Rompetrol Well Services : Start in a new edition of the Rompetrol program "Ready for Career"

The recruitment process started in May, and out of a total of over 150 candidates, 49 high school graduates and students from Constanţa, Bucharest and Ploieşti were chosen to participate in the Internship Program, based on the results obtained in the preliminary tests. The young people will benefit from the expertise of over 45 mentors from the Petromidia Năvodari and Vega Ploieşti refineries, but also within Rompetrol Well Services.

Taking into account the current pandemic context, the Program was structured in a hybrid system, with a part to be conducted online (theory, workshops for soft skills development, tests) and a part where interns will be able to make on-site visits to the production units. During the visits, all the norms of sanitary protection, social distance and safety, provided internally within the entities, will be observed.

The 49 graduates and students will go through all the important departments of Petromidia Năvodari (refining, petrochemistry, utilities, maintenance, ramps and laboratories), Vega Ploieşti (refining, utilities, maintenance and ramps) and Rompetrol Well Services (production and finance).

'We have always sought, in the young people who were part of the Internship, to find energy and enthusiasm, desire for development, ambition and passion for the future career. In the last 20 years, we have managed to have proactive people, open to new opportunities, determined and with high learning capacity, and all the abilities stated have been honed, over time, through the involvement of the mentors and those with more experience. We are convinced that we will reach, this year, the quality standard we want, and the interns who have been selected can become true professionals in the industry', Gina Cruceru, Group Human Resources Director at KMG International (Rompetrol) has declared.

As last year, interns will receive two certifications at the end of the two months of the program: one as a graduate of the Rompetrol 'Ready for Career' Program and 'Knowing Yourself' certification as a graduate of the personal development program - Leaders Explore, carried out together with Leaders Foundation.

Over the past 20 years, the Rompetrol 'Ready for Career' program has brought together more than 1,500 young people with the potential to build a career in the oil industry. At present, hundreds of Rompetrol Rafinare employees and other member companies of KMG International (Rominserv, Rompetrol Quality Control and Midia Marine Terminal), are former participants in the training programs, and many of them have reached important positions within the Group.

Rompetrol Rafinare operates the Petromidia Năvodari refinery, the most important oil refining capacity in Romania, with a national production rate of approximately 40%. The company also owns the Vega Ploieşti refinery, the longest-lived profile unit in Romania and the only national producer of bitumen and ecological solvents (hexane, white spirit, etc.).

Rompetrol Well Services is one of the most important companies in the specific market segment in Romania. With almost 70 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of specialized services for oil and natural gas wells.