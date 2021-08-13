Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRC   ROPTRMACNOR5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

(RRC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Press Release regarding consolidated financial results at 30.06.2021

08/13/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 13, 2021

Contact: Paul Greavu

Tel: 0372 /276 125

Rompetrol Rafinare's financial results in the first half of 2021

Consolidated

indicators*

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

Gross turnover

USD

1,278,973,648

596,316,417

2,285,238,133

1,525,454,497

EBITDA

USD

39,368,684

(28,111,976)

68,823,277

(43,678,808)

Net result

USD

(8,091,367)

(38,689,090)

(22,824,507)

(126,471,111)

  • Note: The consolidated financial statements of Rompetrol Rafinare include the results of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. and those of the subsidiaries Rompetrol Quality Control S.R.L., Rom Oil S.A., Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L., Rompetrol Logistics S.R.L. Rompetrol Gas S.R.L and Rompetrol Petrochemicals S.R.L.

Rompetrol Rafinare, member company of the KMG International Group, recorded increasing financial results in the first half of this year, compared to the same period of 2020, as a result of the increase in sales, along with the positive evolution of international quotations for petroleum products.

"The relaxation of the restrictive measures, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an increase in mobility, and the operational processes were at a level in line with the market demand, which registered a positive trend. Occurred immediately after the closure of the first semester, the unfortunate incident on the Petromidia platform will have negative effects from an operational point of view, given that the production of the refinery is stoped, until we will finalize the repair works in the affected units. However, we are convinced that, in the last quarter of the year, we will return to normal operational capabilities, and our mission is to ensure stability in the petroleum products market, in full compliance with legal norms and respecting safety measures for employees, facilities and communities in the area", said Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu, General Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare.

In the first six months of 2021, the Petromidia refinery operated without interruption, compared to the first half of 2020, when the largest profile unit in Romania was closed for the general turnaround of March-April 2020. Also, the demand, strongly affected by the pandemic context in 2020, has returned to levels similar to those of 2019.

The gross turnover of Rompetrol Rafinare in the first half of the year reached almost 2.3 billion dollars, and the operational profit (EBITDA) had a positive value of about 69 million dollars, compared to the negative value of 43.6 million dollars in H1 2020.

Also, there was an improvement from the net negative result in H1 2020 - 126.5 million dollars, the net loss in H1 2021 being 22.8 million dollars.

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 100 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

Rompetrol Rafinare continued to be an important contributor to Romania's state budget in the first part of the year, with a contribution of 459 million dollars in the second quarter of the year, respectively 838 million dollars in the first half of 2021.

The main shareholders of Rompetrol Rafinare SA are KMG International (54.63% - directly and indirectly) and the Romanian State through the Ministry of Energy (44.7%).

Refining segment*

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

Gross turnover

USD

1,049,547,992

436,270,421

1,888,567,388

1,202,484,821

EBITDA

USD

5,351,375

(39,100,865)

12,262,540

(50,249,588)

Net result

USD

(29,742,365)

(38,373,307)

(42,320,106)

(110,305,138)

Operational

Raw materials processed -

Kt

1,462

876

2,726

2,116

Petromidia

Raw materials processed -

Kt

119

82

188

154

Vega

Gasoline production

Kt

360

196

701

520

Diesel & Jet production

Kt

750

516

1,378

1,179

Fuel sales - internal

Kt

671

451

1,222

1,038

Fuel sales - export

Kt

375

243

742

583

*The refining activity includes the results of Rompetrol Rafinare related to the Petromidia and Vega refineries. Rompetrol Refining calculates the gross refining margin as follows - (Sales of petroleum products - Cost of raw material) / Sales volume. Net refining margin is operational profit (EBITDA) divided by sales volume.

The gross turnover of the refining segment reached just over 1 billion dollars in Q2 2021 and

1.8 billion dollars in H1 2021, an increase compared to the same periods of the previous year. The increase is marked by an increase in the refining margin, from 5.5 USD / t in H1 2020, to 27.5 USD / t in H1 2021.

Petromidia Refinery, which represents approximately 40% of the refining capacity in Romania, processed, in the first 6 months of 2021, a total of 2.72 million tons of raw materials and obtained 701 kt of gasoline, respectively 1.37 million tons of diesel and special aviation fuel.

In the first half of 2021, Petromidia refinery managed to obtain good results in the yield of white products (84.67% wt) and the energy intensity index (100.95%).

In turn, the Vega Ploiești refinery, the only domestic producer of bitumen and hexane, processed 188 kt of raw materials in the first half of the year. The unit in Ploiești recorded good results regarding energy consumption (2.56 GJ / t) and mechanical availability (98.7%).

In the first half of the year, Rompetrol Rafinare made exports worth 545 million dollars, up 238 million dollars over the same period in 2020 (307 million dollars).

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 100 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

Petrochemicals segment*

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

Gross turnover

USD

68,273,673

27,717,408

115,092,277

62,556,178

EBITDA

USD

11,410,878

(6,942,602)

14,308,490

(15,677,242)

Net profit / (loss)

USD

8,600,809

(9,651,738)

4,411,050

(24,186,426)

Operational

Processed polypropylene

kt

35

20

72

48

Processed ethylene

kt

19

14

24

28

Total sales

kt

37

34

71

71

*The petrochemical segment includes the petrochemical activity of Rompetrol Rafinare and the activity of Rompetrol Petrochemicals SRL.

In H1 2021, in the company's petrochemical segment there was processed 72 kt of propylene. The total production of polymers was 68 kt, and the sales volume was at the same level as in H1 2020 - 71 kt.

The results of the petrochemical division registered significant increases, as a result of the positive evolution of the quotations. The division's gross turnover was 115 million USD, and the net result was positive, 4.4 million USD.

The petrochemical complex is the only producer of polypropylene and polyethylene in Romania, constantly managing to increase its market share by secondary product categories.

Distribution segment*

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

Gross turnover

USD

837,785,125

439,806,670

1,514,315,946

1,044,994,900

EBITDA

USD

22,219,910

15,488,310

42,300,471

19,639,121

Net profit / (loss)

USD

12,745,681

8,484,542

15,360,746

5,513,548

Operational

Fuel sales retail

Kt

229

163

424

347

Fuel sales wholesale

Kt

335

232

611

503

LPG quantities sold

Kt

96

66

185

144

*The distribution segment includes the results of the subsidiaries Rompetrol Downstream, Rom Oil, Rompetrol Quality Control, Rompetrol Logistics and Rompetrol Gas

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 100 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

The consolidated gross turnover for the distribution segment was over 1.5 billion USD in the first half of the year. Also, operational profit (EBITDA) was 42.3 million USD in H1 2021, while net profit a value of 15.3 million USD.

Fuel sales (in the retail and wholesale area), for the first six months of 2021, amounted to about 1 million tons, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year.

At the end of June 2021, Rompetrol Downstream's distribution segment comprised 1068 points of sale, including its own network of stations, partner stations and mobile stations (express, internal bases of 9 and 20 cubic meters).

Department of Communication and Public Relations

KMG International

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 100 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
11:12aROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Press Release regarding consolidated financial results ..
PU
07/30ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Auditor Report according to art. 92^3 of Law 24/2017 &n..
PU
07/02ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Romanian Black Sea refinery blast kills one, injures fi..
RE
07/02ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Blast occurs at Romania's Black Sea Petromidia refinery..
RE
06/17ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : 2020 Sustainaility Report availabitity
PU
05/17ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Press Release regarding consolidated financial results ..
PU
05/17ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Release regarding the availability of the Quarterly Rep..
PU
05/17Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/29ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Raport Curent – OGMS and EGMS Resolutions –..
PU
04/28ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Change compliance CGC - Remuneration Policy
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 334 M - -
Net income 2020 -200 M - -
Net Debt 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 511 M 511 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 7,18%
Chart ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Felix Crudu Tesloveanu General Director & Director
Ramona-Georgiana Galateanu Finance Director
Yedil Utekov Chairman
Nicolae Bogdan Codrut Stanescu Non-Executive Director
Bogdan Catalin Steriopol Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.10.23%511
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.15.81%15 523
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA30.94%8 288
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.17.00%7 155
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION16.52%4 836
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.61%4 444