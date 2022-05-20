Rompetrol Well Services : Current Report - Final settlement KJK Balkan Holding Sarl file 3872/105/2021

DocuSign Envelope ID: 6CFA6BCE-B10B-409A-9860-155A695E2F3A

No. 1369/20.05.2022

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Current report according to ASF Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: 20.05.2022

ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES S.A. PLOIESTI Registered headquarters: Ploiesti, 2bis Clopotei Street, Prahova County

Phone/fax no.: 0244.544.101/ 0244.522.913

Sole Registration Code: RO 1346607

Registration number with the Trade Registry: J29/110/1991

Subscribed and paid up share capital: 27,819,090 lei

Regulated market on which the securities issued by the company are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol PTR)

Significant event to report: Final settlement of the litigation between Rompetrol Well Services SA and KJK Balkan Holding S.a.r.l file no. 3872/105/2021

Under the provisions of Art. 234 par. 1 letter l) of A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on Issuers of Financial Instruments, Rompetrol Well Services SA informs the shareholders and investors on the fact that, the file no. 3872/105/2021, having as object" Appointment of a financial auditor for the preparation and presentation of an supplementary report regarding the operations of Rompetrol Well Services SA, in accordance with the provisions of art. 111 paragraph (2) of Law no. 24/2017, republished ", has been final settlement.

By decision no. 1130 / 01.11.2021, the court of first instance admitted the exception of lack of object and rejected the action filed by the plaintiff KJK Balkan Holding S.a.r.l as being devoid of object.

By decision no. 202 / 19.05.2022 Ploieşti Court of Appeal, admits the appeal declared by KJK Balkan Holding S.a.r.l. Removes from the appealed sentence the consideration regarding the fact that the report dated 09.09.2021 "responds to all requests addressed" and maintains the solution contained in the operative part of the appealed sentence, as corrected by the conclusion dated 11.01.2022.

