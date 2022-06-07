Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Rompetrol Well Services SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTR   ROPESAACNOR0

ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA

(PTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  06-05
0.5980 RON    0.00%
11:12aROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : New management team for KMG International NV
PU
05/20ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Current Report - Final settlement KJK Balkan Holding Sarl file 3872/105/2021
PU
05/16Rompetrol Well Services SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rompetrol Well Services : New management team for KMG International NV

06/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 7, 2022

Press release - KMG, new management team for KMG International N.V.

Kazakhstan National Oil and Gas Company - KazMunayGas (KMG) consolidates its presence and development perspectives in the Black Sea Region by appointing Ilyas Kuldzhanov as Executive Director General of KMG International (KMGI) and Azamat Zhangulov - the new Chairman of KMGI Board of Directors. KMG is the sole shareholder of the KMG International Group.

Azamat Zhangulov has an extensive experience of over 20 years in the oil and gas industry. He served as Senior Vice President of KMG International between 2012 - 2016, while the rest of his professional experienced is completed by various senior positions in KMG Group.

Ilyas Kuldzhanov has more than a decade experience in the oil and gas sector and previously occupied various management positions in the Kazakhstan Sovereign Wealth Fund - Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunayGas, Petroleum Operating, and Citigroup. During 2013 and 2014, he was the advisor to the General Manager of KMG International, being familiar both with the activities and operations of the Group, but also with the particularities of the sector in Romania and in the region.

Ilyas Kuldzhanov graduated from the Omsk State University specializing in International Economics, Moscow State University for International Relations with a specialization in International Economic Relations, Kazakhstan-British Technical University - specialization in Petroleum Engineering and he is currently enrolled as a Ph.D. in the same field at the Nazarbayev University, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

KMG International, headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands), has its main operations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

With approximately 6,000 employees, the main activities of the Group consist of major commercial operations with crude oil and oil products (trading), refining and petrochemicals, distribution (retail) and marketing, as well as other services in the field of oil, well drilling and integrated industrial services - EPCM (engineering, procurement, construction and project management).

In Romania, the Group operates the Petromidia Navodari (the largest and most complex local processing unit) and Vega Ploiesti (the only producer of bitumen and

KMG International N.V.

Registered at the Chamber of Commerce Amsterdam: No. 24297754

World Trade Center, Strawinskylaan 807, Tower A, 8th floor, 1077XX Amsterdam, The Netherlands

fax: +31 205 75 23 99 | phone: +31 205 75 23 90| email: office@kmginternational.com

www.kmginternational.com

hexane in Romania) refineries, and also the only petrochemical division. In addition, the Group operates a large fuel distribution network in the Black Sea region, both through the Group's subsidiaries (Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Georgia) and through various partners in the Central and Eastern European region (Turkey, Serbia or Greece).

Corporate Communication and Public Relations Department

KMG international

KMG International N.V.

Registered at the Chamber of Commerce Amsterdam: No. 24297754

World Trade Center, Strawinskylaan 807, Tower A, 8th floor, 1077XX Amsterdam, The Netherlands

fax: +31 205 75 23 99 | phone: +31 205 75 23 90| email: office@kmginternational.com

www.kmginternational.com

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Well Services SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA
11:12aROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : New management team for KMG International NV
PU
05/20ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Current Report - Final settlement KJK Balkan Holding Sarl file 3..
PU
05/16Rompetrol Well Services SA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
04/27ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : OGSM resolutions April 27,2022
PU
04/27Rompetrol Well Services SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
04/12ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Supplementation of the agenda of OGMS April 27/28,2022
PU
04/07ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Request for supplementing OGMS Agenda for April 27(28),2022
PU
03/22ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Current report – Notice of OGMS April 27/28, 2022
PU
03/22ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Notice of OGMS April 27/28,2022
PU
03/01ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Press release - KMG International Group will have new chief exec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44,6 M 9,64 M 9,64 M
Net income 2021 1,63 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net Debt 2021 0,28 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,3x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 166 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA
Duration : Period :
Rompetrol Well Services SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Florea Georgian Stefan General Manager
Luiza Roxana Moise Finance Manager
Yedil Utekov Chairman
Eugeniu-Moby Henke Director
Olga Turcanu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA51.78%36
WORLEY LIMITED45.16%5 821
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.87.63%3 401
SUBSEA 7 S.A.58.67%3 112
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.231.55%2 872
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-0.78%2 460