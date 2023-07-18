The B+W Machines Unit in 2Q23 posted a significant increase in operating margins, reflecting gains in operational efficiency and the increase in revenues from services provided, spare parts, and sale of machines.

The gross and adjusted operating margin of the ROMI Machines Unit in 2Q23 grew by 1.0 p.p. and 0.8 p.p. compared to the same period of 2022, with the growth of the machine rental business;

The gross margin in 2Q23 increased by 1.5 p.p. compared to the same period of 2022, driven by the performance of the ROMI Machines and B+W Machines Business Units.

Statements contained in this release related to ROMI's business outlook, projections of operating and financial results and references to the Company's growth potential are mere forecasts and have been based on Management's expectations regarding its future performance. These expectations are highly dependent upon market behavior, the economic situation in Brazil, the industry and international markets. Therefore, they are subject to changes.

ROMI S.A. ("ROMI" or "Company") (B3: domestic market leader in the Machine Tools and Plastic Processing Machines markets, as well as an important producer of Rough and Machined Cast Iron Parts, announces its results for the second quarter of 2023 ("2Q23"). Except where otherwise stated, the Company's operating and financial information is presented on a consolidated basis, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

1Q23 and 2Q23: EBIT and EBITDA are adjusted by the amounts of R$6,278 and R$6,806, respectively; and Profit by the amounts of R$6,078 and R$ 6,589, respectively, referring to the recognition of the impacts of the Vila ROMI Residence project.

Earnings Release

2nd quarter of 2023

Corporate Profile

Founded in 1930, ROMI is a renowned company operating in the Brazilian industrial machinery and equipment market. Over the years, it has emerged as a key manufacturer of rough and machined cast iron parts, establishing itself as a key player in the industry. Notably, ROMI is publicly listed on the B3 exchange's prestigious "New Market" segment, which is dedicated to companies with a strong commitment to corporate governance.

Specializing in an extensive range of machine tools, ROMI manufactures Conventional Lathes, Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Lathes, Lathing Centers, Machining Centers, Vertical and Horizontal Heavy and Extra-Heavy Lathes, and Drilling Mills. Additionally, ROMI manufactures Plastic Injection and Blow Molding Machines, as well as ductile or CDI gray cast iron parts, both raw and machined.

A distinguishing feature of ROMI's products and services lies in its incorporation of Industry 4.0 technologies across its products and services. These advanced capabilities facilitate the intelligent utilization of data generated by ROMI equipment. The data can be processed internally through built-in artificial intelligence or transmitted via networks (connectivity) to a central analysis site.

These high-quality equipment and solutions are globally distributed and widely adopted across various industrial sectors. Industries such as agricultural machinery, capital goods, consumer goods, packaging, tooling, hydraulic equipment, sanitation, automotive, and wind energy rely on ROMI's machinery for their operations.

ROMI operates a network of thirteen manufacturing units. These units encompass four facilities dedicated to the final assembly of industrial machinery, two foundries, four units for machining mechanical

