Romios Gold Resources : MD&A for the nine months ended March 31 2022 07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the nine months ended March 31, 2022 ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis - March 31, 2022 As of May 20, 2022 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("Romios" or the "Company") is dated May 20, 2022 and provides information on the Company's activities for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and subsequent events to the date of this report. Consequently, this MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and the notes thereto (the "Financial Statements"). The March 31, 2022 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A are presented in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This discussion addresses matters we consider important for an understanding of our financial condition and results of operations as at and for the period ended March 31, 2022, as well as our outlook. Effective the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, the Company has elected to provide interim MD&A disclosure under the "Quarterly Highlights" regime as set out in Section 2.2.1 of National Instrument 51-102F1. Discussion of the Company, its operations and associated risks is further described in the Company's filings, including the June 30, 2021 MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements, which are available for viewing at www.sedar.com INTRODUCTION Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold- copper property in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper- gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers, the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and a former high-grade gold producer, the Scossa mine property (Nevada). The Company also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario and a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RG" in the USA on the OTCQB exchange as "RMIOF" and on the Frankfurt exchange as "D4R". As an exploration company, Romios' business model is to secure claims to properties to investigate for resource potential. Initial exploration and investigation is generally conducted by the Company. Not all projects are given equal priority at all times, depending on the availability of exploration funding, the Company's assessment of geological potential, and potential interest from third parties. Not all projects or claims may be considered "significant" or "material" as those terms are defined in Form 51-102F1, although they may become so in the future depending on a number of factors, or conversely, may no longer be considered "significant" or "material" should they fail to meet expectations and the necessary criteria over time. As projects within the claims show positive results through exploration, the Company may seek potential exploration and development partners to assist or fund further exploration by the Company with a view to further possible development. There is no fixed model for such arrangements with third parties but may generally include joint development agreements, funding agreements, earn-ins, partnerships, joint ventures and outright sale. To date, the Company has successfully concluded several third-party funding agreements where the other company has fully or partially funded exploration on projects of interest in exchange for future rights. As part of funding, earn-in and other agreements, Romios generally negotiates a carried interest for the Company, should a project be successful. Each agreement is negotiated on its own basis depending on the circumstances and specific terms may vary from agreement to agreement. The Company believes third-party funding agreements benefit Romios by reducing the need to go to public markets for capital financings that would result in greater shareholder dilution. The Company also believes that having multiple projects within a Romios Gold Resources Inc. - 1 - March 31, 2022 large claim package with funding agreements with third parties may serve to reduce some of the risk inherent in resource exploration and development. Quarterly Highlights Executive Summary Romios is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus on gold, copper and silver. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The 2020 summer exploration programs on the projects in Ontario and BC were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the planned work was either scaled back and completed by contractors (Scossa, BC, North Caribou River and Lundmark-Akow Lake) or postponed until 2021. Romios resumed field work with its own crews in 2021 and the results of this program are presented below for each active project, along with the pertinent results from recent years and brief outlines of the work planned in 2022. CORPORATE On July 22, 2021, the Company announced that its common shares were approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "RMIOF". Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes in US currency on www.otcmarkets.com. On September 13, 2021, the Company announced that Mr. Stephen M Burega was appointed President of the Company. He is working alongside the CEO, Tom Drivas as Romios Gold moves forward with its exploration projects. Mr. Burega was granted 2 million share purchase options exercisable at $0.08 for five years, vesting over one year. On September 15, 2021, the Company announced that the Company issued 1,850,000 share purchase options to the company's directors and officers. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 for a period of five years. On November 5, 2021, the Company announced that it had closed its non-brokered private placement, referred to in its news release dated October 7, 2021 (the "Offering"), with the issuance of 5,420,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of $271,000 and 4,800,000 working capital units ("WC Units") for gross proceeds of $240,000. The Company raised total gross proceeds of $511,000 pursuant to the Offering. On December 16, 2021 the Company announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 8,333,334 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $500,000. With regard to the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, Enduro Metals Corporation delivered the third and final tranche of 4 million shares of Enduro by December 1, 2021 and made the final $1 million cash payment February 2, 2022, satisfying the terms of the agreement and acquiring the claims subject Romios retaining a 2% NSR on the property. EXPLORATION Ontario Projects Lundmark-Akow Lake Project: The planned 2020 drill program did not take place due to Covid-19 but a close-spaced airborne VLF-Magnetic survey was completed in order to define potential controlling structures for the gold mineralization and further refine the location and continuity of some of the EM conductors. This 2020 survey appeared to detect a series of N-S trends in the area of the gold-bearing quartz and calcite veins and these features were one of the targets of the 2021 drill program. Romios Gold Resources Inc. - 2 - March 31, 2022 2021 Exploration: The 2021 drill program targeting both the gold vein and VMS targets began in early September. Nine holes totalling 1,756 metres were completed by the end of the program in early October. A variety of targets were tested, including the on-strike projection of the massive sulphide horizons intersected in 2019 drill hole RGR-19-10, the high-grade gold vein intersected in RGR-19-05, the apparent North-South break defined near the gold bearing veins by the 2020 VLF survey, and the soil geochemical anomaly flanking the Spence gold showing. The eastward projection of the Cu-Au mineralized felsic volcanic unit that hole RGR-19-13 collared into (3.2 g/t Au and 0.4% Cu over 2.6 m with individual assays up to 8.3 g/t Au and 0.6% Cu over 0.35m) was targeted by the first hole in 2021. This hole intersected 7 m of quartz veined, pyrrhotite + minor chalcopyrite mineralized felsic volcanics and was then followed-up by a second hole from the same site. Another hole, RGR-21- 08, was the first hole ever to target a series of EM conductors along the western side of the greenstone belt and intersected a ~9 m wide (True Width) banded iron formation (BIF) with minor pyrrhotite. This BIF appears to be tightly folded ~300m south of the drill collar and that area has become a prime target for drilling in 2022. In a February14, 2022 news release the Company reported that broad zones of stockwork veinlet type mineralization were intercepted at shallow depths in hole RGR 21-04 including 9.8m @ 5.1 g/t Gold Equivalent (4.3 g/t Au, 0.46% Cu) and 16.9 g/t Au Eq (16.03 g/t Au,0.54% Cu) over 2.45m, expanding the zone intersected by two drill holes in 2019. The diamond drill rig used in the 2019-2021 programs was left on the property for use again in 2022. North Caribou River Gold Project: Romios is now targeting ten potentially mineralized splays faults coming off the regional faults(s) that were outlined by the Company's airborne geophysical VLF-Mag survey in the fall of 2020. 2021 Exploration: A detailed program of mapping and soil sampling over 5 of the splay fault targets was completed in 2021 (several others are under swamps and cannot be sampled). Results of the soil samples received to date revealed a modest, 250 m long gold-copper-arsenic anomaly remarkably coincident with one VLF trend/splay fault and a somewhat more scattered anomaly over another target. Analyses are still pending from one of the larger target features. The results so far are considered quite encouraging and warrant a follow-up program of in-fill sampling, ground VLF- Mag surveys and detailed mapping in 2022, to be followed by diamond drilling if warranted by those results. Other Properties: No work was undertaken this quarter on the Company's other projects in NW Ontario - the Arseno Lake Zn-Pb-Ag- Au Project, the Eyapamikama Lake gold project, the Markop Lake gold project, or the Thunder Bay Silver Project (now under option to Honey Badger Silver Inc.). On February 8, 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of 140 single cell claims covering 2,753 hectares (6,803 acres) immediately along strike from Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario. Together with Romios' existing claims, the Markop Lake project now covers 5,920 hectares (14,628 acres) in 14 kilometres of an apparent set of faults. Timmins-Hislop In 2018 the Company sold the Timmins Hislop property in exchange for 178,321 McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen") common shares then valued at $500,000. Romios retains a 2% net smelter return royalty, with McEwen having the right to purchase 1% from the Company for $2 million. Romios Gold Resources Inc. - 3 - March 31, 2022 Romios currently has a 100% interest in 828 claims in Ontario, covering a total of 16,178 hectares, (39,978 acres) and a 20% interest in 87 claims covering 1,878 hectares (4,641 acres). Exploration and evaluation expenditures in Ontario in the nine months ended March 31, 2022 were $739,275. Nevada, USA Projects Scossa Gold Project Romios reactivated the Scossa, Nevada gold project in the fall of 2020, employing an experienced consulting geologist to undertake a 10-day mapping program on the property, with a follow-up6-day program in April 2021. This property covers a former high-grade gold mine from the 1930s and early '40s where mining progressed only as deep as the 400 ft level and an adjacent historic gold showing known as the "Red Cinnabar" or "Cottonwood" prospect (cinnabar is a mercury bearing mineral often found in the upper levels of epithermal gold deposits and was indeed observed by our consultant and Romios personnel at the site). The consultant's report noted that shallow- level vein textures predominate in the NW section of the property (suggesting that mineralized portions of the veins remain open at depth in this area), large sections of multiple veins have not been drilled, and there are some newfound areas of potential vein development. 2021 Exploration: In the Fall of 2021, Romios personnel undertook a field program of detailed sampling and mapping of all 6 major veins on the property plus the new Cinnabar showing, as well as completing a soil sampling test survey line over the main Scossa vein. A total of 60 samples were taken from the various veins to test a variety of vein textures; 27 samples retuned values between 0.2 g/t Au and 8.6 g/t Au with one sample assaying 25 g/t Au. Of particular interest was the confirmation of coarse, open lattice textures of quartz pseudomorphs after bladed calcite crystals at the Angel Wing vein. This texture, occurring near the bottom of Scossa hill, is an indication of the paleo-boilingzone and implies that the main interval of gold-silverdeposition should be uphill from this elevation. Based on the assay results and the geological observations gathered on site, a 2022 program of diamond drilling is now being plannedto target the main veins, further define the elevation of the paleo-boiling zone and the likely elevation of the expected overlying high-grade gold-silverzones, and then drill test that elevation along the length of the veins. 3D mappingof the underground workings and definition of the mined-out shoots are planned to assist in guiding the diamond drilling. The soil sample test line did not detect the target Scossa I-12vein. Further test lines may be conducted inless disturbed areas to fully evaluate this exploration technique at Scossa. Kinkaid Project On January 12, 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of 109 claims covering 911.2 Hectares (2,252 acres)in Mineral County, 18 km east of the town of Hawthorne,and largely accessible by road. The true potential of many prospects appears unrealized due to low metal prices and focus on different commodities in decades past. On January 20, 2022 the Company acquired 22 lode mining claims on the Kinkaid Property in exchange for 300,000common shares of the Company and US$10,000 in cash. 2021 Exploration: The claims were visited by Romios in November 2021 doing mapping and sampling many of the old workings. An unusual copper-barite vein from a small-scale historic mining operation on the southern claims assayed 212 g/t Silver (6.8 oz/t Ag), 2.3% Copper and 1 g/t Gold with elevated bismuth, antimony and mercury values. This poorly documented prospect vein is within a 300 m long discoloured area on satellite imagery and is now thought to bepart of an epithermal vein system. Chip and grab samples from two old trenches <1 km from the aforementioned copper-barite vein returned assays of 13.5 g/t Gold and 4.34% Copper from one trench and 5.8 to 36.3 g/t Gold and 1.55% to 4.8% Copper from another. Romios Gold Resources Inc. - 4 - March 31, 2022 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

