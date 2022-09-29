Rompetrol Rafinare S A : Report of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 ind. 3 and ind. 12 of Law 24/2017, republished

DocuSign Envelope ID: 711B918B-5B7C-444C-A453-B18CD9DC3466

Except where the Parties agree otherwise in writing or where the

law imperatively establishes a longer warranty period (such as:

the 36-month warranty period applicable to works concerning

constructions in category C; the term 10 years from the receipt

of the work for the hidden defects of the construction, the

warranty period equal to the duration of the construction, for

the defects of the resistance structure resulting from non-

compliance with the design and execution rules in force at the

date of its construction), warranty will last for:

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of

preparation of the MINUTES OF RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE

WORKS;

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of drawing

up the MINUTES OF RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING, in the case

of the works mentioned in art.1.1. paragraph 1) letter b) but not

more than 15 months from the signing of the Minutes of

Reception at the Completion of the Works, provided that the

commissioning is not postponed or prevented by causes

15 ORDERS submitted attributable to the Beneficiary, in which case the warranty

in June-August 2022 period will be 12 months old and will start to run from the date of Payment within 30

4 ROMINSERV S.R.L. Affiliate based on Contract Contractor 33,134,612 USD (without VAT) preparation of the RECEPTION MINUTES AT THE END OF THE working days from the

RR 4/27.02.2019 and WORKS. date of issuing the

Addendum no.1 from Before the expiration of the Warranty Period and within it, the invoice

19.09.2019 Beneficiary will immediately inform the Contractor about all

problems encountered in the works performed (but not later

than 2 days from their knowledge), the potential causes that

caused the problems and of the consequences that may

occur, following that the Parties decide together the measures

that are necessary to be adopted, the term for remedying the

problems appeared depending on the nature of the incident

and its circumstances and any other particular aspects.

The parties have established penalties for delay of the

obligation to pay in the amount of 0.06% of the amount not

paid in time, for each day of delay; the value of the delay

penalties may not exceed 3% of the amount on which they are

calculated. In addition, in case of late payment by the

Beneficiary, the Contractor is entitled to request that the

Beneficiary pay the amount representing the exchange rate

difference between the date of actual payment and the due

date of the invoice, taking into account the exchange rate

communicated by NBR for RON / USD or RON / EUR, as the case