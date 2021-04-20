Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/20/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RMO, RMO.WT) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG, RMG.WS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 15, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Romeo Power had only two battery cell suppliers despite claiming to have four suppliers. Although the Company described supply shortages as a future risk, constraints had already occurred and had negatively impacted the Company’s operations. The Company failed to maintain supply levels sufficient to meet end user demand and grow production in 2021. The Company’s battery cell inventory was not hedged as it claimed, instead it was at the mercy of its two suppliers and the spot market for inventory. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Romeo Power, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 003 M 1 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart ROMEO POWER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Romeo Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROMEO POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,33 $
Last Close Price 7,68 $
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lionel E. Selwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren Webb Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Director
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-65.85%1 003
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED3.67%130 270
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD-1.58%23 276
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-5.42%9 701
VARTA AG2.88%5 913
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-26.83%5 378
