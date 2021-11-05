Log in
Romeo Power Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

11/05/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, November 15th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Power’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.romeopower.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.

About Romeo Power

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit romeopower.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
EV / Sales 2021 29,4x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 68,0%
Managers and Directors
Susan S. Brennan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry A. Shiba Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
