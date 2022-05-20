Log in
    PTR   ROPESAACNOR0

ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA

(PTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  05-18
0.5700 RON   -1.72%
10:55aROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Current Report - Final settlement KJK Balkan Holding Sarl file 3872/105/2021
PU
04/27ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : OGSM resolutions April 27,2022
PU
04/27Rompetrol Well Services SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Rompetrol Well Services : Current Report - Final settlement KJK Balkan Holding Sarl file 3872/105/2021

05/20/2022 | 10:55am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 6CFA6BCE-B10B-409A-9860-155A695E2F3A

No. 1369/20.05.2022

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Current report according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: 20.05.2022

ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES S.A. PLOIESTI Registered headquarters: Ploiesti, 2bis Clopotei Street, Prahova County

Phone/fax no.: 0244.544.101/ 0244.522.913

Sole Registration Code: RO 1346607

Registration number with the Trade Registry: J29/110/1991

Subscribed and paid up share capital: 27,819,090 lei

Regulated market on which the securities issued by the company are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol PTR)

Significant event to report: Final settlement of the litigation between Rompetrol Well Services SA and KJK Balkan Holding S.a.r.l file no. 3872/105/2021

Under the provisions of Art. 234 par. 1 letter l) of A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on Issuers of Financial Instruments, Rompetrol Well Services SA informs the shareholders and investors on the fact that, the file no. 3872/105/2021, having as object" Appointment of a financial auditor for the preparation and presentation of an supplementary report regarding the operations of Rompetrol Well Services SA, in accordance with the provisions of art. 111 paragraph (2) of Law no. 24/2017, republished ", has been final settlement.

By decision no. 1130 / 01.11.2021, the court of first instance admitted the exception of lack of object and rejected the action filed by the plaintiff KJK Balkan Holding S.a.r.l as being devoid of object.

By decision no. 202 / 19.05.2022 Ploieşti Court of Appeal, admits the appeal declared by KJK Balkan Holding S.a.r.l. Removes from the appealed sentence the consideration regarding the fact that the report dated 09.09.2021 "responds to all requests addressed" and maintains the solution contained in the operative part of the appealed sentence, as corrected by the conclusion dated 11.01.2022.

General Manager

Mr. Stefan Georgian Florea

S.C. Rompetrol Well Services S.A. Ploiesti

Str.Clopotei nr.2 bis, 100189, Ploiesti, jud.Prahova ROMANIA

fax: + (40) 244 522913 | phone: + (40) 244 544321; + (40) 244 544265 email: office.rws@rompetrol.com

www.rompetrol.com

Company with Management System Certified by DNV GL

Trade Registry No:J 29/110/1991

IBAN RO34BACX0000000030551310

ISO 9001;2015 ISO 14001;2015 OHSAS 45001;2018

Fiscal Identification No;RO1346607

UNICREDIT BANK - PLOIESTI

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Well Services SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 14:54:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
