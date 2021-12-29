Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 ind. 3 and ind. 13 of Law 24/2017, republished

CURRENT REPORT prepared in compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
28/12/2021
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Registered Seat: Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd. (Administrative Building), Constanta County
Telephone number: 0241/506100
Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901
Number of registration with the Trade Registry: J13/534/1991
Sole Registration Code: 1860712
Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 4,410,920,572.60
Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)
Significant events to report: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 of Law 24/2017, republished
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion of several transactions with affiliated parties of the type listed in art. 108 of the Law no. 24/2017, republished, according to the annexes beelow:
Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
Annex 2 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Downstreem SRL (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
Annex 3 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Gas SRL (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC;
Annex 4- transactions according to art.108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between the subsidiaries of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) namely: between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. and Rompetrol Gas S.R.L.
General Manager
Felix CRUDU-TESLOVEANU
Financial Manager Ramona-GeorgianaGĂLĂŢEANU
Other transactions concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) in November 2021
KMG ROMPETROL
Running of Available Funds
The value of the average
balance** of the RON cash
pooling account in November
2021 was - RON 1,549,178,339.94
and the net interest expense this
month was - RON 5,422,648.59.
For the Loan/ Credit:
The value of the average
daily depending on the
balance** of the USD cash
payment needs or
SRL - as
Loan agreement
Optimization System of the
pooling account in November
maturity date (one year
1Affiliate registered under no. RR Coordinating
companies within the KMG
2021 was USD 79,504,883.12 and
NA
from the signing date
Company
3 from 04.08.2014
International Group (Cash pooling)
the net interest income was USD
which is the contract
144,983.13.
termination date) for the
The value of the average
existing balance
balance** of the EUR cash
pooling account in November
2021 was EUR 11,845,531.58 and
the net interest income was EUR
18,307.44.
Contracts/addendums with an estimated value (the final value is not known at the reporting time or the contract/add is applied for the subsequent period)(**) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt
