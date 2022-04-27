Rompetrol Well Services : OGSM resolutions April 27,2022

No. 833/27.04.2022

To:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITYCurrent report according to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: 27.04.2022

ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES S.A. PLOIEŞTI

Registered headquarters: Ploieşti, 2bis Clopoţei Street, Prahova County

Phone/fax no.: 0244.544.101/ 0244.522.913

Sole Registration Code: RO 1346607

Registration number with the Trade Registry: J29/110/1991 Subscribed and paid up share capital: 27,819,090 lei

Regulated market on which the securities issued by the company are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol PTR)

Significant event to report: Resolutions no. 1/2022, no. 2/2022 and no. 3/2022 adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services S.A. as of April 27th, 2022.

The Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services S.A. (referred s "Meeting"), convened in session by virtue of art. 117 para.1 of the Companies Law no. 31/1990, as republished and subsequently amended, of the provisions of the Law no. 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, of the Financial Supervisory Authority's, republished, Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, carried out its proceedings in compliance with the publicity and quorum conditions provided for by Law no. 31/1990, as republished and subsequently amended and the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of Rompetrol Well Services S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company").

The convening notice of the General Meetings of Shareholders was published in the Official Gazette of Romania, 4th Part, no. 1225 as of March 24, 2022 and in "Bursa" newspaper no. 56 as of March 24, 2022.

The revised agenda was published in the Official Gazette of Romania, 4th Part, no. 1564 as of April 14, 2022 and in "Bursa" newspaper no. 71 as of April 14, 2022.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("OGMS") was convened in session as of April 27th, 2022 - first convening - at 11.00 A.M., at the Company's headquarters, in compliance with the legal validity requirements, being attended either directly, through the vote by correspondence and by the representatives of the shareholders legal entities, holding 232,820,100 shares, representing 83.6908 % of the Company's share capital and 83.6908 %

Company with Management System Certified by DNV GL Trade Registry No:J 29/110/1991 IBAN RO34BACX0000000030551310 ISO 9001;2015 ISO 14001;2015 OHSAS 45001;2018 Fiscal Identification No;RO1346607 UNICREDIT BANK - PLOIESTI

of the total voting right registered with Depozitarul Central S.A. Bucureşti on the reference date April 19th, 2022.

Subject to the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation and of Law no. 31/1990, as republished and subsequently amended, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders adopted the Resolutions no. 1/2022, no. 2/2022 and no. 3/2022 in respect of the issues on the meeting agenda, as follows:

Resolution no. 1/2022 regarding the items 1, 2,21,22 4,5,61,62,7,8 and 9 on the agenda:

Article 1

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the total cast votes, it is hereby approves of the annual individual financial accounts having as closing day the day of December 31,2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, based on the Report of administrators and the Report of financial auditor of the Company.

Article 2

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves of the distribution of Company net profit achieved in 2021 amounting RON 1,629,634 as dividends respective 0.005857970 lei gross value/share.

Article 3

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves of the change of the destination of the reserves constituted from the net profit of the company obtained in the previous years in the amount of RON 15,977,937, and the distribution of this amount as dividends to shareholders, respectively RON 0.057435153 gross / share.

Article 4

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves of the change of the destination amount of RON 29,935,254 from other reserves and the distribution of this amount as dividends to shareholders, respectively RON 0.107606877 gross/ share.

Article 5

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the

share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby , it is hereby approves the Income and Expediture Budget and the Investment plan for 2022.

Article 6

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, regarding the monthly gross remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022, and the general limit of the additional remuneration of the Board of Directors members to whom specific positions within the Board of Directors were assigned to it is decided:

- with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves: an monthly gross remuneration of USD 2,564 for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, an monthly gross remuneration of USD 1,709 for the Members of the Board of Directors, an monthly gross remuneration of USD 1,709 for the Members of the Board of Directors.

- with a number of 29,709,950 votes " for" representing 10.6797 % of the share capital and 12.7609% of the casted votes and , 203,110,150 votes "against" representing 73.0111% of the share capital and 87.2391 % of the casted votes, it is hereby rejects the remuneration for the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Article 7

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 203,110,150 votes " for" representing 73.0111% of the share capital and 87.2391 % of the casted votes and , 29,709,950 votes "against" representing 10.6797% of the share capital and 12.7609 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves the appointment of Mr. Dan Alexandru Iancu, financial auditor registered with the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors, as an independent member of the Audit Committee, for a term equal to that of the Board of Directors.

Article 8

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 203,110,150 votes " for" representing 73.0111% of the share capital and 87.2391 % of the casted votes and , 29,709,950 votes "against" representing 10.6797% of the share capital and 12.7609 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves the of the amount of the indemnity of the Chairman of the Audit Committee of 2,000 lei net / month.

Article 9

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves of the Remuneration Report for the Company's management structure, for 2021, submitted to the consultative vote of the OGMS, considering the provisions of art. 107 paragraph (6) of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished.

Article 10

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves:

(i) 06.10.2022 as Registration Date, according to art. 87 (1) of the Law no. 24/2017;

(ii) 05.10.2022 as the "ex-date", according to art. 2, para. 2, letter l) of Regulation no. 5/2018;

(iii) 25.10.2022 as the Payment day according to art. 87 (2) of the Law 24/2017.

Article 11

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves empowering Mr. Stefan Georgian Florea, General Manager and member of the Board of Directors, to conclude and/or sign for on behalf of the Company and/or of its shareholders the resolutions which are to be adopted within this OGMS and to carry out any and all requisite proceedings for such adopted resolutions to be registered, rendered enforceable, against third parties and published, the said proxy being entitled to subdelegate third parties to act for such purpose.

Resolution no. 2/2022 regarding the items 3 and 6 on the agenda:

Article 1

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 203,110,150 votes " for" representing 73.0111% of the share capital and 87.2391 % of the casted votes and , 29,709,950 votes "against" representing 10.6797% of the share capital and 12.7609 % of the casted votes, it is hereby , approves of the discharge of liability of the Company directors for their activity carried out during the financial year 2021, based on the presented reports.

Article 2

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 203,110,150 votes "for" representing 73.0111 % of the share capital and 87.2366% and 29,709,950 votes "abstention" representing 10.6797% of the share capital and 12.7609 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves of the ellection of the membres to form the new Board of Directors for a mandate starting with 30.04.2022 as a result of the expiry of the mandates on 29.04.2022 of current members of the Board of Directors.

The structure of the Board of Directors is as follows: a) Mr. UTEKOV YEDIL , Kazakh citizen, born on 22.05.1976 in Kazakhstan Republic; b)Ms.TURCANU OLGA, romanian citizen, born on 13.01.1979 in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova;

c) Mr. EUGENIU MOBY HENKE, romanian citizen, born on 04.03.1973 in Bucharest, Romania; d) Mr. MANOLE VASILE GABRIEL romanian citizen, born on 22.08.1980 in Brasov, Romania; e) Mr. FLOREA STEFAN GEORGIAN, romanian citizen, born on 16.11.1982 in Ploiesti, Romania;

Article 3

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves:

(i) 06.10.2022 as Registration Date, according to art. 87 (1) of the Law no. 24/2017;

(ii) 05.10.2022 as the "ex-date", according to art. 2, para. 2, letter l) of Regulation no. 5/2018;

(iii) 25.10.2022 as the Payment day according to art. 87 (2) of the Law 24/2017.

Article 4

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves empowering Mr. Stefan Georgian Florea, General Manager and member of the Board of Directors, to conclude and/or sign for on behalf of the Company and/or of its shareholders the resolutions which are to be adopted within this OGMS and to carry out any and all requisite proceedings for such adopted resolutions to be registered, rendered enforceable, against third parties and published, the said proxy being entitled to subdelegate third parties to act for such purpose.

Resolution no. 3/2022 regarding the item 41 on the agenda:

Article 1

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 203,110,150 votes " for" representing 73.0111% of the share capital and 87.2391 % of the casted votes and , 29,709,950 votes "against" representing 10.6797% of the share capital and 12.7609 % of the casted votes, it is hereby , approves of the reappointment of Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL as financial auditor of Rompetrol Well Services, for the financial years 2022 and 2023, the duration of the audit service agreement being of 2 (two) years, starting with the date of the present.

Article 2

In the presence of the shareholders representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 83.6908 % of the total voting rights, with a number of 232,820,100 votes "for" representing 83.6908 % of the share capital and 100 % of the casted votes, it is hereby approves:

(i) 06.10.2022 as Registration Date, according to art. 87 (1) of the Law no. 24/2017;

(ii) 05.10.2022 as the "ex-date", according to art. 2, para. 2, letter l) of Regulation no. 5/2018;

(iii) 25.10.2022 as the Payment day according to art. 87 (2) of the Law 24/2017.