    ROMI3   BRROMIACNOR8

ROMI S.A.

(ROMI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-11-28 pm EST
14.30 BRL   -0.28%
Romi S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

11/29/2022 | 07:31am EST
ROMI S.A.

COMPANHIA ABERTA

CNPJ no 56.720.428/0014-88

NIRE 35.300.036.751

B3: ROMI3

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE LEILÃO DAS FRAÇÕES DECORRENTES DA BONIFICAÇÃO DE AÇÕES

ROMI S.A. ("Companhia") comunica aos seus acionistas, em consonância com o Fato Relevante publicado em 20 de setembro de 2022 acerca da aprovação pelo Conselho de Administração da bonificação de ações e o Aviso aos Acionistas de 22 de setembro de 2022 acerca do crédito e disponibilização das novas ações, o seguinte:

  1. Findo o prazo de transferência de 30 dias previsto no §3º do artigo 169 da Lei nº 6.404/76, as frações de ações foram agrupadas resultando em um número total de 9.690 (nove mil, seiscentas e noventa) ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia.
  2. Essas ações serão vendidas em leilões sucessivos a serem realizados na B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, com início em 30 de novembro de 2022, até a venda integral das ações, tendo como valor de referência a média do preço de fechamento das ações de emissão da Companhia no pregão da semana anterior à data do leilão, e os respectivos valores líquidos apurados serão colocados à disposição dos acionistas em data a ser oportunamente divulgada após liquidação financeira das ações leiloadas.

Santa Bárbara d'Oeste, 29 de novembro de 2022.

Fábio Barbanti Taiar

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

ROMI S.A.

A PUBLICY HELD COMPANY

CNPJ no 56.720.428/0014-88

NIRE 35.300.036.751

B3: ROMI3

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INFORMATION ON THE AUCTION OF THE

FRACTIONS RESULTING FROM STOCK BONUS

ROMI S.A. ("Company") hereby announces to its shareholders, in accordance with the Material Fact released on September 20, 2022, regarding the Board of Directors' approval of the stock bonus and the Notice to Shareholders of September 22, 2022, regarding the crediting and availability of the new shares, the following:

  1. At the end of the 30-day transfer period provided for in paragraph 3 of Article 169 of Law 6,404/76, the fractions of shares were grouped resulting in a total number of 9,690 (nine thousand, six hundred and ninety) common shares issued by the Company.
  2. These shares will be sold at successive auctions to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, starting on November 30, 2022, taking as the reference value the average closing price of the shares issued by the Company on the trading session of the week prior to the date of the auction, until the full sale of the shares, and the respective net amounts will be made available to shareholders on date to be announced in due course, after financial settlement of the auctioned shares.

Santa Bárbara d'Oeste, November 29, 2022.

Fábio Barbanti Taiar

Investor Relations Officer

1

Disclaimer

Indústrias Romi SA published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 12:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
