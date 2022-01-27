Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Amendment - report according art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R)

No. 521/ January 27, 2022

Amendment - Current report according to article 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished, for the second semester of 2021

Date of report: January 27, 2022

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Report regarding the modification of the information related to the legal documents reported previously in the second semester of year 2021, in the Current Reports

registered with the company under no. 5000/31.08.2021, no. 5755/06.10.2021 and no. 6107/27.10.2021, as follows:

In the current Report no. 5000/31.08.2021, within Appendix 1 - transactions with related parties pursuant to art. 108 par. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer):

The section named "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"

At entry 1 corresponding to the legal document Contract 009378-Rafinare-2021- 07/09.07.2021 RR 1/09.07.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 43,756,560";

