DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
No. 6711/29.12.2023
To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (F.S.A.)
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (B.S.E.)
From: ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
CURRENT REPORT prepared in compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: December 29th, 2023
ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.
Registered Seat: Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd. (Administrative Building), Constanta County
Telephone number: 0241/506100
Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901
Number of registration with the Trade Registry: J13/534/1991
Sole Registration Code: 1860712
Subscribed and paid-up capital: 2,655,920,572.60 LEI
Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)
Significant events to report: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 of Law 24/2017, republished
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion of several transactions with affiliated parties of the type listed in art. 108 of the Law no. 24/2017, republished, according to the annexes beelow:
- Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
- Annex 2 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Downstreem S.R.L. (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
- Annex 3 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Gas S.R.L. (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
General Manager
Financial Manager
Florian Daniel POP
Alexandru STAVARACHE
pg. 1
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
Annex 1- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer)
Nature of
Name of the
the
Type and No. Contract,
Object of
Terms and
No.
relationship
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
methods of
Affiliate party
with the
date of conclusion
transactions
payment
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary in October and November 2023
Payment to be
KazMunayGas
Addendum 1- Contract
Raw material
made by TT at 12
1
Trading AG
Affiliate
10393-Rafinare-2023-08
acquistion
USD 43,928,569
NA
working days
/ 22.11.2023*
after the final
price is known
Payment to be
KazMunayGas
Addendum 1- Contract
Raw material
made by TT at 12
2
Trading AG
Affiliate
10392-Rafinare-2023-08
acquistion
USD 23,040,600
NA
working days
/ 29.11.2023*
after the final
price is known
Contract value estimated for 2023 is
Notification no.
261,189,721 Lei* as per actual 217,132,207
ROMPETROL
10/31.10.2023 to the
Thermal energy
Lei January- October 2023 included CO2
Payment term 30
3
Affiliate
Contract no.RR 3
certificates cost and 44,057,514 lei
NA
days from the
ENERGY SA
price change
/13.01.2022/Addendum
estimated for 2 months as per production
invoice issuing
no.2/29.12.2022
plan quantities and prices for November-
December 2023
Contract value estimated for 2023 is
Notification no.
269,016,093 Lei* as per actual 245,763,621
ROMPETROL
11/30.11.2023 to the
Thermal energy
Lei January- November 2023 included
Payment term 30
4
Affiliate
Contract no.RR 3
CO2 certificates cost and 23,252,473 lei
NA
days from the
ENERGY SA
price change
/13.01.2022/Addendum
estimated for 1 month as per production
invoice issuing
no.2/29.12.2022
plan quantities and prices for December
2023
pg. 2
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
Nature of
Name of the
the
Type and No. Contract,
Object of
Terms and
No.
relationship
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
methods of
Affiliate party
with the
date of conclusion
transactions
payment
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Except where the Parties agree otherwise in writing or where
the law imperatively establishes a longer warranty period
(such as: the 36-month warranty period applicable to works
concerning constructions in category C; the term 10 years
from the receipt of the work for the hidden defects of the
construction, the warranty period equal to the duration of
the construction, for the defects of the resistance structure
resulting from non-compliance with the design and
execution rules in force at the date of its construction),
warranty will last for:
-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of
preparation of the MINUTES OF RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE
WORKS;
11 orders submitted in
-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of
October and
drawing up the MINUTES OF RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING,
Payment within
ROMINSERV
November 2023 based
24,826,108 USD (without VAT)
in the case of the works mentioned in art.1.1. paragraph 1)
30 calendar days
5
Affiliate
on Contract RR
Contractor
letter b) but not more than 15 months from the signing of the
from the date of
S.R.L.
4/27.02.2019 and
Minutes of Reception at the Completion of the Works,
issuing the
Addendum no.1 from
provided that the commissioning is not postponed or
invoice
19.09.2019
prevented by causes attributable to the Beneficiary, in which
case the warranty period will be 12 months old and will start
to run from the date of preparation of the RECEPTION
MINUTES AT THE END OF THE WORKS.
Before the expiration of the Warranty Period and within it, the
Beneficiary will immediately inform the Contractor about all
problems encountered in the works performed (but not later
than 2 days from their knowledge), the potential causes that
caused the problems and of the consequences that may
occur, following that the Parties decide together the
measures that are necessary to be adopted, the term for
remedying the problems appeared depending on the
nature of the incident and its circumstances and any other
particular aspects.
Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Supplier in October and November 2023
1
ROMPETROL ENERGY SA
Affiliate
Notification 10/2023 to the Contract no .RR 1 /28.01.2013
Refinery gas price change
2023 estimation contract value is
119,275,014 Lei/year* as per actual for 10 months 99,132,191 Lei and 20,142,823 Lei estimated for 2 months as per Budget 2023 quantities and price
NA
Payment term 10 calendar days after invoice issuing
pg. 3
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
Nature of
Name of the
the
Type and No. Contract,
Object of
Terms and
No.
relationship
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
methods of
Affiliate party
with the
date of conclusion
transactions
payment
Affiliate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
2023 estimation contract value is
Payment term 10
Notification 11/2023 to
124,626,950 Lei/year* as per actual for 11
ROMPETROL
Refinery gas
calendar days
2
Affiliate
theContract no .RR 1
months 113,030,907 Lei and 11,596,043 Lei
NA
ENERGY SA
price change
after invoice
/28.01.2013
estimated for 1 month as per Budget 2023
issuing
quantities and price
Other transactions concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) in October and November 2023
The value of the average balance** of
the RON cash pooling account in October
2023 was - RON 1,948,108,569.09 and the
For the Loan/
net interest expense this month was
Credit:
- RON 13,502,667.15.
Running of
daily depending
KMG
Available Funds
on the payment
Optimization
The value of the average balance** of
needs or maturity
ROMPETROL
Loan agreement
System of the
date (one year
1
SRL - as
Affiliate
registered under no. 3
the USD cash pooling account in October
NA
companies
from the signing
Coordinating
from 04.08.2014
2023 was USD 82,877,887.80 and the net
within the
date which is the
Company
interest income was USD 514,728.04.
Rompetrol Group
contract
(Cash pooling)
termination date)
The value of the average balance** of
for the existing
the EUR cash pooling account in October
balance
2023 was EUR 19,130,869.75 and the net
interest income was EUR 103,904.51.
The value of the average balance** of
the RON cash pooling account in
November 2023 was
For the Loan/
- RON 1,529,086,157.47 and the net interest
Credit:
Running of
expense this month was
daily depending
KMG
Available Funds
- RON 10,286,885.89.
on the payment
Optimization
The value of the average balance** of
needs or maturity
ROMPETROL
Loan agreement
System of the
the USD cash pooling account in
date (one year
2
SRL - as
Affiliate
registered under no. 3
NA
companies
November 2023 was - USD 2,134,688.85
from the signing
Coordinating
from 04.08.2014
within the
and net interest expense was
date which is the
Company
Rompetrol Group
- USD 31,498.27.
contract
(Cash pooling)
The value of the average balance** of
termination date)
the EUR cash pooling account in
for the existing
November 2023 was EUR 21,162,729.73
balance
and the net interest income was EUR
110,538.47.
- Contracts/addendums with an estimated value (the final value is not known at the reporting time or the contract/add is applied for the subsequent period) (**) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt
pg. 4
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
Company
Nature of
Related party
Nature of
Currency
Balances as of 30,06,2023
Name
relationship
Name
relationship
Receivables
Liabilities
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Emitent
KazMunayGas Trading AG
Affiliated
USD
30,525,705
820,244,697
EURO
1,959,435
-
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Emitent
ROMPETROL ENERGY S.A.
Affiliated
RON
70,065,552
29,833,125
17,980,788
-
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Emitent
ROMINSERV SRL
Affiliated
RON
34,039,196
43,319,463
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Emitent
KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L.
Affiliated
RON
USD
2,314,800
1,608,072,371
EURO
94,748,326
Abbreviations:
NA - not applicable
MOP - Monthly Operational Plan
B/L - Bill of Landing
TT - Telegraphic Transfer
General Manager
Financial Manager
Florian Daniel POP
Alexandru STAVARACHE
pg. 5
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
Annex 2- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded in October and November 2023 between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG Rompetrol S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
No.
Type and No. Contract,
Object of transactions
Transaction value
Guarantees constituted
Terms and methods of payment
date of conclusion
1
2
3
4
5
6
DWS - as Participant Company (Member of the cash pooling System)
KMGR - as Coordinating Company
The value of the average balance* of the RON cash
pooling account in Octomber 2023 was RON
1,237,280,106 and the net interest income this
month was RON 9,334,497
Running of Available Funds
For loan / credit / deposit: daily depending on
The value of the average balance* of the USD cash
Optimization System of the
receipts / payments or on the due date (one
Loan agreement from
pooling account in Octomber 2023 was
1
companies within the
NA
year from the date of signing which is also the
25.08.2014
- USD 40,789,126 and the net interest expense was
Rompetrol Group (Cash
date of termination of the contract) for the
- USD 448,612
pooling)
existing balance
The value of the average balance* of the EUR cash
pooling account in Octomber 2023 was
- EUR 42,510 and the net interest expense was
- EUR 235
The value of the average balance* of the RON cash
pooling account in November 2023 was RON
1,276,732,602 and the net interest income this
month was RON 7,291,069
Running of Available Funds
For loan / credit / deposit: daily depending on
The value of the average balance* of the USD cash
Loan agreement from
Optimization System of the
receipts / payments or on the due date (one
pooling account in November 2023 was
2
companies within the
NA
year from the date of signing which is also the
25.08.2014
- USD 41,200,534 and the net interest expense was
Rompetrol Group (Cash
date of termination of the contract) for the
- USD 140,451
pooling)
existing balance
The value of the average balance* of the EUR cash
pooling account in November 2023 was
- EUR 42,510 and the net interest expense was
- EUR 227
(*) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt
Abbreviations:
NA - not applicable
pg. 6
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
Company
Nature of relationship
Related party
Nature of
Balances as of 30,06,2023
with the Issuer
relationship
Tranzaction
Currency
Name
Name
with the
Name
Receivables
Liabilities
Issuer
Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L.
Subsidiary of RRC (Issuer)
KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L.
Affiliated
Cash pooling
RON
958,905,255
5,755,234
Cash pooling
USD
70,697,956
174,247,027
Cash pooling
EURO
42,793
General Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Financial Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Florian Daniel POP
Alexandru STAVARACHE
pg. 7
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6
Annex 3- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded in October and November 2023 between Rompetrol Gas S.R.L. (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG Rompetrol S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
Type and No.
Guarantees
No.
Contract, date of
Object of transactions
Transaction value
Terms and methods of payment
constituted
conclusion
1
2
3
4
5
6
RGS: as Participant Company (Member of the cash pooling System)
KMGR - as Coordinating Company
The value of the average balance* of the RON cash
Running of Available Funds
pooling account in October 2023 was RON
309,693,238.71 and the net interest income this month
Optimization System of the
For the Loan/ Credit: daily depending on the payment needs or
Loan agreement
was 2,139,626.04 RON
1
companies within the
NA
maturity date (one year from the signing date which is the contract
from 25.08.2014
The value of the average balance* of the USD cash
Rompetrol Group (Cash
termination date) for the existing balance
pooling account in October 2023 was
pooling)
- USD 26,454,289.83 and the net interest expense was
- USD 179,663.59
The value of the average balance* of the RON cash
Running of Available Funds
pooling account in November 2023 was RON
196,615,401.08 and the net interest income this month
Optimization System of the
For the Loan/ Credit: daily depending on the payment needs or
Loan agreement
was 1,303,234.47 RON
2
companies within the
NA
maturity date (one year from the signing date which is the contract
from 25.08.2014
The value of the average balance* of the USD cash
Rompetrol Group (Cash
termination date) for the existing balance
pooling account in November 2023 was
pooling)
- USD 2,217,911.12 and the net interest expense was
- USD 14,511.85
(*) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt
Company
Nature of
Related party
Balances as of 30,06,2023
relationship
Nature of relationship with the
Denumire
Denumire
Tranzaction Name
Currency
with the
Issuer
Receivables
Liabilities
Issuer
Subsidiary
Rompetrol Gas S.R.L.
of RRC
KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L.
Affiliate
Cash pooling
RON
343,652,991.25
(Issuer)
Cash pooling-interest
RON
2,195,874.88
Cash pooling
USD
30,989,430.36
Cash pooling-interest
USD
201,370.21
Abbreviations:
NA - not applicable
General Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Financial Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.
Florian Daniel POP
Alexandru STAVARACHE
pg. 8
ROMPETROL RAFINARE SA
215 Năvodari Blvd. Administrative Building, 905700, Năvodari, Constanța, ROMANIA
fax: + (40) 241 506 930 | phone: + (40) 241 506 207 | email: office.rafinare@rompetrol.com
www.rompetrol.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rompetrol Rafinare SA published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 11:17:09 UTC.