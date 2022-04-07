Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Completion of OGMS and EGMS agenda request - 28 (29).04.2022

Nr. 2397/ April 7, 2022

Current report according to the Regulation of the National Securities Commission No. 5/2018

Report date: April 7, 2022

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registereed office: Navodari, 215 Navodari Boulevard (Administrative Building), Constanta County

Phone number: 0241/506100; 506553 Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901 Trade register number: J13/534/1991 Unique Registration Code: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-in capital: RON 2,655,920,572.60

Regulated market on which securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (RRC market symbol)

Important event to report: Request from KMG International N.V., as the majority shareholder of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A., regarding the supplementation of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 28 (29), 2022

Pursuant to art. 234 para. 1 (b) of the Regulation of the National Securities Commission No. 5/2018, Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. hereby informs the market that, on April 7th, 2022, KMG International N.V., as a shareholder of the Company (participation share of 48.1136% of the share capital) submitted the request no. 2396 to supplement the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("OGMS") and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") to be held on April 28 (29), 2022.

By the letter sent, the shareholder requests the following:

- Regarding the EGMS:

 Approval of the increase of the numerical composition of the Board of Directors of the Company, from a number of five members to a number of seven members, starting with May 1st, 2022, and

 Approval of the amendment and / or completion of the Articles of Association of the Company for the corresponding amendment of art. 14.1. of the Articles of Association (in the event of the approval by the EGMS of the above proposal, regarding the composition of the Board of Directors.

Regarding OGMS:

 Only in the situation if the EGMS of April 28/29, 2022, 13:00, approves the increase of the numerical composition of the Board of Directors from five members to seven members, the approval of the election of another 2 (two) new members of the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 4 years starting with May 1st, 2022;

 The reappointment of Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL, as a financial auditor of Rompetrol Rafinare SA, for a period of 2 (two) years, respectively for auditing the financial statements of the Company for the financial years 2022 and 2023, the duration of the audit service contract is 2 (two) years;

 Appointment of Mr. Dan Alexandru Iancu, financial auditor registered with the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors, as an independent member of the Audit Committee, for a term equal to that of the Board of Directors elected according to item 7 on the agenda of this OGMS, respectively from 1 May 2022 to April 30, 2026;

 Approval of the net monthly remuneration of the Chairman of the Audit Committee in the amount of RON 4,000.

In the following period, the Board of Directors of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. will consider the above request to make a decision.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Yedil Utekov

