Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Romeo Power, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMO   US7761531083

ROMEO POWER, INC.

(RMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Romeo Power : and Dynexus Technology Collaborate to Introduce Advanced Battery Sensing and Diagnostics for Battery-Electric Commercial Vehicles

09/14/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enhanced Quality Control, Safety and Reliability across Romeo Power’s Battery Value Chain

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, and Dynexus Technology, a leader in battery sensing solutions and data-driven battery intelligence, today announced a collaboration to integrate Dynexus Technology’s actionable battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power’s battery ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005354/en/

The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be utilized for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, as well as module and pack diagnostics and prognostics, enabling multiple opportunities to reduce total cost of ownership for Romeo Power’s customers.

“As part of our holistic approach, we’re committed to being first movers in progressing battery safety and performance technology and features,” said AK Srouji, CTO of Romeo Power. “Dynexus generates critical data that can accelerate the qualification process of cells and batteries, including cell screening and matching, further improving quality control, safety and reliability of our battery systems. We look forward to collaborating with Dynexus to advance the electrification of commercial vehicles.”

Dynexus’s award winning and patented Inline Rapid Impedance Spectroscopy (iRIS®) sensors generate near real-time, rich, frequency-based battery data that provide information about the state of the battery physico-chemistry. Traditional measurement methods treat the battery as a blackbox. The Dynexus sensor “looks” inside the battery and generates a “fingerprint” or signature that uniquely describes a battery’s health, degradation, and therefore safety.

Romeo Power will integrate iRIS into its proven battery systems, providing a new class of battery data that, until now, was only available for research purposes and was not practical as a commercial sensor or tool. This cutting-edge technology enables measurements that typically take 30 minutes, to be reduced to 10 seconds or less. As a result, this game changing technology provides significant commercial application opportunities for Romeo Power’s advanced electrification solutions.

Dynexus Technology’s iRIS system has been validated in Romeo Power’s in-house testing lab and demonstrates superior accuracy and repeatability. The iRIS system also has high voltage capability and enables measurements under dynamic battery conditions. In addition to screening and quality control applications, Romeo Power intends to implement iRIS inside its next-generation battery systems and is expected to start road testing in 2022. This integration is also additive to Romeo Power's sustainability efforts as it may enhance reuse and battery second life assessment.

“We are excited to work with an energy technology leader like Romeo Power as we enable advanced diagnostics and prognostics for lithium-ion batteries,” said David Sorum, CEO of Dynexus Technology. “Integrating our in-line and on-board battery sensing solutions will not only reduce diagnostic times, but will also maximize performance, safety and the overall lifetime value for end users.”

About Romeo Power

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social media @romeopowerinc or visit romeopower.com.

About Dynexus Technology

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, Dynexus Technology is a leader in data-driven battery intelligence sensors. With the goal of creating a safer and smarter electrified world, Dynexus Technology is on a mission to provide efficient and accurate in-line battery data for advanced diagnostic and prognostic solutions. Our vision is to optimize the value of electrified platforms, and ensure they perform safely and predictably throughout their lifecycles. For more information, please visit www.dynexustech.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Romeo Power in general, see the risk disclosures in Romeo Power’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings made with the SEC by Romeo Power. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Romeo Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROMEO POWER, INC.
09:13aROMEO POWER : and Dynexus Technology Collaborate to Introduce Advanced Battery S..
BU
09/03ROMEO POWER : EXECUTIVE SEVERANCE AND CHANGE IN CONTROL PLAN (Form 8-K)
PU
09/03ROMEO POWER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/20ROMEO POWER : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Romeo Power to $4 From $7, ..
MT
08/17ROMEO POWER : Thinking about buying stock in NanoVibronix, Advanced Micro Device..
PR
08/17ROMEO POWER : BTIG Adjusts Romeo Power's Price Target to $12 From $15, Maintains..
MT
08/16ROMEO POWER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/16Romeo Power, Inc. Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
08/16ROMEO POWER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16ROMEO POWER : Q2 Loss Widens As Revenue Dips -- Stock Down 7% After-Hours
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROMEO POWER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 623 M 623 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ROMEO POWER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Romeo Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROMEO POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Average target price 7,67 $
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan S. Brennan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry A. Shiba Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-79.32%623
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED43.20%181 504
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.13.62%27 085
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.41%9 065
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD11.69%8 557
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.137.04%7 501