665
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.87%7 247