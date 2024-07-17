2Q24 Earnings Release July 16, 2024 Share price at 7/15/2024 Earnings Conference Call ROMI3 - R$ 11.12 per share Simultaneous translation (Portuguese - English) Market value R$ 1,036.06 million July 17, 2024 - 11 a.m. (São Paulo) USD$ 190.10 million | 3 p.m. (London) | 10 a.m. (New York) Number of shares Click hereto access the conference call Common: 93,170,747 Zoom ID 890 8834 5581 Free float = 50.8% +55 11 4680 6788

Earnings Release 2nd quarter of 2024 Message from Management The year 2024 continues to present great challenges, but we are optimistic about the alternatives and opportunities that we have been able to develop to continue evolving. The sector's official trade fair and the main event for the machinery and equipment industry, Feimec, took place in May, and the results exceeded our expectations, leading to a 18.6% increase in orders for ROMI Machines compared to the volume achieved in the second quarter of 2023. Consequently, we ended the quarter with an order backlog 11.4% higher than at the end of the first quarter of this year, and 24.0% higher compared to the backlog of June 2023. This gives us confidence that we will progress throughout the year and conclude 2024 successfully, generating sustainable value for all our business partners. Our solutions, such as machine rental and PRODZ (our fintech specialized in financing ROMI machines), have established themselves as successful examples for our customers, responding positively in volatile environments. This has allowed us to mitigate reductions in certain markets, maintaining our businesses solid and profitable. Satisfaction is evident in seeing a significant part of our customers conducting new business with ROMI, reflecting our commitment to the success of each of them. In this quarter of 2024, the volume of new rentals showed a growth of 46.3% compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating to be a highly competitive solution for the needs of our customers. Operations in Germany (B+W) continue to demonstrate robust recovery, in both volume of new orders and operational margins. The focus on structure adequacy carried out in recent years and the dedication to working even closer to customers to understand their needs have resulted in a consistent increase in new orders, culminating in an order backlog of R$330 million, to be delivered in 2024 and 2025. In the Rough and Machined Cast Iron Parts Unit, 2024 continues to present challenges due to the reduction in demand for parts from the wind and agricultural segments. We are focused on gradually recovering profitability through the review of internal processes and excellence in offering solutions with higher added value to customers. This is evident in the improvement of the gross margin in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024. Prepared in all fundamental pillars of ROMI, we are confident that our competitive differentials will allow us to continue evolving and adding more value to all stakeholders. We maintain solid investments in innovation, encompassing technologies such as connectivity, big data, next-generation machinery, process enhancement, and human development. Luiz Cassiano Rosolen Chief Executive Officer Santa Bárbara d'Oeste - São Paulo, July 16, 2024 ROMI S.A. ("ROMI" or "Company") (B3: ROMI3), domestic market leader in the Machine Tools and Plastic Processing Machines markets, as well as an important producer of Rough and Machined Cast Iron Parts, announces its results for the second quarter of 2024 ("2Q24"). Except where otherwise stated, ROMI's operating and financial information is presented on a consolidated basis, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Statements contained in this release related to ROMI's business outlook, projections of operating and financial results and references to the Company's growth potential are mere forecasts and have been based on Management's expectations regarding its future performance. These expectations are highly dependent upon market behavior, the economic situation in Brazil, the industry and international markets. Therefore, they are subject to changes. Investor Relations Contact Fábio B. Taiar - Investor Relations Officer +55 (19) 3455-9418 | dri@romi.com 3

Earnings Release 2nd quarter of 2024 Highlights Consolidated order entry reached R$321 million in 2Q24, growth of 13.9% compared to 2Q23 Adjusted EBITDA R$33.3 million margin of 11.3% Order Backlog R$662.9 million Incoming Orders R$321 million The order entry for ROMI Machines posted growth of 18.6%, reflecting the consolidation of new business segments, such as machine rental;

order entry for ROMI Machines In 2Q24, 98 new machines were rented (67 machines in 2Q23), growth of 46.2%, when compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating the consolidation of this new business;

98 new machines were rented At ROMI Machines Unit, net operating revenue in 2Q24 increased by 8.5% when compared to the second quarter of 2023, returning to usual levels. The EBITDA margin reached 19.9%, in accordance with the same period of the previous year;

net operating revenue in 2Q24 increased by 8.5% when compared to the second quarter of 2023, returning to usual levels. The EBITDA margin reached 19.9%, in accordance with the same period of the previous year; The order backlog at the end of 2Q24 reached R$662.9 million, growth of 11.4% and 24.0% when compared to 1Q24 and 2Q23, respectively. Other Highlights On June 11, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on capital in the gross amount of R$21.4 million (equivalent to R$ 0.23 per share).

in the gross amount of R$21.4 million (equivalent to R$ 0.23 per share). ROMI attended the sector's official trade fair and the main event for the machinery and equipment industry, Feimec Brazil and the MACH fair in the United Kingdom during the second quarter of 2024, showcasing new technologies to the market. 4

Earnings Release 2nd quarter of 2024 Quarter Acumulated R$'000 2Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Chg. Chg. 1H23 1H24 Chg. 2Q24/1Q24 2Q24/2Q23 2024/2023 Revenue ROMI Machines (units) 291 168 298 77.4% 2.4% 494 466 -5.7% Burkhardt+Weber (units) 2 1 1 0.0% -50.0% 2 2 0.0% Rough and Machined Cast Iron Parts (tons) 3,542 2,148 2,473 15.1% -30.2% 7,774 4,621 -40.6% Net Operating Revenue 308,636 208,514 295,199 41.6% -4.4% 567,791 503,713 -11.3% Gross margin (%) 29.7% 29.1% 28.6% 31.2% 28.8% Operating Income (EBIT) 33,561 13,204 24,189 83.2% -27.9% 70,606 37,393 -47.0% Operating margin (%) 10.9% 6.3% 8.2% 12.4% 7.4% Operating Income (EBIT) - adjusted (*) 26,755 4,098 17,843 335.4% -33.3% 57,522 21,941 -61.9% Operating margin (%) - adjusted (*) 8.7% 2.0% 6.0% 10.1% 4.4% Net Income 32,625 17,981 31,018 72.5% -4.9% 68,755 48,999 -28.7% Net margin (%) 10.6% 8.6% 10.5% 12.1% 9.7% Net Income - adjusted (*) 26,036 9,160 24,869 171.5% -4.5% 56,088 34,029 -39.3% Net margin (%) - adjusted (*) 8.4% 4.4% 8.4% 9.9% 6.8% EBITDA 48,038 27,317 39,614 45.0% -17.5% 99,709 66,931 -32.9% EBITDA margin (%) 15.6% 13.1% 13.4% 17.6% 13.3% EBITDA - adjusted (*) 41,232 18,211 33,268 82.7% -19.3% 86,625 51,479 -40.6% EBITDA margin (%) - adjusted (*) 13.4% 8.7% 11.3% 15.3% 10.2% Investments ( ** ) 32,805 29,315 40,551 38.3% 23.6% 52,438 69,866 33.2% 2Q23, 1Q24 and 2Q24 : EBIT and EBITDA are adjusted by the amounts of R$6,806, R$9,106 and R$6,346, respectively; and profit by the amounts of R$6,589, R$8,821 and R$6,149, respectively, referring to the recognition of the impacts of the Vila Romi Residence project. 1H23 : EBIT and EBITDA are adjusted by the amount of R$13,084; and profit by the amount of R$12,667, referring to the recognition of the impacts of the Vila Romi Residence project. 1H24: EBIT and EBITDA are adjusted by the amount of R$15,452; and profit by the amount of R$14,970, referring to the recognition of the impacts of the Vila Romi Residence project. Of the investments made in 2Q23, 1Q24 and 2Q24, the amounts of R$24.7 million, R$24.2 million and R$34.6 million, respectively, refer to machines manufactured by the Company that were allocated to the machine rental business. In the first half of 2023 and 2024, R$34.7 million and R$58.8 million were invested, respectively. 5

Earnings Release 2nd quarter of 2024 Corporate Profile Founded in 1930, ROMI is a renowned company operating in the Brazilian industrial machinery and equipment market. Over the years, it has emerged as a key manufacturer of rough and machined cast iron parts, establishing itself as a key player in the industry. Notably, ROMI is publicly listed on the B3 exchange's prestigious "New Market" segment, which is dedicated to companies with a strong commitment to corporate governance. Specializing in an extensive range of machine tools, ROMI manufactures Conventional Lathes, Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Lathes, Lathing Centers, Machining Centers, Vertical and Horizontal Heavy and Extra-Heavy Lathes, and Drilling Mills. Additionally, ROMI manufactures Plastic Injection and Blow Molding Machines, as well as ductile or CDI gray cast iron parts, both raw and machined. A distinguishing feature of ROMI's products and services lies in its incorporation of Industry 4.0 technologies across its products and services. These advanced capabilities facilitate the intelligent utilization of data generated by ROMI equipment. The data can be processed internally through built-in artificial intelligence or transmitted via networks (connectivity) to a central analysis site. These high- quality equipment and solutions are globally distributed and widely adopted across various industrial sectors. Industries such as agricultural machinery, capital goods, consumer goods, packaging, tooling, hydraulic equipment, sanitation, automotive, and wind energy rely on ROMI's machinery for their operations. ROMI operates a network of thirteen manufacturing units. These units encompass four facilities dedicated to the final assembly of industrial machinery, two foundries, four units for machining mechanical components, two units for manufacturing steel sheet components, and one unit for the assembly of electronic panels. While eleven units are based in Brazil, two are 6

Earnings Release 2nd quarter of 2024 located in Germany. The Company's production capacity amounts to approximately 2,900 industrial machines and 50,000 metric tons of castings per year. Current Economic Scenario In the first months of the year, the Entrepreneur Confidence Index in the industrial sector remained virtually stable, ending at 50.1 points in July. The result marks the end of the first half of 2024, which showed moderate confidence. We understand that the scenario of interruption of the Brazilian interest rate reduction movement could prolong a faster recovery in confidence levels and, consequently, investment levels. The tax benefit of Accelerated Depreciation, still in the regulatory phase, has the potential to positively impact the Company's sales throughout its validity, which extends until the end of 2025. In the foreign market, the environment remains volatile, marked by debates about the beginning of the process of easing monetary policy in the main economies, in addition to geopolitical conflicts. Despite the challenges facing investors amid a more complex investment environment, industry leaders continue to express some optimism, as evidenced by this index. This occurs amid an environment that demands greater caution when making investment decisions. Industrial Business Confidence Index Source: CNI-ICEI, July 2024 According to data from the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Installed Capacity Utilization Index (UCI) of the national industry reached 69% in May 2024. The 1 decrease in the monthly comparison (Jun/24) of Capacity Utilization was influenced by climatic events in Rio Grande do Sul. Despite this decrease, the index remains 1 p.p above the historical average for May, indicating a more intensive use of the industry's installed capacity compared to usual. 7

Earnings Release 2nd quarter of 2024 Average Installed Capacity Utilization (UCI) Source: CNI - UCI, June 2024. The past few years have been characterized by a volatile business environment marked by uncertainty. These conditions have presented significant obstacles in effectively managing production volumes. As a response, the Company has implemented a series of strategic measures to optimize its operational structure, enhance planning and manufacturing processes, and improve its ability to swiftly adapt to fluctuations in demand. Over the past few years, we have made several optimizations, especially in indirect structures and in internal processes automation. The Company has strategically prioritized the development of new product generations aligned with the technological advancements of Industry 4.0. This strategic focus has yielded significant advancements in technological content, resulting in a successful market reception of our recent product launches, both domestically and internationally. Looking ahead, ROMI remains committed in launching new machine generations and integrating cutting-edge technologies into our product portfolio, ensuring our continued relevance and competitiveness in the industry. In mid-2020, we also launched a solution for our customers, the rental of ROMI machines. This solution has proven to be highly competitive and has provided our customers with more business opportunities and, consequently, success in their operations. This business has demonstrated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73.1% since 2021, with great potential for continued progress in the future. With the aim of financially supporting our customers, in 2022 we created a fintech, PRODZ, which offers credit lines for the purchase of machines, directly from ROMI, in an easy, agile, digital and uncomplicated way. Since 2022, PRODZ has carried out around 273 operations, totaling R$114.6 million in credits granted. These new solutions have supported a large number of customers on their journeys of growth and success, demonstrating ROMI's strategic purpose of taking care of the success of its customers. In the foreign market, we have strengthened our structures so that we can be even closer to our customers and consolidate the ROMI brand in the countries where we operate. These strategic initiatives continue to solidify our position and instill a strong sense of confidence in our ability to seize opportunities, both domestically and internationally. 8

Earnings Release 2nd quarter of 2024 Market The Company holds a prominent position in the market, driven by its notable competitive advantages. Ongoing investments in cutting-edge product development and innovative solutions, alongside an extensive nationwide distribution network, contribute to its market leadership. The Company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is exemplified by the provision of a dedicated in-house technical assistance service, machine rental options, attractive customer credit packages in local currency, and efficient product delivery. As a result, the ROMI brand enjoys a long-standing reputation for excellence and prestige, as recognized and valued by its discerning customers. Incoming Orders Order Entry (R$ 000) 2Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Chg. Chg. 1H23 1H24 Chg. Gross Values, sales taxes included 2Q24/1Q24 2Q24/2Q23 24/23 ROMI Machines 212,684 178,350 252,330 41.5% 18.6% 412,397 430,680 4.4% Burkhardt+Weber Machines 47,635 69,367 10,385 -85.0% -78.2% 47,635 79,752 67.4% Rough and Machined Cast Iron Parts 21,379 51,055 58,237 14.1% 172.4% 82,055 109,291 33.2% Total * 281,698 298,772 320,952 7.4% 13.9% 542,087 619,723 14.3% * The informed amounts related to incoming orders and order backlog do not include parts and services. In 2Q24, the ROMI Machines Unit posted an increase of 18.6% in incoming orders in comparison with the same period in 2023. This positive performance was driven by the excellent business performance concluded during Feimec 2024 and by the process of consolidating new business models, such as machine rental and PRODZ fintech. In the foreign market, the current levels of inflation and interest rates and the political instabilities continue to affect investment prospects. As previously mentioned, the new generations of products, with important technological evolutions in the mechatronic part, in thermal compensation and in connectivity, also allowed the Company to seek competitive alternatives to enable new business to its customers, such as, for example, the rental of machines. In the second quarter of 2024, 98 new machines have been rented or 103 new contracts have been entered into (67 machines in 2Q23 or 81 new contracts), which represent approximately R$30.1 million (R$25.6 million in 2Q23). Since the date this solution was launched to the market, in June 2020, 850 machines have been rented or 984 contracts have been entered into, representing R$266.3 million. Such contracts are effective for 12 to 24 months. The German subsidiary B+W continued to enter into new businesses in 2Q24, which resulted in new growth of the order backlog. The Rough and Machined Cast Iron Parts Unit had an increase of 172.4% in incoming orders compared to 2Q23, due to the increase in orders of the commercial automotive and construction segments. 9