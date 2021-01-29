Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Amendment - Reporting of transactions with affiliates according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2

Log in
DocuSign Envelope ID: 8680236C-9589-4866-ACCE-50C9467588A6

No. 569/January 28, 2021

To: The Financial Supervisory Authority

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Amendment - Current report in compliance with the article 92 index 3 of the Law no. 24/2017 for the second half year of 2020

Report date: January 28, 2021

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registered office: Năvodari, Bulevardul Năvodari nr. 215, Pavilion Administrativ, judeţul

Constanţa

Telephone number: 0241/506100

Facsimile number: 0241/506930; 506901

Trade Register number: J13/534/1991

Fiscal Registration Number: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-up capital: Lei 4,410,920,572.60

Regulated market on which securities are traded: BUCHAREST Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)

Report on the amendment of information on legal documents previously reported for the second half year of 2020 (in the Current Report registered with the company under no. 223/12.01.2021), as follows:

Section entitled "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"

  1. At point 11 corresponding to legal document 08478-RR_PART 4_LIGHT CRUDE-2020- 09 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading A.G., in the column entitled "Type and No. Contract, date of conclusion" the number of the legal documented is corrected with 08896
    from 28.08.2020.

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8680236C-9589-4866-ACCE-50C9467588A6

  1. At point 22 corresponding to the legal document Add 178 - Contract 03428/22.12.2014 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading A.G., in the column entitled "Transaction value" the
    value of USD 7,235,577 is replaced with the correct value of USD 7,273,882.
  2. At point 36 corresponding to the legal document Contract no. RR 2/21.12.2020 concluded with UZINA TERMOELECTRICA MIDIA S.A., in the column entitled "Transaction value",
    after the amount of RON 87,268,243.18, the asterisk symbol (*) is added, which, according to the footnote, represents an estimated value of the transaction.
  3. At point 36 corresponding to the legal document Contract no. RR 2/21.12.2020 concluded with UZINA TERMOELECTRICA MIDIA S.A., in the column entitled "Other information" the following specifications are added: "Delay penalties, calculated from the day following
    the due date and until the date of payment of the main debt (exclusive). The percentage value
    of the delay penalties is 0.05% / day of delay; the total value of the penalty interest may not exceed the value of the amount due".

Regarding only the English language version of the Current report no. 223 / 12.01.2021, we specify that due to a writing error, the correct period of the report is July 1,2020 - December 31, 2020 (not July 11, as it was initially published).

General Manager

Financial Manager

Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu

Ramona-Georgiana Galateanu

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
