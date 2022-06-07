Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRC   ROPTRMACNOR5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

(RRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  06-05
0.0740 RON    0.00%
11:12aROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : New management team for KMG International N.V.
PU
05/17ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Current Report - Prolongation of the term of office of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
05/16Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rompetrol Rafinare S A : New management team for KMG International N.V.

06/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 7, 2022

Press release - KMG, new management team for KMG International N.V.

Kazakhstan National Oil and Gas Company - KazMunayGas (KMG) consolidates its presence and development perspectives in the Black Sea Region by appointing Ilyas Kuldzhanov as Executive Director General of KMG International (KMGI) and Azamat Zhangulov - the new Chairman of KMGI Board of Directors. KMG is the sole shareholder of the KMG International Group.

Azamat Zhangulov has an extensive experience of over 20 years in the oil and gas industry. He served as Senior Vice President of KMG International between 2012 - 2016, while the rest of his professional experienced is completed by various senior positions in KMG Group.

Ilyas Kuldzhanov has more than a decade experience in the oil and gas sector and previously occupied various management positions in the Kazakhstan Sovereign Wealth Fund - Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunayGas, Petroleum Operating, and Citigroup. During 2013 and 2014, he was the advisor to the General Manager of KMG International, being familiar both with the activities and operations of the Group, but also with the particularities of the sector in Romania and in the region.

Ilyas Kuldzhanov graduated from the Omsk State University specializing in International Economics, Moscow State University for International Relations with a specialization in International Economic Relations, Kazakhstan-British Technical University - specialization in Petroleum Engineering and he is currently enrolled as a Ph.D. in the same field at the Nazarbayev University, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

KMG International, headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands), has its main operations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

With approximately 6,000 employees, the main activities of the Group consist of major commercial operations with crude oil and oil products (trading), refining and petrochemicals, distribution (retail) and marketing, as well as other services in the field of oil, well drilling and integrated industrial services - EPCM (engineering, procurement, construction and project management).

In Romania, the Group operates the Petromidia Navodari (the largest and most complex local processing unit) and Vega Ploiesti (the only producer of bitumen and

KMG International N.V.

Registered at the Chamber of Commerce Amsterdam: No. 24297754

World Trade Center, Strawinskylaan 807, Tower A, 8th floor, 1077XX Amsterdam, The Netherlands

fax: +31 205 75 23 99 | phone: +31 205 75 23 90| email: office@kmginternational.com

www.kmginternational.com

hexane in Romania) refineries, and also the only petrochemical division. In addition, the Group operates a large fuel distribution network in the Black Sea region, both through the Group's subsidiaries (Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Georgia) and through various partners in the Central and Eastern European region (Turkey, Serbia or Greece).

Corporate Communication and Public Relations Department

KMG international

KMG International N.V.

Registered at the Chamber of Commerce Amsterdam: No. 24297754

World Trade Center, Strawinskylaan 807, Tower A, 8th floor, 1077XX Amsterdam, The Netherlands

fax: +31 205 75 23 99 | phone: +31 205 75 23 90| email: office@kmginternational.com

www.kmginternational.com

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
11:12aROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : New management team for KMG International N.V.
PU
05/17ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Current Report - Prolongation of the term of office of the Chairm..
PU
05/16Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/13ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Current report - Extention of a Facility Agreement
PU
04/29ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Current report – Resolutions no. 1/2022 – no. 6/2022 ..
PU
04/21ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Extension of a Facility Agreement
PU
04/12ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Completion of OGMS and EGMS agenda for April 28(29), 2022
PU
04/08ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Current report - Request of the shareholder KMG International NV ..
PU
04/07ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Completion of OGMS and EGMS agenda request - 28 (29).04.2022
PU
04/04ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Press release - Turnaround End Rompetrol Rafinare
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 348 M - -
Net income 2021 -186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 425 M 425 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 845
Free-Float 7,18%
Chart ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Felix Crudu Tesloveanu Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Ramona-Georgiana Galateanu Finance Director
Yedil Utekov Chairman
Nicolae Bogdan Codrut Stanescu Non-Executive Director
Bogdan-Catalin Steriopol Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.-9.76%425
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.2.88%15 662
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION61.20%12 117
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.29.38%8 580
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.13%7 325
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-13.97%4 354