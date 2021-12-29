Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRC   ROPTRMACNOR5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

(RRC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 ind. 3 and ind. 13 of Law 24/2017, republished

12/29/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: 1F1617E5-9B8A-4A0E-BB41-1EBA8059F59D

No. 7394/ December 28, 2021

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (F.S.A.)

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (B.S.E.)

From: ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

CURRENT REPORT prepared in compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

28/12/2021

Report date: _____________

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registered Seat: Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd. (Administrative Building), Constanta County

Telephone number: 0241/506100

Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901

Number of registration with the Trade Registry: J13/534/1991

Sole Registration Code: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 4,410,920,572.60

Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)

Significant events to report: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 of Law 24/2017, republished

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion of several transactions with affiliated parties of the type listed in art. 108 of the Law no. 24/2017, republished, according to the annexes beelow:

  • Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
  • Annex 2 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Downstreem SRL (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
  • Annex 3 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Gas SRL (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC;
  • Annex 4- transactions according to art.108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between the subsidiaries of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) namely: between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. and Rompetrol Gas S.R.L.
    General Manager
    Felix CRUDU-TESLOVEANU
    Financial Manager Ramona-GeorgianaGĂLĂŢEANU

pg. 1

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 1F1617E5-9B8A-4A0E-BB41-1EBA8059F59D

Annex 1- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer)

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Terms and methods of

No.

relationship

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary

Contract value estimated for

2021 is 145,111,246.87 LEI* as per

The collection of delay penalties,

UZINA

Notification no. 11 of

actual on 11 months -

calculated from the day following the due

Paiment term 45 days

TERMOELECTRICA

124,005,106.5 LEI and

date and until the date of payment of the

1

Affiliate

the Contract no.RR 2

Thermal energy price change

from the invoice

MIDIA/ROMPETROL

21,106,140.33 LEI estimated for 1

main debt (exclusive). The percentage

ENERGY SA

/21.12.2020

month as per MOP. In

value of the delay penalties is 0.05% / day

reception

estimated value are included

of delay (art. 20 a), from the contract.

CO2 certificates cost

Except where the Parties agree otherwise in

writing or where the law imperatively

establishes a longer warranty period (such

as: the 36-month warranty period

applicable to works concerning

constructions in category C; the term 10

years from the receipt of the work for the

3 ORDERS submitted in

hidden defects of the construction, the

October 2021 based on

USD 6,834,827

warranty period equal to the duration of

Payment within 30

Contract RR

the construction, for the defects of the

working days from the

2

ROMINSERV S.R.L. Affiliate

Contractor

(without VAT)

4/27.02.2019 and

resistance structure resulting from non-

date of issuing the

Addendum no.1 from

compliance with the design and execution

invoice

19.09.2019

rules in force at the date of its construction),

warranty will last for:

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with

the date of preparation of the MINUTES OF

RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE WORKS;

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with

the date of drawing up the MINUTES OF

RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING, in the

pg. 2

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 1F1617E5-9B8A-4A0E-BB41-1EBA8059F59D

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Terms and methods of

No.

relationship

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

case of the works mentioned in art.1.1.

paragraph 1) letter b) but not more than 15

months from the signing of the Minutes of

Reception at the Completion of the Works,

provided that the commissioning is not

postponed or prevented by causes

attributable to the Beneficiary, in which

case the warranty period will be 12 months

old and will start to run from the date of

preparation of the RECEPTION MINUTES AT

THE END OF THE WORKS.

Before the expiration of the Warranty Period

and within it, the Beneficiary will

immediately inform the Contractor about

all problems encountered in the works

performed (but not later than 2 days from

their knowledge), the potential causes that

caused the problems and of the

consequences that may occur, following

that the Parties decide together the

measures that are necessary to be

adopted, the term for remedying the

problems appeared depending on the

nature of the incident and its circumstances

and any other particular aspects.

The parties have established penalties for

delay of the obligation to pay in the

amount of 0.06% of the amount not paid in

time, for each day of delay; the value of

the delay penalties may not exceed 3% of

the amount on which they are calculated.

In addition, in case of late payment by the

Beneficiary, the Contractor is entitled to

request that the Beneficiary pay the

amount representing the exchange rate

difference between the date of actual

payment and the due date of the invoice,

taking into account the exchange rate

communicated by NBR for RON / USD or

RON / EUR, as the case may be, on the two

dates.

pg. 3

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 1F1617E5-9B8A-4A0E-BB41-1EBA8059F59D

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Terms and methods of

No.

relationship

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

FINANCIAL SERVICES

5 working days from

receiving the invoice, the

KazMunayGas

CONTRACT - Crude oil

USD 13,619,989

3

Affiliate

Hedging - November 2021

NA

payment should be done

Trading AG

and Oil Products

through electronic

06.05.2011

transfer

Act Ad. 187 / 01.04.2021

5 working days from

la FINANCIAL SERVICES

receiving the invoice, the

KazMunayGas

CONTRACT - Refinery

- USD 1,935

4

Affiliate

Hedging - November 2021

NA

payment should be done

Trading AG

Margin and Base

through electronic

Operating Stock CTR RR

transfer

2/ 16.02.2011

Other transactions concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) in November 2021

KMG ROMPETROL

Running of Available Funds

The value of the average

balance** of the RON cash

pooling account in November

2021 was - RON 1,549,178,339.94

and the net interest expense this

month was - RON 5,422,648.59.

For the Loan/ Credit:

The value of the average

daily depending on the

balance** of the USD cash

payment needs or

SRL - as

Loan agreement

Optimization System of the

pooling account in November

maturity date (one year

1Affiliate registered under no. RR Coordinating

companies within the KMG

2021 was USD 79,504,883.12 and

NA

from the signing date

Company

3 from 04.08.2014

International Group (Cash pooling)

the net interest income was USD

which is the contract

144,983.13.

termination date) for the

The value of the average

existing balance

balance** of the EUR cash

pooling account in November

2021 was EUR 11,845,531.58 and

the net interest income was EUR

18,307.44.

  1. Contracts/addendums with an estimated value (the final value is not known at the reporting time or the contract/add is applied for the subsequent period) (**) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt

pg. 4

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 1F1617E5-9B8A-4A0E-BB41-1EBA8059F59D

Company

Nature of

Related party

Nature of

Currency

Balances as of 30.09.2021

Name

relationship

Name

relationship

Receivables

Liabilities

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Issuer

Uzina Termoelectrica Midia S.A.

Affiliate

RON

4,244,031.39

11,992,050.79

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Issuer

ROMINSERV SRL

Affiliate

RON

900,283.02

66,831,392.51

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Issuer

KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L.

Affiliate

RON

1,782,576.88

1,573,286,085.30

USD

1,874,357.32

170,695.59

EURO

13,802,594.95

Abbreviations:

NA - not applicable

MOP-Monthly Operational Plan

General Manager

Felix CRUDU-TESLOVEANU

Financial Manager

Ramona-Georgiana GĂLĂŢEANU

pg. 5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 18:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
01:17pROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108..
PU
12/16Romanian chemicals group Chimcomplex mulls taking over Rompetrol
AQ
12/07ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108..
PU
11/15ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Press Release regarding consolidated financial results at 30.09.2..
PU
11/15Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30..
CI
11/12Release regarding the availability of the Quarterly Report as at September 30th, 2021
PU
10/29Extension of a Facility Agreement
PU
09/28ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Current Report - Convening Notice of EGMS on November 5/8, 2021
PU
09/28ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Repair works at Petromidia Navodari refinery, near completion
PU
08/17ROMPETROL RAFINARE S A : Restart the activity of the Petromidia refinery
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 334 M - -
Net income 2020 -200 M - -
Net Debt 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 796 M 797 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 853
Free-Float 7,18%
Chart ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Felix Crudu Tesloveanu General Director & Director
Ramona-Georgiana Galateanu Finance Director
Yedil Utekov Chairman
Nicolae Bogdan Codrut Stanescu Non-Executive Director
Bogdan Catalin Steriopol Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.79.55%797
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-1.28%13 936
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA25.99%7 659
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.30.00%7 591
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION27.08%7 257
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED8.48%5 617