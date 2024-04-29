Press release - Availability of the Annual Report for 2023

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), with Trade Registry registration number J13/534/1991, tax identification number RO 1860712, informs the shareholders and the investors that the Annual Report for 2023 drafted in accordance with Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, related to the annual individual financial statements at December 31st, 2023 (drafted in accordance with the Order of the Ministry of Public Finance No. 2844/2016 for approval of Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS, as further amended and supplemented), as well as with the Annual report related to the consolidated financial statements at December 31st, 2023 (drafted in accordance with IFRS), are available as of April 29th, 2024:

∙ In electronic format - on the Company's website https://rompetrol- rafinare.kmginternational.com,under section Investor Relations, subsection Financial results and Reporting/Annual Reports;

In electronic format - on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website, at the link below;

In hard copy - at the headquarters of the Company in Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd., Administrative Building, Constanța County.

The Annual Report for 2023 related to the annual individual financial statements was drafted in accordance with Annex 15 of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and comprises the following:

Report of the Directors for 2023 related to the annual individual financial statements;

Individual financial statements at December 31 st , 2023, drafted as per OMPF 2844/2016;

Report of the independent financial auditor;

Declaration of the persons within the Company responsible for the financial and accounting statements at December 31 st , 2023 included in the Report of the Directors.

The annual reports for 2023 related to the individual financial statements and to those consolidated at December 31st, 2023, drafted in accordance with IFRS are published as per art. 63 of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and are sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

The publication of the Annual Report for 2023 will not be followed by the organization of a conference call.

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

General Manager - Florian-Daniel POP

