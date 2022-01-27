Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Amendment - report according art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R)

No. 521/ January 27, 2022
Financial Supervisory Authority
Bucharest Stock of Exchange
Amendment - Current report according to article 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished, for the second semester of 2021
Date of report: January 27, 2022
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Registered office: Năvodari, Bulevardul Năvodari nr. 215, Pavilion Administrativ, judeţul Constanţa
Phone number: 0241/506100
Facsimile number: 0241/506930; 506901
Number in the Trade Register: J13/534/1991
Tax Identification Number: 1860712
Subscribed and paid-up share capital: 4.410.920.572,60 lei
Regulated market on which securities are traded: BUCHAREST Stock Exchange (stock symbol RRC)
Report regarding the modification of the information related to the legal documents reported previously in the second semester of year 2021, in the Current Reports
registered with the company under no. 5000/31.08.2021, no. 5755/06.10.2021 and no. 6107/27.10.2021, as follows:
In the current Report no. 5000/31.08.2021, within Appendix 1 - transactions with related parties pursuant to art. 108 par. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer):
The section named "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"
At entry 1 corresponding to the legal document Contract 009378-Rafinare-2021- 07/09.07.2021 RR 1/09.07.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 43,756,560";
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com
At entry 2 corresponding to the legal document Contract 09419-Rafinare-2021- 08/04.08.2021 RR 2/04.08.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 29,133,600";
At entry 4 corresponding to the 8 orders submitted in July 2021 based on Contract RR 4/27.02.2019 and Addendum no.1 from 19.09.2019 concluded with ROMINSERV S.R.L., the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 17,911,183".
In the current Report no. 5755/06.10.2021, within Appendix 1 - transactions with related parties pursuant to art. 108 par. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer):
The section named "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"
At entry 1 corresponding to the legal document 09434-RAFINARE-2021- 09/12.08.2021_RR 2/12.08.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 18,559,847".
In the current Report no. 6107/27.10.2021, within Appendix 1 - transactions with related parties pursuant to art. 108 par. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer):
The section named "Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary"
At entry 1 corresponding to the legal document 09303-Rafinare-2021-08; RR 4/31.05.2021 concluded with KazMunayGas Trading AG, the amount from the column named Value of transaction is amended and replaced with the correct value: "USD 19,762,390".
The other information of the aforementioned Reports remain valid. The same amendments are made to the Romanian version.
General Manager
Finance Manager
Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu
Ramona-Georgiana Galateanu
