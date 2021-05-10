Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Romeo Power, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMO   US7761531083

ROMEO POWER, INC.

(RMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO, RMO.WT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

05/10/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a purchaser of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO, RMO.WT) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021. Romeo purports to be an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles.

If you suffered a loss due to Romeo Power, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO, RMO.WT) Made Misstatements Regarding its Ability to Meet Demand

According to the complaint, on October 5, 2020, RMG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo becoming a publicly listed company. The acquisition closed on December 29, 2020. During the class period, defendants represented that Romeo estimated revenue of $11 million for 2020 and $140 million for 2021. Defendants further represented that Romeo had "key partnerships" with LG Chem, Samsung, Murata and SK Innovation, which manufacture battery cells, a key component in Romeo's battery modules and packs, and that they were supplying Romeo with battery cells. Finally, defendants represented that Romeo has the capacity and supply to meet end-user demand for its products and that Romeo was not beholden "to any level of the value chain," that its supply was hedged, and that it did not see any material challenges that would hamper growth.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo issued a press release and filed a report with the SEC that disclosed its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Romeo shocked investors by disclosing that its production had been hampered by a shortage in supply of battery cells and that its estimated 2021 revenue would therefore be reduced by approximately 71-87%. During a conference call the same day, Romeo revealed that it had only two battery suppliers, not four as previously represented. Then, on March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley downgraded Romeo's target price from $12 to $7 per share. On this news, Romeo shares declined almost 20%, to close at $8.33 per share.

If you purchased shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO, RMO.WT) between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, you have until June 15, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Romeo Power, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROMEO POWER, INC.
02:24pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO, R..
BU
07:32aROMEO POWER  : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webc..
BU
05/07ROMEO POWER, INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investor..
PR
05/04URGENT : Monteverde & Associates PC Invites Romeo Power, Inc. Shareholders To Co..
PR
05/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
05/01KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed..
PR
04/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
04/28DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
04/27RMO LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
PR
04/27THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 008 M 1 008 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart ROMEO POWER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Romeo Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROMEO POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,33 $
Last Close Price 7,72 $
Spread / Highest target 289%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lionel E. Selwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren Webb Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Director
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-65.67%1 008
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED4.61%132 993
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD4.50%24 989
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-16.22%8 694
VARTA AG-2.07%5 686
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-34.09%4 901