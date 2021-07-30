Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Auditor Report according to art. 92^3 of Law 24/2017 – H1 2021

Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL Tel: +40 21 402 4000 Bucharest Tower Center Building, 21st Floor Fax: +40 21 310 7193 15-17 Ion Mihalache Blvd., District 1 office@ro.ey.com 011171 Bucharest, Romania ey.com

Independent Limited Assurance Report on the information included in the current reports issued by the Company in accordance with requirements of Law 24/2017, with all subsequent changes and clarifications, and with the provisions FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

To the Board of Directors of the Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Purpose of the report

We were engaged by the Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (hereinafter "the Company") to report based on the requirements of Law 24/2017 for issuers of financial instruments and market operations, with all subsequent changes and clarifications (hereinafter referred to as "Law 24/2017") on the information included in the attached current reports (dated 17 February 2021 and 25 June 2021) (hereinafter ''Reporting Schedules'') that have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the requirements of article 923 from Law 24/2017 and with the provisions of Regulation no. 5/2018 of Financial Supervisory Authority ("FSA") reported to Financial Supervisory Authority ("FSA") and to Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB") for transactions concluded in the period 1 January 2021 - 30 June 2021 and reported before 30 June 2021, in the form of a limited assurance conclusion.

Specific Purpose

Our report is intended solely for the purpose specified in the first paragraph above and for the Company, BVB and FSA information and will not be used for any other purpose. Our report must not be considered appropriate for use by any other party willing to rely on our work, other than the Company for any purpose and in any context.

Any party other than the Company who obtains access to our report or a copy of it and chooses to rely on it (or part of it) will do so taking their own responsibility. We performed our engagement to be able to report those matters that we must report in a limited assurance report, and not for any other purposes. The current report refers only to the Reporting Schedules and should not be associated with the Company's financial statements or other reports of the Company, individually or taken as a whole.

Responsibilities of the Management of the Company

The Company's management is responsible for the preparation of the Reporting Schedules and performing the transactions reported in accordance with the requirements of the Law 24/2017 and of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, with subsequent changes and clarifications. In particular, the Company's management is responsible for internal controls being designed, implemented and maintained to prevent the preparation of the Reporting Schedules from being materially misstated, due to fraud or error.

In addition, the Company's management is responsible for ensuring that the supporting documents underlying the preparation of the current Reporting Schedules, as well as the evidence provided to the auditor is complete, accurate and justified.

The English version of the limited assurance report on the information included in the current reports issued by the Company in accordance with requirements of article 923 from Law 24/2017 and Regulation no. 5/2018 represents a translation of the original limited assurance report issued in Romanian language.