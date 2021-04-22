Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMO) on Behalf of Investors

04/22/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Romeo Power Inc. f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (“Romeo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo announced that, as a result of a significant supply shortage of battery cells, its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance would be reduced by 71-87%. During a related conference call, the Company revealed that it relied solely on Samsung and LG for its supply of power cells, not four different cell suppliers as Romeo had previously stated.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Romeo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 027 M 1 027 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,7x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart ROMEO POWER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Romeo Power, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROMEO POWER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,33 $
Last Close Price 7,87 $
Spread / Highest target 281%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lionel E. Selwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauren Webb Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Director
Robert S. Mancini Chairman
Abdul Kader El Srouji Chief Technology Officer
Criswell Choi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-65.01%941
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED3.20%127 655
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD3.36%23 773
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-2.02%9 866
VARTA AG-0.13%5 742
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-27.87%5 402
