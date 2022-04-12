Rompetrol Well Services : Supplementation of the agenda of OGMS April 27/28,2022

SUPPLEMENT TO THE CONVENING NOTICE

OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

On April 27 (28), 2022

The Board of Directors of Rompetrol Well Services S.A., hereinafter referred to as the "Company", headquartered in Ploiesti, 2Bis Clopotei street, Prahova County, registered with Prahova Trade Register under no. J29/110/1991, having the sole registration code 1346607, considering the request to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on April 27, 2022 made by the shareholder the KMG International NV, registered at Rompetrol Well Services S.A. under no. 736 from April 07, 2022, the provisions of art. 105, par. 3 of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations republished, the provisions of art. 189 of Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, the provisions of art. 1171 of Company Law no. 31/1990, the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2022, initially published in the Official Gazette - Part IV-a, no. 1225 of March 24th,2022, in "Bursa" daily newspaper no. 56 of March 24th,2022 and on the company's website (www.petros.ro) starting from March 25, 2022, will be supplemented as follows:

1. Approval of the change of the destination of the reserves constituted from the net profit of the company obtained in the previous years in the amount of RON 15,977,937, and the distribution of this amount as dividends to shareholders, respectively RON 0.057435153 gross / share.

2. Approval of the change of the destination amount of RON 29,935,254 from other reserves and the distribution of this amount as dividends to shareholders, respectively RON 0.107606877 gross/ share;

3. Approval of the reappointment of Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL as financial auditor of Rompetrol Well Services, for the financial years 2022 and 2023, the duration of the audit service agreement being of 2 (two) years;

4. Approval of the appointment of Mr. Dan Alexandru Iancu, financial auditor registered with the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors, as an independent member of the Audit Committee, for a term equal to that of the Board of Directors;

5. Approval of the amount of the indemnity of the Chairman of the Audit Committee of 2,000 lei net / month.

The above points will be inserted after item 2, 4 and 6 on the agenda as it was published in the Romanian Official Gazette no. 1225 as of March 24th,2022 and in the newspaper ' Bursa" no. 56 as of March 24th,2022. As a result of this amendment, the above mentioned points will be numbered 21 , 22, 41 , 61 and 62 respectively on the revised agenda.

Company with Management System Certified by DNV GL Trade Registry No:J 29/110/1991 IBAN RO34BACX0000000030551310 ISO 9001;2015 ISO 14001;2015 OHSAS 45001;2018 Fiscal Identification No;RO1346607 UNICREDIT BANK - PLOIESTI

Therefore, the agenda of the OGMS is the following:

1. Approval of the annual individual financial accounts having as closing day the day of December 31,2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, based on the Report of administrators and the Report of financial auditor of the Company.

2. Approval of the distribution of Company net profit achieved in 2021 amounting RON 1,629,634 as dividends respective 0.005857970 lei gross value/share.

21. Approval of the change of the destination of the reserves constituted from the net profit of the company obtained in the previous years in the amount of RON 15,977,937, and the distribution of this amount as dividends to shareholders, respectively RON 0.057435153 gross / share.

22. Approval of the change of the destination amount of RON 29,935,254 from other reserves and the distribution of this amount as dividends to shareholders, respectively RON 0.107606877 gross/ share;

3. Approval of the discharge of liability of the Company directors for their activity carried out during the financial year 2021, based on the presented reports.

4. Approval of the Income and Expediture Budget and the Investment plan for 2022.

41. Approval of the reappointment of Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL as financial auditor of Rompetrol Well Services, for the financial years 2022 and 2023, the duration of the audit service agreement being of 2 (two) years;

5. Approval of the monthly gross remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022, and the general limit of the additional remuneration of the Board of Directors members to whom specific positions within the Board of Directors were assigned to.

6. Ellection of the membres to form the new Board of Directors for a mandate starting with 30.04.2022 as a result of the expiry of the mandates on 29.04.2022 of current members of the Board of Directors.

61. Approval of the appointment of Mr. Dan Alexandru Iancu, financial auditor registered with the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors, as an independent member of the Audit Committee, for a term equal to that of the Board of Directors;

62. Approval of the amount of the indemnity of the Chairman of the Audit Committee of 2,000 lei net / month.

7. Submission of the Remuneration Report of the Company's management structure, for 2021, to the consultative vote of the OGMS, considering the provisions of art. 107 paragraph (6) of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished.

8. Approval of: (i) 06.10.2022 as Registration Date, according to art. 87 (1) of the Law no. 24/2017 republished; (ii) 05.10.2022 as the "ex-date", according to art. 2, para. 2, letter l) of Regulation no. 5/2018; (iii) 25.10.2022 as the Payment day according to art. 87 (2) of the Law 24/2017, republished.

9. Empowering Mr. Stefan Georgian Florea, General Manager and member of the Board of Directors, to conclude and/or sign for on behalf of the Company and/or of its shareholders the resolutions which are to be adopted within this OGMS and to carry out any and all requisite proceedings for such adopted resolutions to be registered, rendered enforceable, against third parties and published, the said proxy being entitled to subdelegate third parties to act for such purpose.

The information material for the OGMS, the Resolutions drafts of the OGMS and revised agenda, together with the updated form of Special Power of Attorney and of Postal Ballot paper form of the OGMS may be obtained from the Company's headquarters, on each working days , between 9:00. - 16:30 and may be downloaded from the Company's websitewww.petros.com, Section Relations with Investors/Subsection General Meeting of shareholders, starting with April 15th, 2022.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Yedil Utekov