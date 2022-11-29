Romi S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

These shares will be sold at successive auctions to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, starting on November 30, 2022, taking as the reference value the average closing price of the shares issued by the Company on the trading session of the week prior to the date of the auction, until the full sale of the shares, and the respective net amounts will be made available to shareholders on date to be announced in due course, after financial settlement of the auctioned shares.