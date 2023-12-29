DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6

Annex 2- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded in October and November 2023 between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG Rompetrol S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC

No. Type and No. Contract, Object of transactions Transaction value Guarantees constituted Terms and methods of payment

date of conclusion

1 2 3 4 5 6

DWS - as Participant Company (Member of the cash pooling System)

KMGR - as Coordinating Company

The value of the average balance* of the RON cash

pooling account in Octomber 2023 was RON

1,237,280,106 and the net interest income this

month was RON 9,334,497

Running of Available Funds For loan / credit / deposit: daily depending on

The value of the average balance* of the USD cash

Optimization System of the receipts / payments or on the due date (one

Loan agreement from pooling account in Octomber 2023 was

1 companies within the NA year from the date of signing which is also the

25.08.2014 - USD 40,789,126 and the net interest expense was

Rompetrol Group (Cash date of termination of the contract) for the

- USD 448,612

pooling) existing balance

The value of the average balance* of the EUR cash

pooling account in Octomber 2023 was

- EUR 42,510 and the net interest expense was

- EUR 235

The value of the average balance* of the RON cash

pooling account in November 2023 was RON

1,276,732,602 and the net interest income this

month was RON 7,291,069

Running of Available Funds For loan / credit / deposit: daily depending on

The value of the average balance* of the USD cash

Loan agreement from Optimization System of the receipts / payments or on the due date (one

pooling account in November 2023 was

2 companies within the NA year from the date of signing which is also the

25.08.2014 - USD 41,200,534 and the net interest expense was

Rompetrol Group (Cash date of termination of the contract) for the

- USD 140,451

pooling) existing balance

The value of the average balance* of the EUR cash

pooling account in November 2023 was

- EUR 42,510 and the net interest expense was

- EUR 227

(*) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt

Abbreviations: