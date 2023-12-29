DocuSign Envelope ID: 619AAC5B-C4FD-4563-882F-91C12DE95BB6

No. 6711/29.12.2023

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (F.S.A.)

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE (B.S.E.)

From: ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

CURRENT REPORT prepared in compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: December 29th, 2023

ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A.

Registered Seat: Năvodari, 215 Năvodari Blvd. (Administrative Building), Constanta County

Telephone number: 0241/506100

Fax number: 0241/506930; 506901

Number of registration with the Trade Registry: J13/534/1991

Sole Registration Code: 1860712

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 2,655,920,572.60 LEI

Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (market symbol RRC)

Significant events to report: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 of Law 24/2017, republished

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion of several transactions with affiliated parties of the type listed in art. 108 of the Law no. 24/2017, republished, according to the annexes beelow:

  • Annex 1 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer);
  • Annex 2 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Downstreem S.R.L. (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC
  • Annex 3 - transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded between Rompetrol Gas S.R.L. (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC

General Manager

Financial Manager

Florian Daniel POP

Alexandru STAVARACHE

Annex 1- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (3) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer)

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Object of

Terms and

No.

relationship

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

methods of

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

transactions

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Beneficiary in October and November 2023

Payment to be

KazMunayGas

Addendum 1- Contract

Raw material

made by TT at 12

1

Trading AG

Affiliate

10393-Rafinare-2023-08

acquistion

USD 43,928,569

NA

working days

/ 22.11.2023*

after the final

price is known

Payment to be

KazMunayGas

Addendum 1- Contract

Raw material

made by TT at 12

2

Trading AG

Affiliate

10392-Rafinare-2023-08

acquistion

USD 23,040,600

NA

working days

/ 29.11.2023*

after the final

price is known

Contract value estimated for 2023 is

Notification no.

261,189,721 Lei* as per actual 217,132,207

ROMPETROL

10/31.10.2023 to the

Thermal energy

Lei January- October 2023 included CO2

Payment term 30

3

Affiliate

Contract no.RR 3

certificates cost and 44,057,514 lei

NA

days from the

ENERGY SA

price change

/13.01.2022/Addendum

estimated for 2 months as per production

invoice issuing

no.2/29.12.2022

plan quantities and prices for November-

December 2023

Contract value estimated for 2023 is

Notification no.

269,016,093 Lei* as per actual 245,763,621

ROMPETROL

11/30.11.2023 to the

Thermal energy

Lei January- November 2023 included

Payment term 30

4

Affiliate

Contract no.RR 3

CO2 certificates cost and 23,252,473 lei

NA

days from the

ENERGY SA

price change

/13.01.2022/Addendum

estimated for 1 month as per production

invoice issuing

no.2/29.12.2022

plan quantities and prices for December

2023

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Object of

Terms and

No.

relationship

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

methods of

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

transactions

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Except where the Parties agree otherwise in writing or where

the law imperatively establishes a longer warranty period

(such as: the 36-month warranty period applicable to works

concerning constructions in category C; the term 10 years

from the receipt of the work for the hidden defects of the

construction, the warranty period equal to the duration of

the construction, for the defects of the resistance structure

resulting from non-compliance with the design and

execution rules in force at the date of its construction),

warranty will last for:

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of

preparation of the MINUTES OF RECEIPT AT THE END OF THE

WORKS;

11 orders submitted in

-12 (twelve) calendar months, starting with the date of

October and

drawing up the MINUTES OF RECEPTION AT COMMISSIONING,

Payment within

ROMINSERV

November 2023 based

24,826,108 USD (without VAT)

in the case of the works mentioned in art.1.1. paragraph 1)

30 calendar days

5

Affiliate

on Contract RR

Contractor

letter b) but not more than 15 months from the signing of the

from the date of

S.R.L.

4/27.02.2019 and

Minutes of Reception at the Completion of the Works,

issuing the

Addendum no.1 from

provided that the commissioning is not postponed or

invoice

19.09.2019

prevented by causes attributable to the Beneficiary, in which

case the warranty period will be 12 months old and will start

to run from the date of preparation of the RECEPTION

MINUTES AT THE END OF THE WORKS.

Before the expiration of the Warranty Period and within it, the

Beneficiary will immediately inform the Contractor about all

problems encountered in the works performed (but not later

than 2 days from their knowledge), the potential causes that

caused the problems and of the consequences that may

occur, following that the Parties decide together the

measures that are necessary to be adopted, the term for

remedying the problems appeared depending on the

nature of the incident and its circumstances and any other

particular aspects.

Transactions of ROMPETROL RAFINARE S.A. (Issuer) as Supplier in October and November 2023

1

ROMPETROL ENERGY SA

Affiliate

Notification 10/2023 to the Contract no .RR 1 /28.01.2013

Refinery gas price change

2023 estimation contract value is

119,275,014 Lei/year* as per actual for 10 months 99,132,191 Lei and 20,142,823 Lei estimated for 2 months as per Budget 2023 quantities and price

NA

Payment term 10 calendar days after invoice issuing

Nature of

Name of the

the

Type and No. Contract,

Object of

Terms and

No.

relationship

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

methods of

Affiliate party

with the

date of conclusion

transactions

payment

Affiliate

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2023 estimation contract value is

Payment term 10

Notification 11/2023 to

124,626,950 Lei/year* as per actual for 11

ROMPETROL

Refinery gas

calendar days

2

Affiliate

theContract no .RR 1

months 113,030,907 Lei and 11,596,043 Lei

NA

ENERGY SA

price change

after invoice

/28.01.2013

estimated for 1 month as per Budget 2023

issuing

quantities and price

Other transactions concluded by Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Issuer) in October and November 2023

The value of the average balance** of

the RON cash pooling account in October

2023 was - RON 1,948,108,569.09 and the

For the Loan/

net interest expense this month was

Credit:

- RON 13,502,667.15.

Running of

daily depending

KMG

Available Funds

on the payment

Optimization

The value of the average balance** of

needs or maturity

ROMPETROL

Loan agreement

System of the

date (one year

1

SRL - as

Affiliate

registered under no. 3

the USD cash pooling account in October

NA

companies

from the signing

Coordinating

from 04.08.2014

2023 was USD 82,877,887.80 and the net

within the

date which is the

Company

interest income was USD 514,728.04.

Rompetrol Group

contract

(Cash pooling)

termination date)

The value of the average balance** of

for the existing

the EUR cash pooling account in October

balance

2023 was EUR 19,130,869.75 and the net

interest income was EUR 103,904.51.

The value of the average balance** of

the RON cash pooling account in

November 2023 was

For the Loan/

- RON 1,529,086,157.47 and the net interest

Credit:

Running of

expense this month was

daily depending

KMG

Available Funds

- RON 10,286,885.89.

on the payment

Optimization

The value of the average balance** of

needs or maturity

ROMPETROL

Loan agreement

System of the

the USD cash pooling account in

date (one year

2

SRL - as

Affiliate

registered under no. 3

NA

companies

November 2023 was - USD 2,134,688.85

from the signing

Coordinating

from 04.08.2014

within the

and net interest expense was

date which is the

Company

Rompetrol Group

- USD 31,498.27.

contract

(Cash pooling)

The value of the average balance** of

termination date)

the EUR cash pooling account in

for the existing

November 2023 was EUR 21,162,729.73

balance

and the net interest income was EUR

110,538.47.

  1. Contracts/addendums with an estimated value (the final value is not known at the reporting time or the contract/add is applied for the subsequent period) (**) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt

Company

Nature of

Related party

Nature of

Currency

Balances as of 30,06,2023

Name

relationship

Name

relationship

Receivables

Liabilities

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Emitent

KazMunayGas Trading AG

Affiliated

USD

30,525,705

820,244,697

EURO

1,959,435

-

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Emitent

ROMPETROL ENERGY S.A.

Affiliated

RON

70,065,552

29,833,125

17,980,788

-

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Emitent

ROMINSERV SRL

Affiliated

RON

34,039,196

43,319,463

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Emitent

KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L.

Affiliated

RON

USD

2,314,800

1,608,072,371

EURO

94,748,326

Abbreviations:

NA - not applicable

MOP - Monthly Operational Plan

B/L - Bill of Landing

TT - Telegraphic Transfer

General Manager

Financial Manager

Florian Daniel POP

Alexandru STAVARACHE

Annex 2- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded in October and November 2023 between Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L. (DWS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG Rompetrol S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC

No.

Type and No. Contract,

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Guarantees constituted

Terms and methods of payment

date of conclusion

1

2

3

4

5

6

DWS - as Participant Company (Member of the cash pooling System)

KMGR - as Coordinating Company

The value of the average balance* of the RON cash

pooling account in Octomber 2023 was RON

1,237,280,106 and the net interest income this

month was RON 9,334,497

Running of Available Funds

For loan / credit / deposit: daily depending on

The value of the average balance* of the USD cash

Optimization System of the

receipts / payments or on the due date (one

Loan agreement from

pooling account in Octomber 2023 was

1

companies within the

NA

year from the date of signing which is also the

25.08.2014

- USD 40,789,126 and the net interest expense was

Rompetrol Group (Cash

date of termination of the contract) for the

- USD 448,612

pooling)

existing balance

The value of the average balance* of the EUR cash

pooling account in Octomber 2023 was

- EUR 42,510 and the net interest expense was

- EUR 235

The value of the average balance* of the RON cash

pooling account in November 2023 was RON

1,276,732,602 and the net interest income this

month was RON 7,291,069

Running of Available Funds

For loan / credit / deposit: daily depending on

The value of the average balance* of the USD cash

Loan agreement from

Optimization System of the

receipts / payments or on the due date (one

pooling account in November 2023 was

2

companies within the

NA

year from the date of signing which is also the

25.08.2014

- USD 41,200,534 and the net interest expense was

Rompetrol Group (Cash

date of termination of the contract) for the

- USD 140,451

pooling)

existing balance

The value of the average balance* of the EUR cash

pooling account in November 2023 was

- EUR 42,510 and the net interest expense was

- EUR 227

(*) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt

Abbreviations:

NA - not applicable

Company

Nature of relationship

Related party

Nature of

Balances as of 30,06,2023

with the Issuer

relationship

Tranzaction

Currency

Name

Name

with the

Name

Receivables

Liabilities

Issuer

Rompetrol Downstream S.R.L.

Subsidiary of RRC (Issuer)

KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L.

Affiliated

Cash pooling

RON

958,905,255

5,755,234

Cash pooling

USD

70,697,956

174,247,027

Cash pooling

EURO

42,793

General Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Financial Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Florian Daniel POP

Alexandru STAVARACHE

Annex 3- transactions with affiliated parties according to art. 108 para. (12) of Law 24/2017, republished, concluded in October and November 2023 between Rompetrol Gas S.R.L. (RGS) - the subsidiary of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (RRC) and KMG Rompetrol S.R.L. (KMGR) - affiliated with the RRC

Type and No.

Guarantees

No.

Contract, date of

Object of transactions

Transaction value

Terms and methods of payment

constituted

conclusion

1

2

3

4

5

6

RGS: as Participant Company (Member of the cash pooling System)

KMGR - as Coordinating Company

The value of the average balance* of the RON cash

Running of Available Funds

pooling account in October 2023 was RON

309,693,238.71 and the net interest income this month

Optimization System of the

For the Loan/ Credit: daily depending on the payment needs or

Loan agreement

was 2,139,626.04 RON

1

companies within the

NA

maturity date (one year from the signing date which is the contract

from 25.08.2014

The value of the average balance* of the USD cash

Rompetrol Group (Cash

termination date) for the existing balance

pooling account in October 2023 was

pooling)

- USD 26,454,289.83 and the net interest expense was

- USD 179,663.59

The value of the average balance* of the RON cash

Running of Available Funds

pooling account in November 2023 was RON

196,615,401.08 and the net interest income this month

Optimization System of the

For the Loan/ Credit: daily depending on the payment needs or

Loan agreement

was 1,303,234.47 RON

2

companies within the

NA

maturity date (one year from the signing date which is the contract

from 25.08.2014

The value of the average balance* of the USD cash

Rompetrol Group (Cash

termination date) for the existing balance

pooling account in November 2023 was

pooling)

- USD 2,217,911.12 and the net interest expense was

- USD 14,511.85

(*) The average balance was calculated based on daily balances, which in some days had the nature of claim, and in others - the nature of debt

Company

Nature of

Related party

Balances as of 30,06,2023

relationship

Nature of relationship with the

Denumire

Denumire

Tranzaction Name

Currency

with the

Issuer

Receivables

Liabilities

Issuer

Subsidiary

Rompetrol Gas S.R.L.

of RRC

KMG ROMPETROL S.R.L.

Affiliate

Cash pooling

RON

343,652,991.25

(Issuer)

Cash pooling-interest

RON

2,195,874.88

Cash pooling

USD

30,989,430.36

Cash pooling-interest

USD

201,370.21

Abbreviations:

NA - not applicable

General Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Financial Manager of Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Florian Daniel POP

Alexandru STAVARACHE

