  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RRC   ROPTRMACNOR5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

(RRC)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
0.0735 RON   -3.92%
08/22Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Current report – Resolutions no. 7/2022 and no. 8/2022 adopted by the EGMS August 19, 2022
PU
08/12Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Press Release regarding consolidated financial results at 30.06.2022
PU
07/29Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Auditor Report - art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R) – H1 2022
PU
Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 ind. 3 and ind. 12 of Law 24/2017, republished

09/29/2022 | 04:24am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 711B918B-5B7C-444C-A453-B18CD9DC3466

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (F.S.A.)RR NR. IESIRE 5637/28.09.2022

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (B.S.E.) From: ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

CURRENT REPORT prepared in compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

28/9/2022

Report date: _________________

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registered Seat: Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd. (Administrative Building), Constanta County

Telephone number: 0241/506100

Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901

Number of registration with the Trade Registry: J13/534/1991

Sole Registration Code: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 2,655,920,572.60 LEI

Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)

Significant events to report: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 of Law 24/2017, republished

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion of several transactions with affiliated parties of the type listed in art. 108 of the Law no. 24/2017, republished, according to the annexes beelow:

  • Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
  • Annex 2 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (13) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
  • Annex 3 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Downstreem SRL (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
  • Annex 4 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Gas SRL (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC, respectively ROMPETROL BULGARIA JSC - affiliated with the RRC
  • Annex 5- transactions according to art.108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between the subsidiaries of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) namely: between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. and Rompetrol Gas S.R.L.

General Manager

Financial Manager

Felix CRUDU-TESLOVEANU

Ramona-Georgiana GĂLĂŢEANU

pg. 1

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 711B918B-5B7C-444C-A453-B18CD9DC3466

Annex 1- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer)

Nature of the

Type and No.

Name of the

relationship

Object of

Terms and methods of

No.

Contract, date of

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

transactions

payment

conclusion

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary in June - August 2022

Contract value estimated for

2022 is 280,326,662 Lei* as per

Notification no.

actual on 6 months -

152,143,840 Lei included CO2

6/30.06.2022 at the

certificates cost, 2021 & 2022

1

ROMPETROL

Affiliate

Contract no.RR 3

Thermal energy

N/A

Payment term 30 days

ENERGY S.A.

/13.01.2022;

price change

transfer price regularization

from the invoice issuing

and 128,182,822 Lei estimated

Addendum no.

for 6 months as per MOP 3

1/20.01.2022

Months and difference 2022

budget quantities and MOP

prices

Contract value estimated for

2022 is 286,441,632 Lei* as per

Notification no.

actual on 7 months -

173,964,000 Lei included CO2

7/31.07.2022 at the

certificates cost, 2021 & 2022

ROMPETROL

Contract no.RR 3

Thermal energy

Payment term 30 days

2

Affiliate

transfer price regularization

N/A

ENERGY S.A.

/13.01.2022;

price change

and 112,477,630 Lei estimated

from the invoice issuing

Addendum no.

for 5 months as per MOP 3

1/20.01.2022

Months and difference 2022

budget quantities and MOP

prices

Contract value estimated for

2022 is 281,549,241 Lei* as per

actual on 8 months -

Notification no.

194,666,131 Lei included CO2

8/31.08.2022 at the

certificates cost, 2021 & 2022

3

ROMPETROL

Affiliate

Contract no.RR 3

Thermal energy

transfer price regularization

N/A

Payment term 30 days

ENERGY S.A.

/13.01.2022;

price change

and 86,883,110 Lei estimated

from the invoice issuing

Addendum no.

for 4 months as per MOP 3

1/20.01.2022

Months and difference 2022

budget quantities and MOP

prices

pg. 2

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 711B918B-5B7C-444C-A453-B18CD9DC3466

Nature of the

Type and No.

Name of the

relationship

Object of

Terms and methods of

No.

Contract, date of

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

transactions

payment

conclusion

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Except where the Parties agree otherwise in writing or where the

law imperatively establishes a longer warranty period (such as:

the 36-month warranty period applicable to works concerning

constructions in category C; the term 10 years from the receipt

of the work for the hidden defects of the construction, the

warranty period equal to the duration of the construction, for

the defects of the resistance structure resulting from non-

compliance with the design and execution rules in force at the

date of its construction), warranty will last for:

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of

preparation of the MINUTES OF RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE

WORKS;

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of drawing

up the MINUTES OF RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING, in the case

of the works mentioned in art.1.1. paragraph 1) letter b) but not

more than 15 months from the signing of the Minutes of

Reception at the Completion of the Works, provided that the

commissioning is not postponed or prevented by causes

15 ORDERS submitted

attributable to the Beneficiary, in which case the warranty

in June-August 2022

period will be 12 months old and will start to run from the date of

Payment within 30

4

ROMINSERV S.R.L.

Affiliate

based on Contract

Contractor

33,134,612 USD (without VAT)

preparation of the RECEPTION MINUTES AT THE END OF THE

working days from the

RR 4/27.02.2019 and

WORKS.

date of issuing the

Addendum no.1 from

Before the expiration of the Warranty Period and within it, the

invoice

19.09.2019

Beneficiary will immediately inform the Contractor about all

problems encountered in the works performed (but not later

than 2 days from their knowledge), the potential causes that

caused the problems and of the consequences that may

occur, following that the Parties decide together the measures

that are necessary to be adopted, the term for remedying the

problems appeared depending on the nature of the incident

and its circumstances and any other particular aspects.

The parties have established penalties for delay of the

obligation to pay in the amount of 0.06% of the amount not

paid in time, for each day of delay; the value of the delay

penalties may not exceed 3% of the amount on which they are

calculated. In addition, in case of late payment by the

Beneficiary, the Contractor is entitled to request that the

Beneficiary pay the amount representing the exchange rate

difference between the date of actual payment and the due

date of the invoice, taking into account the exchange rate

communicated by NBR for RON / USD or RON / EUR, as the case

may be, on the two dates.

pg. 3

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 711B918B-5B7C-444C-A453-B18CD9DC3466

Nature of the

Type and No.

Name of the

relationship

Object of

Terms and methods of

No.

Contract, date of

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

transactions

payment

conclusion

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

FINANCIAL SERVICES

5 working days from

5

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

CONTRACT - Refinery

Hedging - June

-USD 8,106,615

NA

receiving the invoice,

Trading AG

Margin and Base

2022

the payment should be

Operating Stock CTR

done through

(RR4/29.12.2021)

electronic transfer

FINANCIAL SERVICES

5 working days from

6

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

CONTRACT - Refinery

Hedging - July

-USD 3,976,511

NA

receiving the invoice,

Trading AG

Margin and Base

2022

the payment should be

Operating Stock CTR

done through

(RR4/29.12.2021)

electronic transfer

FINANCIAL SERVICES

5 working days from

7

KazMunayGas

Affiliate

CONTRACT - Refinery

Hedging -

-USD 3,960,696

NA

receiving the invoice,

Trading AG

Margin and Base

August 2022

the payment should be

Operating Stock CTR

done through

(RR4/29.12.2021)

electronic transfer

Other transactions concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) in June - August 2022

KMG ROMPETROL

Running of

Available

Funds

Optimization

The value of the average balance** of the RON cash pooling account in June 2022 was - RON 2,241,527,042.80 and the net interest expense this month was

- RON 13,818,867.07.

The value of the average balance** of the USD cash

SRL - as

Loan agreement

System of the

1Affiliate registered under no. Coordinating

companies

Company

RR 3 from 04.08.2014

within the KMG International Group (Cash pooling)

pooling account in June 2022NA was USD 67,616,603.69 and the

net interest income was USD 175,696.99.

The value of the average balance** of the EUR cash pooling account in June 2022 was EUR 11,494,256.96 and the net interest income was EUR 18,172.92.

pg. 4

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

DocuSign Envelope ID: 711B918B-5B7C-444C-A453-B18CD9DC3466

Nature of the

Type and No.

Name of the

relationship

Object of

Terms and methods of

No.

Contract, date of

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Affiliate party

with the

transactions

payment

conclusion

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

The value of the average

balance** of the RON cash

pooling account in July 2022

was - RON 2,102,500,750.01 and

Running of

the net interest expense this

month was

Available

- RON 14,487,938.98.

Funds

The value of the average

KMG ROMPETROL

Optimization

Loan agreement

balance** of the USD cash

SRL - as

System of the

2

Affiliate

registered under no.

pooling account in July 2022

Coordinating

companies

RR 3 from 04.08.2014

was USD 63,563,538.80 and the

Company

within the KMG

net interest income was USD

International

144,009.47.

Group (Cash

The value of the average

pooling)

balance** of the EUR cash

pooling account in July 2022

was EUR 12,319,809.63 and the

net interest income was EUR

19,522.22.

The value of the average

balance** of the RON cash

pooling account in August 2022

was - RON 2,268,518,174.60 and

the net interest expense this

Running of

month was - RON 17,614,044.13.

For the Loan/ Credit:

Available

daily depending on

Funds

The value of the average

the payment needs or

KMG ROMPETROL

Optimization

balance** of the USD cash

Loan agreement

maturity date (one

SRL - as

System of the

pooling account in August 2022

3

Affiliate

registered under no.

NA

year from the signing

Coordinating

companies

was USD 59,629,444.73 and the

RR 3 from 04.08.2014

date which is the

Company

within the KMG

net interest income was USD

contract termination

International

191,455.40.

date) for the existing

Group (Cash

balance

pooling)

The value of the average

balance** of the EUR cash

pooling account in August 2022

was EUR 16,361,496,60 and the

net interest income was EUR

32.638,27.

  1. Contracts/addendums with an estimated value (the final value is not known at the reporting time or the contract/add is applied for the subsequent period) (**) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt

pg. 5

ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA

215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, ConstanțA, ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
