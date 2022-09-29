Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 ind. 3 and ind. 12 of Law 24/2017, republished
To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (F.S.A.)
RR NR. IESIRE 5637/28.09.2022
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (B.S.E.) From: ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
CURRENT REPORT prepared in compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
28/9/2022
Report date: _________________
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Registered Seat: Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd. (Administrative Building), Constanta County
Telephone number:
0241/506100
Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901
Number of registration with the Trade Registry:
J13/534/1991
Sole Registration Code:
1860712
Subscribed and paid-up capital:
2,655,920,572.60 LEI
Regulated market on which the securities are traded:
Bucharest Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)
Significant events to report: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 of Law 24/2017, republished
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion of several transactions with affiliated parties of the type listed in art. 108 of the Law no. 24/2017, republished, according to the annexes beelow:
Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
Annex 2 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (13) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
Annex 3 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Downstreem SRL (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
Annex 4 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Gas SRL (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC, respectively ROMPETROL BULGARIA JSC - affiliated with the RRC
Annex 5- transactions according to art.108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between the subsidiaries of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) namely: between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. and Rompetrol Gas S.R.L.
General Manager
Financial Manager
Felix CRUDU-TESLOVEANU
Ramona-Georgiana GĂLĂŢEANU
Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer)
Nature of the
Type and No.
Name of the
relationship
Object of
Terms and methods of
No.
Contract, date of
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
transactions
payment
conclusion
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary in June
- August 2022
Contract value estimated for
2022 is 280,326,662 Lei* as per
Notification no.
actual on 6 months -
152,143,840 Lei included CO2
6/30.06.2022 at the
certificates cost, 2021 & 2022
1
ROMPETROL
Affiliate
Contract no.RR 3
Thermal energy
N/A
Payment term 30 days
ENERGY S.A.
/13.01.2022;
price change
transfer price regularization
from the invoice issuing
and 128,182,822 Lei estimated
Addendum no.
for 6 months as per MOP 3
1/20.01.2022
Months and difference 2022
budget quantities and MOP
prices
Contract value estimated for
2022 is 286,441,632 Lei* as per
Notification no.
actual on 7 months -
173,964,000 Lei included CO2
7/31.07.2022 at the
certificates cost, 2021 & 2022
ROMPETROL
Contract no.RR 3
Thermal energy
Payment term 30 days
2
Affiliate
transfer price regularization
N/A
ENERGY S.A.
/13.01.2022;
price change
and 112,477,630 Lei estimated
from the invoice issuing
Addendum no.
for 5 months as per MOP 3
1/20.01.2022
Months and difference 2022
budget quantities and MOP
prices
Contract value estimated for
2022 is 281,549,241 Lei* as per
actual on 8 months -
Notification no.
194,666,131 Lei included CO2
8/31.08.2022 at the
certificates cost, 2021 & 2022
3
ROMPETROL
Affiliate
Contract no.RR 3
Thermal energy
transfer price regularization
N/A
Payment term 30 days
ENERGY S.A.
/13.01.2022;
price change
and 86,883,110 Lei estimated
from the invoice issuing
Addendum no.
for 4 months as per MOP 3
1/20.01.2022
Months and difference 2022
budget quantities and MOP
prices
Nature of the
Type and No.
Name of the
relationship
Object of
Terms and methods of
No.
Contract, date of
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
transactions
payment
conclusion
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Except where the Parties agree otherwise in writing or where the
law imperatively establishes a longer warranty period (such as:
the 36-month warranty period applicable to works concerning
constructions in category C; the term 10 years from the receipt
of the work for the hidden defects of the construction, the
warranty period equal to the duration of the construction, for
the defects of the resistance structure resulting from non-
compliance with the design and execution rules in force at the
date of its construction), warranty will last for:
-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of
preparation of the MINUTES OF RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE
WORKS;
-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of drawing
up the MINUTES OF RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING, in the case
of the works mentioned in art.1.1. paragraph 1) letter b) but not
more than 15 months from the signing of the Minutes of
Reception at the Completion of the Works, provided that the
commissioning is not postponed or prevented by causes
15 ORDERS submitted
attributable to the Beneficiary, in which case the warranty
in June-August 2022
period will be 12 months old and will start to run from the date of
Payment within 30
4
ROMINSERV S.R.L.
Affiliate
based on Contract
Contractor
33,134,612 USD (without VAT)
preparation of the RECEPTION MINUTES AT THE END OF THE
working days from the
RR 4/27.02.2019 and
WORKS.
date of issuing the
Addendum no.1 from
Before the expiration of the Warranty Period and within it, the
invoice
19.09.2019
Beneficiary will immediately inform the Contractor about all
problems encountered in the works performed (but not later
than 2 days from their knowledge), the potential causes that
caused the problems and of the consequences that may
occur, following that the Parties decide together the measures
that are necessary to be adopted, the term for remedying the
problems appeared depending on the nature of the incident
and its circumstances and any other particular aspects.
The parties have established penalties for delay of the
obligation to pay in the amount of 0.06% of the amount not
paid in time, for each day of delay; the value of the delay
penalties may not exceed 3% of the amount on which they are
calculated. In addition, in case of late payment by the
Beneficiary, the Contractor is entitled to request that the
Beneficiary pay the amount representing the exchange rate
difference between the date of actual payment and the due
date of the invoice, taking into account the exchange rate
communicated by NBR for RON / USD or RON / EUR, as the case
may be, on the two dates.
Nature of the
Type and No.
Name of the
relationship
Object of
Terms and methods of
No.
Contract, date of
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
transactions
payment
conclusion
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
FINANCIAL SERVICES
5 working days from
5
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
CONTRACT
- Refinery
Hedging - June
-USD 8,106,615
NA
receiving the invoice,
Trading AG
Margin and Base
2022
the payment should be
Operating Stock CTR
done through
(RR4/29.12.2021)
electronic transfer
FINANCIAL SERVICES
5 working days from
6
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
CONTRACT
- Refinery
Hedging - July
-USD 3,976,511
NA
receiving the invoice,
Trading AG
Margin and Base
2022
the payment should be
Operating Stock CTR
done through
(RR4/29.12.2021)
electronic transfer
FINANCIAL SERVICES
5 working days from
7
KazMunayGas
Affiliate
CONTRACT
- Refinery
Hedging -
-USD 3,960,696
NA
receiving the invoice,
Trading AG
Margin and Base
August 2022
the payment should be
Operating Stock CTR
done through
(RR4/29.12.2021)
electronic transfer
Other transactions concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) in June - August 2022
Running of
Available
Funds
Optimization
The value of the average balance** of the RON cash pooling account in June 2022 was - RON 2,241,527,042.80 and the net interest expense this month was
- RON 13,818,867.07.
The value of the average balance** of the USD cash
1
Affiliate registered under no. Coordinating
within the KMG International Group (Cash pooling)
pooling account in June 2022
NA was USD 67,616,603.69 and the
net interest income was USD 175,696.99.
The value of the average balance** of the EUR cash pooling account in June 2022 was EUR 11,494,256.96 and the net interest income was EUR 18,172.92.
Nature of the
Type and No.
Name of the
relationship
Object of
Terms and methods of
No.
Contract, date of
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Affiliate party
with the
transactions
payment
conclusion
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
The value of the average
balance** of the RON cash
pooling account in July 2022
was - RON 2,102,500,750.01 and
Running of
the net interest expense this
month was
Available
- RON 14,487,938.98.
Funds
The value of the average
KMG ROMPETROL
Optimization
Loan agreement
balance** of the USD cash
SRL - as
System of the
2
Affiliate
registered under no.
pooling account in July 2022
Coordinating
companies
RR 3 from 04.08.2014
was USD 63,563,538.80 and the
Company
within the KMG
net interest income was USD
International
144,009.47.
Group (Cash
The value of the average
pooling)
balance** of the EUR cash
pooling account in July 2022
was EUR 12,319,809.63 and the
net interest income was EUR
19,522.22.
The value of the average
balance** of the RON cash
pooling account in August 2022
was - RON 2,268,518,174.60 and
the net interest expense this
Running of
month was - RON 17,614,044.13.
For the Loan/ Credit:
Available
daily depending on
Funds
The value of the average
the payment needs or
KMG ROMPETROL
Optimization
balance** of the USD cash
Loan agreement
maturity date (one
SRL - as
System of the
pooling account in August 2022
3
Affiliate
registered under no.
NA
year from the signing
Coordinating
companies
was USD 59,629,444.73 and the
RR 3 from 04.08.2014
date which is the
Company
within the KMG
net interest income was USD
contract termination
International
191,455.40.
date) for the existing
Group (Cash
balance
pooling)
The value of the average
balance** of the EUR cash
pooling account in August 2022
was EUR 16,361,496,60 and the
net interest income was EUR
32.638,27.
Contracts/addendums with an estimated value (the final value is not known at the reporting time or the contract/add is applied for the subsequent period) (**) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt
