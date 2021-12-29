Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 ind. 3 and ind. 13 of Law 24/2017, republished

DocuSign Envelope ID: 1F1617E5-9B8A-4A0E-BB41-1EBA8059F59D

No. 7394/ December 28, 2021

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (F.S.A.)

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (B.S.E.)

From: ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

CURRENT REPORT prepared in compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

28/12/2021

Report date: 28/12/2021

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registered Seat: Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd. (Administrative Building), Constanta County

Telephone number: 0241/506100

Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901

Number of registration with the Trade Registry: J13/534/1991

Sole Registration Code: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 4,410,920,572.60

Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)

Significant events to report: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 of Law 24/2017, republished

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion of several transactions with affiliated parties of the type listed in art. 108 of the Law no. 24/2017, republished, according to the annexes beelow:

Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);

Annex 2 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Downstreem SRL (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC

Annex 3 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Gas SRL (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC;

Annex 4- transactions according to art.108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between the subsidiaries of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) namely: between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. and Rompetrol Gas S.R.L.

General Manager

Felix CRUDU-TESLOVEANU

Financial Manager Ramona-Georgian a GĂLĂŢEANU

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

