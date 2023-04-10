Advanced search
    RRC   ROPTRMACNOR5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

(RRC)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
0.0835 RON    0.00%
10:36aRompetrol Rafinare S A : Current report - Request of the shareholder KMG International NV for supplementing the agenda of OGMS and EGMS from April 27/28, 2023
PU
03/22Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Current report – Notice of Annual OGMS and AGMS from April 27/28, 2023
PU
02/28Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Press Release regarding preliminary consolidated financial results at 12/31/2022
PU
Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Current report - Request of the shareholder KMG International NV for supplementing the agenda of OGMS and EGMS from April 27/28, 2023

04/10/2023 | 10:36am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 19D696F2-55FE-4E47-BFD7-EFC9392DABAE

Nr. 1851/ April 10, 2023

TO: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Current report according to the Regulation of the National Securities Commission No. 5/2018

Report date: April 10, 2023

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registereed office: Navodari, 215 Navodari Boulevard (Administrative Building), Constanta Countu

Phone number: 0241/506100; 506553

Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901

Trade register number: J13/534/1991

Unique Registration Code: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-in capital: RON 2,655,920,572.60

Regulated market on which securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (RRC market symbol)

Important event to report: Request from KMG International N.V., as the majority shareholder of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A., regarding the supplementation of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 27 (28), 2023

Pursuant to art. 234 para. 1 b) of the Regulation of the National Securities Commission No. 5/2018, Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. hereby informs the market that, on April 10th, 2023, KMG International N.V., as a majority shareholder of the Company (participation share of 48.1136% of the share capital) submitted the request no. 1850 (respectively no. KMGI 30/10.04.2023) to supplement the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("OGMS") and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") to be held on April 27 (28), 2023.

By the letter sent, the shareholder requests the following:

  • Regarding the OGMS:
    "Approval of the gross monthly remuneration of the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in amount of Lei 6,837 corresponding to a net monthly remuneration of Lei 4,000 until April 30, 2023 and a gross monthly remuneration of Lei 8,547 corresponding to a net monthly remuneration of Lei 5,000 starting with May 1, 2023."
  • Regarding the EGMS:
    "Ratification of the conclusion of Addendum no. 3 to the Framework Agreement for the sale - purchase of crude oil no. 09046/2021, in order to approve the content, form, terms

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 19D696F2-55FE-4E47-BFD7-EFC9392DABAE

and conditions provided in this Addendum concluded between Rompetrol Rafinare S.A., buyer, and KazMunayGas Trading A.G., seller, considering the supporting materials related to this point, documents that will be made available shareholders within the legal

term.".

In the following period, the Board of Directors of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. will consider the above request and issue a decision in this respect.

Member of the Board of Directors and General Manager

of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 14:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer