Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Current report - Request of the shareholder KMG International NV for supplementing the agenda of OGMS and EGMS from April 27/28, 2023

Important event to report: Request from KMG International N.V., as the majority shareholder of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A., regarding the supplementation of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 27 (28), 2023

Pursuant to art. 234 para. 1 b) of the Regulation of the National Securities Commission No. 5/2018, Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. hereby informs the market that, on April 10th, 2023, KMG International N.V., as a majority shareholder of the Company (participation share of 48.1136% of the share capital) submitted the request no. 1850 (respectively no. KMGI 30/10.04.2023) to supplement the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("OGMS") and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") to be held on April 27 (28), 2023.

By the letter sent, the shareholder requests the following:

Regarding the OGMS:

"Approval of the gross monthly remuneration of the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in amount of Lei 6,837 corresponding to a net monthly remuneration of Lei 4,000 until April 30, 2023 and a gross monthly remuneration of Lei 8,547 corresponding to a net monthly remuneration of Lei 5,000 starting with May 1, 2023."

"Ratification of the conclusion of Addendum no. 3 to the Framework Agreement for the sale - purchase of crude oil no. 09046/2021, in order to approve the content, form, terms

