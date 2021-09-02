Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Rompetrol Well Services SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTR   ROPESAACNOR0

ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA

(PTR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rompetrol Well Services : Start in a new edition of the Rompetrol program "Ready for Career"

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rompetrol has launched the XXI edition of the program 'Ready for Career', which will take place from September 1 to October 31. For 20 years, the Group has been supporting the training of specialists for the oil industry, and this year 49 youngsters selected following complex recruitment processes will participate in training programs.

The recruitment process started in May, and out of a total of over 150 candidates, 49 high school graduates and students from Constanţa, Bucharest and Ploieşti were chosen to participate in the Internship Program, based on the results obtained in the preliminary tests. The young people will benefit from the expertise of over 45 mentors from the Petromidia Năvodari and Vega Ploieşti refineries, but also within Rompetrol Well Services.

Taking into account the current pandemic context, the Program was structured in a hybrid system, with a part to be conducted online (theory, workshops for soft skills development, tests) and a part where interns will be able to make on-site visits to the production units. During the visits, all the norms of sanitary protection, social distance and safety, provided internally within the entities, will be observed.

The 49 graduates and students will go through all the important departments of Petromidia Năvodari (refining, petrochemistry, utilities, maintenance, ramps and laboratories), Vega Ploieşti (refining, utilities, maintenance and ramps) and Rompetrol Well Services (production and finance).

'We have always sought, in the young people who were part of the Internship, to find energy and enthusiasm, desire for development, ambition and passion for the future career. In the last 20 years, we have managed to have proactive people, open to new opportunities, determined and with high learning capacity, and all the abilities stated have been honed, over time, through the involvement of the mentors and those with more experience. We are convinced that we will reach, this year, the quality standard we want, and the interns who have been selected can become true professionals in the industry', Gina Cruceru, Group Human Resources Director at KMG International (Rompetrol) has declared.

As last year, interns will receive two certifications at the end of the two months of the program: one as a graduate of the Rompetrol 'Ready for Career' Program and 'Knowing Yourself' certification as a graduate of the personal development program - Leaders Explore, carried out together with Leaders Foundation.

Over the past 20 years, the Rompetrol 'Ready for Career' program has brought together more than 1,500 young people with the potential to build a career in the oil industry. At present, hundreds of Rompetrol Rafinare employees and other member companies of KMG International (Rominserv, Rompetrol Quality Control and Midia Marine Terminal), are former participants in the training programs, and many of them have reached important positions within the Group.

Rompetrol Rafinare operates the Petromidia Năvodari refinery, the most important oil refining capacity in Romania, with a national production rate of approximately 40%. The company also owns the Vega Ploieşti refinery, the longest-lived profile unit in Romania and the only national producer of bitumen and ecological solvents (hexane, white spirit, etc.).

Rompetrol Well Services is one of the most important companies in the specific market segment in Romania. With almost 70 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of specialized services for oil and natural gas wells.

Disclaimer

Rompetrol Well Services SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA
11:22aROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Start in a new edition of the Rompetrol program "Ready..
PU
08/13Rompetrol Well Services SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
05/17Rompetrol Well Services Sa Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
02/26Rompetrol Well Services Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
2020Rompetrol Well Services Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter End..
CI
2020Rompetrol Well Services Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
2020S.C. Rompetrol Well Services S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
2019ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES : Alik Aidarbaev introduced the new CEO of the KMG Inter..
PU
2019Rompetrol Well Services S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2019S.C. Rompetrol Well Services S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47,7 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2020 4,36 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net Debt 2020 0,70 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 27,1%
Capitalization 124 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA
Duration : Period :
Rompetrol Well Services SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 RON
Average target price 0,60 RON
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Managers and Directors
Abzal Doszhanov General Manager & Director
Luiza Roxana Moise Finance Manager
Saduokhas Meraliyev Chairman
Eugeniu-Moby Henke Director
Olga Turcanu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMPETROL WELL SERVICES SA-0.22%30
WORLEY LIMITED-8.18%4 065
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.00%3 073
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 353
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-23.73%2 297
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-1.45%1 812