    RRC   ROPTRMACNOR5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

(RRC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Amendment - report according art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R)

01/27/2022 | 10:55am EST
No. 521/ January 27, 2022

Attn:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Bucharest Stock of Exchange

Amendment - Current report according to article 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished, for the second semester of 2021

Date of report: January 27, 2022

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registered office: Năvodari, Bulevardul Năvodari nr. 215, Pavilion Administrativ, judeţul Constanţa

Phone number: 0241/506100

Facsimile number: 0241/506930; 506901

Number in the Trade Register: J13/534/1991

Tax Identification Number: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-up share capital: 4.410.920.572,60 lei

Regulated market on which securities are traded: BUCHAREST Stock Exchange (stock symbol RRC)

Report regarding the modification of the information related to the legal documents reported previously in the second semester of year 2021, in the Current Reports

registered with the company under no. 5000/31.08.2021, no. 5755/06.10.2021 and no. 6107/27.10.2021, as follows:

In the current Report no. 5000/31.08.2021, within Appendix 1 - transactions with related parties pursuant to art. 108 par. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer):

The section named "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"

At entry 1 corresponding to the legal document Contract 009378-Rafinare-2021- 07/09.07.2021 RR 1/09.07.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 43,756,560";

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

At entry 2 corresponding to the legal document Contract 09419-Rafinare-2021- 08/04.08.2021 RR 2/04.08.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 29,133,600";

At entry 4 corresponding to the 8 orders submitted in July 2021 based on Contract RR 4/27.02.2019 and Addendum no.1 from 19.09.2019 concluded with ROMINSERV S.R.L., the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 17,911,183".

In the current Report no. 5755/06.10.2021, within Appendix 1 - transactions with related parties pursuant to art. 108 par. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer):

The section named "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"

At entry 1 corresponding to the legal document 09434-RAFINARE-2021- 09/12.08.2021_RR 2/12.08.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 18,559,847".

In the current Report no. 6107/27.10.2021, within Appendix 1 - transactions with related parties pursuant to art. 108 par. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer):

The section named "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"

At entry 1 corresponding to the legal document 09303-Rafinare-2021-08; RR 4/31.05.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 19,762,390".

The other information of the aforementioned Reports remain valid. The same amendments are made to the Romanian version.

General Manager

Finance Manager

Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu

Ramona-Georgiana Galateanu

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 15:54:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 334 M - -
Net income 2020 -200 M - -
Net Debt 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 753 M 755 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 853
Free-Float 7,18%
