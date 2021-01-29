Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Amendment - Reporting of transactions with affiliates according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8680236C-9589-4866-ACCE-50C9467588A6
No. 569/January 28, 2021
To: The Financial Supervisory Authority
Bucharest Stock Exchange
Amendment - Current report in compliance with the article 92 index 3 of the Law no. 24/2017 for the second half year of 2020
Report date: January 28, 2021
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Registered office: Năvodari, Bulevardul Năvodari nr. 215, Pavilion Administrativ, judeţul
Constanţa
Telephone number: 0241/506100
Facsimile number: 0241/506930; 506901
Trade Register number: J13/534/1991
Fiscal Registration Number: 1860712
Subscribed and paid-up capital: Lei 4,410,920,572.60
Regulated market on which securities are traded: BUCHAREST Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)
Report on the amendment of information on legal documents previously reported for the second half year of 2020 (in the Current Report registered with the company under no. 223/12.01.2021), as follows:
Section entitled "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"
At point 11 corresponding to legal document 08478-RR_PART 4_LIGHT CRUDE-2020- 09 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading A.G., in the column entitled "Type and No. Contract, date of conclusion" the number of the legal documented is corrected with 08896
from 28.08.2020.
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
At point 22 corresponding to the legal document Add 178 - Contract 03428/22.12.2014 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading A.G., in the column entitled "Transaction value" the
value of USD 7,235,577 is replaced with the correct value of USD 7,273,882.
At point 36 corresponding to the legal document Contract no. RR 2/21.12.2020 concluded with UZINA TERMOELECTRICA MIDIA S.A., in the column entitled "Transaction value",
after the amount of RON 87,268,243.18, the asterisk symbol (*) is added, which, according to the footnote, represents an estimated value of the transaction.
At point 36 corresponding to the legal document Contract no. RR 2/21.12.2020 concluded with UZINA TERMOELECTRICA MIDIA S.A., in the column entitled "Other information" the following specifications are added: "Delay penalties, calculated from the day following
the due date and until the date of payment of the main debt (exclusive). The percentage value
of the delay penalties is 0.05% / day of delay; the total value of the penalty interest may not exceed the value of the amount due".
Regarding only the English language version of the Current report no. 223 / 12.01.2021, we specify that due to a writing error, the correct period of the report is July 1,2020 - December 31, 2020 (not July 11, as it was initially published).
General Manager
Financial Manager
Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu
Ramona-Georgiana Galateanu
