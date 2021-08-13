Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Press Release regarding consolidated financial results at 30.06.2021

August 13, 2021 Contact: Paul Greavu Tel: 0372 /276 125 Rompetrol Rafinare's financial results in the first half of 2021 Consolidated indicators* Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 Gross turnover USD 1,278,973,648 596,316,417 2,285,238,133 1,525,454,497 EBITDA USD 39,368,684 (28,111,976) 68,823,277 (43,678,808) Net result USD (8,091,367) (38,689,090) (22,824,507) (126,471,111) Note: The consolidated financial statements of Rompetrol Rafinare include the results of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. and those of the subsidiaries Rompetrol Quality Control S.R.L., Rom Oil S.A., Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L., Rompetrol Logistics S.R.L. Rompetrol Gas S.R.L and Rompetrol Petrochemicals S.R.L. Rompetrol Rafinare, member company of the KMG International Group, recorded increasing financial results in the first half of this year, compared to the same period of 2020, as a result of the increase in sales, along with the positive evolution of international quotations for petroleum products. "The relaxation of the restrictive measures, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an increase in mobility, and the operational processes were at a level in line with the market demand, which registered a positive trend. Occurred immediately after the closure of the first semester, the unfortunate incident on the Petromidia platform will have negative effects from an operational point of view, given that the production of the refinery is stoped, until we will finalize the repair works in the affected units. However, we are convinced that, in the last quarter of the year, we will return to normal operational capabilities, and our mission is to ensure stability in the petroleum products market, in full compliance with legal norms and respecting safety measures for employees, facilities and communities in the area", said Felix Crudu-Tesloveanu, General Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare. In the first six months of 2021, the Petromidia refinery operated without interruption, compared to the first half of 2020, when the largest profile unit in Romania was closed for the general turnaround of March-April 2020. Also, the demand, strongly affected by the pandemic context in 2020, has returned to levels similar to those of 2019. The gross turnover of Rompetrol Rafinare in the first half of the year reached almost 2.3 billion dollars, and the operational profit (EBITDA) had a positive value of about 69 million dollars, compared to the negative value of 43.6 million dollars in H1 2020. Also, there was an improvement from the net negative result in H1 2020 - 126.5 million dollars, the net loss in H1 2021 being 22.8 million dollars. ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA 215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 100 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com www.rompetrol.com

Rompetrol Rafinare continued to be an important contributor to Romania's state budget in the first part of the year, with a contribution of 459 million dollars in the second quarter of the year, respectively 838 million dollars in the first half of 2021. The main shareholders of Rompetrol Rafinare SA are KMG International (54.63% - directly and indirectly) and the Romanian State through the Ministry of Energy (44.7%). Refining segment* Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 Gross turnover USD 1,049,547,992 436,270,421 1,888,567,388 1,202,484,821 EBITDA USD 5,351,375 (39,100,865) 12,262,540 (50,249,588) Net result USD (29,742,365) (38,373,307) (42,320,106) (110,305,138) Operational Raw materials processed - Kt 1,462 876 2,726 2,116 Petromidia Raw materials processed - Kt 119 82 188 154 Vega Gasoline production Kt 360 196 701 520 Diesel & Jet production Kt 750 516 1,378 1,179 Fuel sales - internal Kt 671 451 1,222 1,038 Fuel sales - export Kt 375 243 742 583 *The refining activity includes the results of Rompetrol Rafinare related to the Petromidia and Vega refineries. Rompetrol Refining calculates the gross refining margin as follows - (Sales of petroleum products - Cost of raw material) / Sales volume. Net refining margin is operational profit (EBITDA) divided by sales volume. The gross turnover of the refining segment reached just over 1 billion dollars in Q2 2021 and 1.8 billion dollars in H1 2021, an increase compared to the same periods of the previous year. The increase is marked by an increase in the refining margin, from 5.5 USD / t in H1 2020, to 27.5 USD / t in H1 2021. Petromidia Refinery, which represents approximately 40% of the refining capacity in Romania, processed, in the first 6 months of 2021, a total of 2.72 million tons of raw materials and obtained 701 kt of gasoline, respectively 1.37 million tons of diesel and special aviation fuel. In the first half of 2021, Petromidia refinery managed to obtain good results in the yield of white products (84.67% wt) and the energy intensity index (100.95%). In turn, the Vega Ploiești refinery, the only domestic producer of bitumen and hexane, processed 188 kt of raw materials in the first half of the year. The unit in Ploiești recorded good results regarding energy consumption (2.56 GJ / t) and mechanical availability (98.7%). In the first half of the year, Rompetrol Rafinare made exports worth 545 million dollars, up 238 million dollars over the same period in 2020 (307 million dollars).

Petrochemicals segment* Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 Gross turnover USD 68,273,673 27,717,408 115,092,277 62,556,178 EBITDA USD 11,410,878 (6,942,602) 14,308,490 (15,677,242) Net profit / (loss) USD 8,600,809 (9,651,738) 4,411,050 (24,186,426) Operational Processed polypropylene kt 35 20 72 48 Processed ethylene kt 19 14 24 28 Total sales kt 37 34 71 71 *The petrochemical segment includes the petrochemical activity of Rompetrol Rafinare and the activity of Rompetrol Petrochemicals SRL. In H1 2021, in the company's petrochemical segment there was processed 72 kt of propylene. The total production of polymers was 68 kt, and the sales volume was at the same level as in H1 2020 - 71 kt. The results of the petrochemical division registered significant increases, as a result of the positive evolution of the quotations. The division's gross turnover was 115 million USD, and the net result was positive, 4.4 million USD. The petrochemical complex is the only producer of polypropylene and polyethylene in Romania, constantly managing to increase its market share by secondary product categories. Distribution segment* Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 Gross turnover USD 837,785,125 439,806,670 1,514,315,946 1,044,994,900 EBITDA USD 22,219,910 15,488,310 42,300,471 19,639,121 Net profit / (loss) USD 12,745,681 8,484,542 15,360,746 5,513,548 Operational Fuel sales retail Kt 229 163 424 347 Fuel sales wholesale Kt 335 232 611 503 LPG quantities sold Kt 96 66 185 144 *The distribution segment includes the results of the subsidiaries Rompetrol Downstream, Rom Oil, Rompetrol Quality Control, Rompetrol Logistics and Rompetrol Gas

The consolidated gross turnover for the distribution segment was over 1.5 billion USD in the first half of the year. Also, operational profit (EBITDA) was 42.3 million USD in H1 2021, while net profit a value of 15.3 million USD. Fuel sales (in the retail and wholesale area), for the first six months of 2021, amounted to about 1 million tons, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year. At the end of June 2021, Rompetrol Downstream's distribution segment comprised 1068 points of sale, including its own network of stations, partner stations and mobile stations (express, internal bases of 9 and 20 cubic meters). Department of Communication and Public Relations KMG International