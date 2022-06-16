Log in
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Raportarea tranzacțiilor cu părți afiliate conform art. 108 ind. 3 si ind. 12 din Legea 24/2017, republicată
PU
06/07ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : New management team for KMG International N.V.
PU
05/17ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Current Report - Prolongation of the term of office of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Raportarea tranzacțiilor cu părți afiliate conform art. 108 ind. 3 si ind. 12 din Legea 24/2017, republicată

06/16/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 6F2D1564-DAC3-4291-8B53-3A38351DE8C8

Annex 1- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer)

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Terms and methods of

No.

relationship

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary

1

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

09455-RAFINARE-2021-

Purchase of raw materials

USD 25,520,367

NA

25 days after final price is

Trading AG

09; RR 3/03.09.2021

known

2

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

09504-Rafinare-2021-11;

Purchase of raw materials

USD 24,358,950

NA

45 days after loading

Trading AG

RR5/105.11.2021 (*)

date

Contract value estimated for

2021 is LEI 152,424,310 as per

The collection of delay penalties,

UZINA

Notification no. 10 of

actual on 10 months - Lei

calculated from the day following the due

Paiment term 45 days

TERMOELECTRICA

106,128,062 and LEI 46,296,248

date and until the date of payment of the

3

Affiliate

the Contract no.RR 2

Thermal energy price change

from the invoice

MIDIA/ROMPETROL

estimated for 2 months as per

main debt (exclusive). The percentage

ENERGY SA

/21.12.2020

MOP _on last notification price.

value of the delay penalties is 0.05% / day

reception

In estimated value are included

of delay (art. 20 a), from the contract.

CO2 certificates cost

pg. 2

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 6F2D1564-DAC3-4291-8B53-3A38351DE8C8

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Terms and methods of

No.

relationship

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Except where the Parties agree otherwise in

writing or where the law imperatively

establishes a longer warranty period (such

as: the 36-month warranty period

applicable to works concerning

constructions in category C; the term 10

years from the receipt of the work for the

hidden defects of the construction, the

warranty period equal to the duration of

the construction, for the defects of the

resistance structure resulting from non-

compliance with the design and execution

rules in force at the date of its construction),

warranty will last for:

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with

the date of preparation of the MINUTES OF

RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE WORKS;

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with

2 ORDERS submitted in

the date of drawing up the MINUTES OF

October 2021 based on

USD 1,925,954

RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING, in the

Payment within 30

Contract RR

case of the works mentioned in art.1.1.

working days from the

4

ROMINSERV S.R.L.

Affiliate

Contractor

(without VAT)

4/27.02.2019 and

paragraph 1) letter b) but not more than 15

date of issuing the

Addendum no.1 from

months from the signing of the Minutes of

invoice

19.09.2019

Reception at the Completion of the Works,

provided that the commissioning is not

postponed or prevented by causes

attributable to the Beneficiary, in which

case the warranty period will be 12 months

old and will start to run from the date of

preparation of the RECEPTION MINUTES AT

THE END OF THE WORKS.

Before the expiration of the Warranty Period

and within it, the Beneficiary will

immediately inform the Contractor about

all problems encountered in the works

performed (but not later than 2 days from

their knowledge), the potential causes that

caused the problems and of the

consequences that may occur, following

that the Parties decide together the

measures that are necessary to be

adopted, the term for remedying the

pg. 3

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 6F2D1564-DAC3-4291-8B53-3A38351DE8C8

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Terms and methods of

No.

relationship

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

problems appeared depending on the

nature of the incident and its circumstances

and any other particular aspects.

The parties have established penalties for

delay of the obligation to pay in the

amount of 0.06% of the amount not paid in

time, for each day of delay; the value of

the delay penalties may not exceed 3% of

the amount on which they are calculated.

In addition, in case of late payment by the

Beneficiary, the Contractor is entitled to

request that the Beneficiary pay the

amount representing the exchange rate

difference between the date of actual

payment and the due date of the invoice,

taking into account the exchange rate

communicated by NBR for RON / USD or

RON / EUR, as the case may be, on the two

dates.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

5 working days from

receiving the invoice, the

KazMunayGas

CONTRACT - Crude oil

- USD 9,236,242

5

Affiliate

Hedging - October 2021

NA

payment should be done

Trading AG

and Oil Products

through electronic

06.05.2011

transfer

Act Ad. 187 / 01.04.2021

5 working days from

la FINANCIAL SERVICES

receiving the invoice, the

KazMunayGas

CONTRACT - Refinery

- USD 1,126,105

6

Affiliate

Hedging - October 2021

NA

payment should be done

Trading AG

Margin and Base

through electronic

Operating Stock CTR RR

transfer

2/ 16.02.2011

Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Supplier

KazMunayGas

Add. 131/30.09.2021 -

31 days after delivery,

1

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 3,346,753

NA

Trading AG

transfer telegrafic

1/30.12.2020

2

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

Add.132/02.10.2021 - Ctr

Petroleum products sales

USD 882,348

NA

20 days after delivery,

Trading AG

RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

pg. 4

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 6F2D1564-DAC3-4291-8B53-3A38351DE8C8

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Terms and methods of

No.

relationship

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

KazMunayGas

Add. 133/05.10.2021 -

12 calendar days after

3

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 19,325,079

NA

delivery, transfer

Trading AG

1/30.12.2020

telegrafic

4

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

Add.134/06.10.2021 - Ctr

Petroleum products sales

USD 948,163

NA

20 days after delivery,

Trading AG

RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

5

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

Add.135/07.10.2021 - Ctr

Petroleum products sales

USD 899,795

NA

20 days after delivery,

Trading AG

RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

KazMunayGas

Add. 136/08.10.2021 -

31 days after delivery,

6

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 3,550,376

NA

Trading AG

transfer telegrafic

1/30.12.2020

7

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

Add.137/08.10.2021 - Ctr

Petroleum products sales

USD 890,335

NA

20 days after delivery,

Trading AG

RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

KazMunayGas

Add. 138/12.10.2021 -

6 days bank NY after

8

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 3,912,706

NA

delivery, transfer

Trading AG

1/30.12.2020

telegrafic/offset

KazMunayGas

Add. 139/08.10.2021 -

20 days after delivery,

9

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 959,913

NA

Trading AG

transfer telegrafic

1/30.12.2020

10

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

Add.140/14.10.2021 - Ctr

Petroleum products sales

USD 1,095,243

NA

20 days after delivery,

Trading AG

RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

KazMunayGas

Add. 141/15.10.2021 -

31 days after delivery,

11

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 3,830,587

NA

Trading AG

transfer telegrafic

1/30.12.2020

KazMunayGas

Add. 142/19.10.2021 -

11 days banK NY after

12

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 19,956,445

NA

delivery, transfer

Trading AG

1/30.12.2020

telegrafic

KazMunayGas

Add. 143/21.10.2021 -

31 days after delivery,

13

Affiliate

Ctr RRC 2021-

Petroleum products sales

USD 3,980,456

NA

Trading AG

1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

14

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

Add.144/23.10.2021 - Ctr

Petroleum products sales

USD 1,107,732

NA

20 days after delivery,

Trading AG

RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

15

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

Add.145/24.10.2021 - Ctr

Petroleum products sales

USD 968,127

NA

20 days after delivery,

Trading AG

RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020

transfer telegrafic

pg. 5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 16:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
