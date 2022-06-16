Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Raportarea tranzacțiilor cu părți afiliate conform art. 108 ind. 3 si ind. 12 din Legea 24/2017, republicată
Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer)
Nature of
Name of the
the
Type and No. Contract,
Terms and methods of
No.
relationship
Object of transactions
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
date of conclusion
payment
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary
1
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
09455-RAFINARE-2021-
Purchase of raw materials
USD 25,520,367
NA
25 days after final price is
Trading AG
09; RR 3/03.09.2021
known
2
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
09504-Rafinare-2021-11;
Purchase of raw materials
USD 24,358,950
NA
45 days after loading
Trading AG
RR5/105.11.2021 (*)
date
Contract value estimated for
2021 is LEI 152,424,310 as per
The collection of delay penalties,
UZINA
Notification no. 10 of
actual on 10 months
- Lei
calculated from the day following the due
Paiment term 45 days
TERMOELECTRICA
106,128,062 and LEI 46,296,248
date and until the date of payment of the
3
Affiliate
the Contract no.RR 2
Thermal energy price change
from the invoice
MIDIA/ROMPETROL
estimated for 2 months as per
main debt (exclusive). The percentage
ENERGY SA
/21.12.2020
MOP _on last notification price.
value of the delay penalties is 0.05% / day
reception
In estimated value are included
of delay (art. 20 a), from the contract.
CO2 certificates cost
pg. 2
Nature of
Name of the
the
Type and No. Contract,
Terms and methods of
No.
relationship
Object of transactions
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
date of conclusion
payment
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Except where the Parties agree otherwise in
writing or where the law imperatively
establishes a longer warranty period (such
as: the 36-month warranty period
applicable to works concerning
constructions in category C; the term 10
years from the receipt of the work for the
hidden defects of the construction, the
warranty period equal to the duration of
the construction, for the defects of the
resistance structure resulting from non-
compliance with the design and execution
rules in force at the date of its construction),
warranty will last for:
-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with
the date of preparation of the MINUTES OF
RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE WORKS;
-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with
2 ORDERS submitted in
the date of drawing up the MINUTES OF
October 2021 based on
USD 1,925,954
RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING, in the
Payment within 30
Contract RR
case of the works mentioned in art.1.1.
working days from the
4
ROMINSERV S.R.L.
Affiliate
Contractor
(without VAT)
4/27.02.2019 and
paragraph 1) letter b) but not more than 15
date of issuing the
Addendum no.1 from
months from the signing of the Minutes of
invoice
19.09.2019
Reception at the Completion of the Works,
provided that the commissioning is not
postponed or prevented by causes
attributable to the Beneficiary, in which
case the warranty period will be 12 months
old and will start to run from the date of
preparation of the RECEPTION MINUTES AT
THE END OF THE WORKS.
Before the expiration of the Warranty Period
and within it, the Beneficiary will
immediately inform the Contractor about
all problems encountered in the works
performed (but not later than 2 days from
their knowledge), the potential causes that
caused the problems and of the
consequences that may occur, following
that the Parties decide together the
measures that are necessary to be
adopted, the term for remedying the
pg. 3
Nature of
Name of the
the
Type and No. Contract,
Terms and methods of
No.
relationship
Object of transactions
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
date of conclusion
payment
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
problems appeared depending on the
nature of the incident and its circumstances
and any other particular aspects.
The parties have established penalties for
delay of the obligation to pay in the
amount of 0.06% of the amount not paid in
time, for each day of delay; the value of
the delay penalties may not exceed 3% of
the amount on which they are calculated.
In addition, in case of late payment by the
Beneficiary, the Contractor is entitled to
request that the Beneficiary pay the
amount representing the exchange rate
difference between the date of actual
payment and the due date of the invoice,
taking into account the exchange rate
communicated by NBR for RON / USD or
RON / EUR, as the case may be, on the two
dates.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
5 working days from
receiving the invoice, the
KazMunayGas
CONTRACT
- Crude oil
- USD 9,236,242
5
Affiliate
Hedging - October 2021
NA
payment should be done
Trading AG
and Oil Products
through electronic
06.05.2011
transfer
Act Ad. 187 / 01.04.2021
5 working days from
la FINANCIAL SERVICES
receiving the invoice, the
KazMunayGas
CONTRACT
- Refinery
- USD 1,126,105
6
Affiliate
Hedging - October 2021
NA
payment should be done
Trading AG
Margin and Base
through electronic
Operating Stock CTR RR
transfer
2/ 16.02.2011
Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Supplier
KazMunayGas
Add. 131/30.09.2021 -
31 days after delivery,
1
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 3,346,753
NA
Trading AG
transfer telegrafic
1/30.12.2020
2
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
Add.132/02.10.2021 - Ctr
Petroleum products sales
USD 882,348
NA
20 days after delivery,
Trading AG
RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
pg. 4
Nature of
Name of the
the
Type and No. Contract,
Terms and methods of
No.
relationship
Object of transactions
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
date of conclusion
payment
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
KazMunayGas
Add. 133/05.10.2021 -
12 calendar days after
3
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 19,325,079
NA
delivery, transfer
Trading AG
1/30.12.2020
telegrafic
4
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
Add.134/06.10.2021 - Ctr
Petroleum products sales
USD 948,163
NA
20 days after delivery,
Trading AG
RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
5
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
Add.135/07.10.2021 - Ctr
Petroleum products sales
USD 899,795
NA
20 days after delivery,
Trading AG
RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
KazMunayGas
Add. 136/08.10.2021 -
31 days after delivery,
6
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 3,550,376
NA
Trading AG
transfer telegrafic
1/30.12.2020
7
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
Add.137/08.10.2021 - Ctr
Petroleum products sales
USD 890,335
NA
20 days after delivery,
Trading AG
RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
KazMunayGas
Add. 138/12.10.2021 -
6 days bank NY after
8
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 3,912,706
NA
delivery, transfer
Trading AG
1/30.12.2020
telegrafic/offset
KazMunayGas
Add. 139/08.10.2021 -
20 days after delivery,
9
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 959,913
NA
Trading AG
transfer telegrafic
1/30.12.2020
10
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
Add.140/14.10.2021 - Ctr
Petroleum products sales
USD 1,095,243
NA
20 days after delivery,
Trading AG
RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
KazMunayGas
Add. 141/15.10.2021 -
31 days after delivery,
11
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 3,830,587
NA
Trading AG
transfer telegrafic
1/30.12.2020
KazMunayGas
Add. 142/19.10.2021 -
11 days banK NY after
12
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 19,956,445
NA
delivery, transfer
Trading AG
1/30.12.2020
telegrafic
KazMunayGas
Add. 143/21.10.2021 -
31 days after delivery,
13
Affiliate
Ctr RRC 2021-
Petroleum products sales
USD 3,980,456
NA
Trading AG
1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
14
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
Add.144/23.10.2021 - Ctr
Petroleum products sales
USD 1,107,732
NA
20 days after delivery,
Trading AG
RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
15
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
Add.145/24.10.2021 - Ctr
Petroleum products sales
USD 968,127
NA
20 days after delivery,
Trading AG
RRC 2021-1/30.12.2020
transfer telegrafic
pg. 5
