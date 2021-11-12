Release regarding the availability of the Quarterly Report as at September 30th, 2021

DocuSign Envelope ID: 90CB5C68-4CA4-4C7F-83D6-489CAC8FF9B1

No. 6513/November 12, 2021

Announcement concerning the availability of the financial results as of September 30th, 2021

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. hereby informs its shareholders and investors that the Quarterly Report as of September 30th, 2021 - prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, may be accessed starting with November 15th, 2021, 6:00 P.M. (Romanian time), at the website address www.rompetrol- rafinare.ro, under the Investors Relations section, Financial Results and Reporting/Quarterly Interim Reports subsection.

The Quarterly Report as of September 30th, 2021 shall be rendered available to

the stakeholders starting with the same date and time, in hardcopy, upon the stakeholder's request, at the Company's headquarters from Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd., Administrative Facility, room 104, Constanța County.

The aforementioned report and presentations shall be send to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and Financial Supervisory Authority according to the legislation in force.

We hereby mention that the financial information contained by the Report for the

3rd quarter of 2021 and the individual and consolidated financial accounts have not been audited by the Company's external financial auditor.

Additional information may be requested by phone at 0241/506553 or by e-mail at the e-mail address: Investor.Relations.RRC@rompetrol.com.

General Manager

Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu

Date: November 12, 2021

