Romi S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE LEILÃO DAS FRAÇÕES DECORRENTES DA BONIFICAÇÃO DE AÇÕES
ROMI S.A. ("Companhia") comunica aos seus acionistas, em consonância com o Fato Relevante publicado em 20 de setembro de 2022 acerca da aprovação pelo Conselho de Administração da bonificação de ações e o Aviso aos Acionistas de 22 de setembro de 2022 acerca do crédito e disponibilização das novas ações, o seguinte:
Findo o prazo de transferência de 30 dias previsto no §3º do artigo 169 da Lei nº 6.404/76, as frações de ações foram agrupadas resultando em um número total de 9.690 (nove mil, seiscentas e noventa) ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia.
Essas ações serão vendidas em leilões sucessivos a serem realizados na B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, com início em 30 de novembro de 2022, até a venda integral das ações, tendo como valor de referência a média do preço de fechamento das ações de emissão da Companhia no pregão da semana anterior à data do leilão, e os respectivos valores líquidos apurados serão colocados à disposição dos acionistas em data a ser oportunamente divulgada após liquidação financeira das ações leiloadas.
Santa Bárbara d'Oeste, 29 de novembro de 2022.
Fábio Barbanti Taiar
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
ROMI S.A.
A PUBLICY HELD COMPANY
CNPJ no 56.720.428/0014-88
NIRE 35.300.036.751
B3: ROMI3
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
INFORMATION ON THE AUCTION OF THE
FRACTIONS RESULTING FROM STOCK BONUS
ROMI S.A. ("Company") hereby announces to its shareholders, in accordance with the Material Fact released on September 20, 2022, regarding the Board of Directors' approval of the stock bonus and the Notice to Shareholders of September 22, 2022, regarding the crediting and availability of the new shares, the following:
At the end of the 30-day transfer period provided for in paragraph 3 of Article 169 of Law 6,404/76, the fractions of shares were grouped resulting in a total number of 9,690 (nine thousand, six hundred and ninety) common shares issued by the Company.
These shares will be sold at successive auctions to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, starting on November 30, 2022, taking as the reference value the average closing price of the shares issued by the Company on the trading session of the week prior to the date of the auction, until the full sale of the shares, and the respective net amounts will be made available to shareholders on date to be announced in due course, after financial settlement of the auctioned shares.
