Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Raportarea tranzacțiilor cu părți afiliate conform art. 108 ind. 3 si ind. 12 din Legea 24/2017, republicată

Nature of

Name of the the Type and No. Contract, Terms and methods of

No. relationship Object of transactions Transaction value Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party with the date of conclusion payment

Affiliate

problems appeared depending on the

nature of the incident and its circumstances

and any other particular aspects.

The parties have established penalties for

delay of the obligation to pay in the

amount of 0.06% of the amount not paid in

time, for each day of delay; the value of

the delay penalties may not exceed 3% of

the amount on which they are calculated.

In addition, in case of late payment by the

Beneficiary, the Contractor is entitled to

request that the Beneficiary pay the

amount representing the exchange rate

difference between the date of actual

payment and the due date of the invoice,

taking into account the exchange rate

communicated by NBR for RON / USD or

RON / EUR, as the case may be, on the two

dates.

FINANCIAL SERVICES 5 working days from

receiving the invoice, the

KazMunayGas CONTRACT - Crude oil - USD 9,236,242

5 Affiliate Hedging - October 2021 NA payment should be done

Trading AG and Oil Products

through electronic

06.05.2011

transfer

Act Ad. 187 / 01.04.2021 5 working days from

la FINANCIAL SERVICES

receiving the invoice, the

KazMunayGas CONTRACT - Refinery - USD 1,126,105

6 Affiliate Hedging - October 2021 NA payment should be done

Trading AG Margin and Base

through electronic

Operating Stock CTR RR

transfer

2/ 16.02.2011

Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Supplier

KazMunayGas Add. 131/30.09.2021 - 31 days after delivery,

1 Affiliate Ctr RRC 2021- Petroleum products sales USD 3,346,753 NA

Trading AG transfer telegrafic

1/30.12.2020

2 KazMunayGas Affiliate Add.132/02.10.2021 - Ctr Petroleum products sales USD 882,348 NA 20 days after delivery,