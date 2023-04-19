Advanced search
    ROM   BMG763301022

ROMREAL LIMITED

(ROM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:03:13 2023-04-19 am EDT
2.460 NOK   +1.65%
Romreal : 2022 Annual Report
PU
Romreal : 2022 Auditor's Report
PU
RomReal 2022 Annual Report including accounts and Audit Statement
GL
RomReal : 2022 Annual Report

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
RomReal Limited Annual Report 2022

17 April 2023

RomReal is a Company focused on the Romanian real estate market. Established in 2005 and

owns a premium portfolio of properties in the Black Sea - Constanta region

2022 Highlights

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Net Asset value was EUR 0.40 (NOK 4.15 before any tax) per share, that being 2.5% below the announced year-end 2021 level of EUR 0.41 per share.

The year-end 2022 valuation was concluded by Colliers in January 2023 and the values of the Group's investment property have been updated accordingly.

Operational highlights

During 2022, the Company sold a total of 21,117 sq. meters from the various projects totalling EUR 2.7 milion. Hitherto, in 2023, the Company has sold 289 sq. meters for a total EUR 0.06 million.

By the end of 2022, a total of EUR 6.9 million (ex VAT) have been invested in infrastructure, primarily in Industrial Park and Lakeside.

Financial Results

Net Result for the year 2022 was EUR 0.63 million loss compared to a EUR 1.53 million profit in 2021.

By year-end 2022, the Company had a cash position of EUR 4.1 million plus a total of EUR 5.1 million in unsettled receivables related to binding sales agreements, totalling EUR 9.2 million, or about EUR 0.22 per share (2021: EUR 0.19 per share).

Macro and real estate market highlights

Romania's GDP expanded in 2022 by 4.8%, compared to a growth of 5.6% in 2021, according to data from the Country's statistical board (INS). European Commission's Romania 2023 GDP growth projection to 2.5%.

During 2022 the average residential prices in Romania reached an average price of EUR 1,705/sqm, indicating an 5.6% increase compared with end of year prices 2021. Price growth turned negative from June 2022. In Constanta, average prices at the end of December 2022 reached at EUR 1,609/sqm (1434), showing an increase of 10.9% compared with the same period last year according to www.imobiliare.ro

Key Financials

Key Financials

EUR '000

2022

2021

Operating Revenue

4,853

3,711

Operating Expenses

(1,721)

1,073

Other operating income/ (expense), net

(3,627)

(2,682)

Net financial income/(cost)

37

(509)

Pre-tax result

(457)

1,593

Result for the period

(635)

1,532

Total assets

16,724

17,986

Total liabilities

494

1,160

Total equity

16,230

16,826

Equity %

97.0%

93.6%

NAV per share (EUR)

0.39

0.41

Cash position

4,098

3,807

For a more detailed analysis of the key financials please review the Financial Statements section of this report.

Property Portfolio

Property Portfolio

Total size of the Company's Property Portfolio ("Land Bank") totaled 219,727 sqm at the end of

2022. The Company owns prime location plots in the Black Sea region, County Constanta:

Plot name

Location

Size (m2)

1

Ovidiu Lakeside

Constanta North/Ovidiu

2,764

2

Ovidiu Residence

Constanta North/Ovidiu

50,000

3

Ovidiu (Oasis)

Constanta North/Ovidiu

23,103

4

Centrepoint

Constanta North/Ovidiu

121,672

5

Ovidiu Residence 2 and 3

Constanta North/Ovidiu

15,000

6

Balada Market

Central Constanta

7,188

Total

219,727

For further information on the Company's property portfolio, please visit www.RomReal.com

Romanian Macro development

The National Bank has decided to keep the monetary "Policy rate" at 7% (9 February 2023). The

annual inflation rate went down to 16.4 percent in December 2022 from 16.8 percent in November 2022, mainly as a result of lower fuel prices amid the decline in oil prices and the appreciation of the leu against the US dollar. This trend continued in January 2023 with an increase of 15.1 percent y-o-y. According to the updated forecast from the Federal Planning Bureau, the annual inflation rate is expected to fall significantly during 2023 to 4.5 percent.

On a 2022 full year basis, the GDP grew by 4.8%, compared to a 5.8% expansion in 2021, INS said in a statement 14 February 2023. According to the latest forecast by the European Commission, Romania's economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2023, marginally lower than what is assumed in the Government 2023 budget (2.8%). According to INS, a modest rebound of 3 % in GDP is projected for 2024 on the back of receding inflationary pressure, lower interest rates and improved external outlook. Otherwise, the EUR/Ron average was rather flat versus 2021, with just a 0.2 percentage increase to 4.93. This RON strength is probably due to a hefty inflow of EU money.

Page 3 of 51

RomReal Ethical Policy

Introduction

RomReal is only involved in minor construction or development projects, but aiming to maintain its principles with regards to Ethical Policy since its listing to the Oslo Stock Exchange. These can be found below:

Energy

From initial site surveys, through to the specification of fixtures and fittings, the Company aims to identify the most energy- efficient solutions. The Company is seeking more intelligent and sustainable approaches to design, construction and materials.

Water

All of the developments consider ways in which water usage can be reduced, both during construction and occupancy. Where possible, specifying ways of increasing the efficiency of water usage within the infrastructure of our developments, delivering responsibility and cost-efficiency.

Materials

The Company is aiming to select all construction materials carefully. The aim is to protect natural resources and reduce carbon emissions, thereby contributing to a healthy environment for the residents in all developments.

Waste

RomReal is aware of the need to reduce and manage waste across our operations and is aiming to fulfil all legal requirements. It also supports and encourages residents in their own recycling efforts.

Community

From introducing improvements to the local infrastructure to including spaces for socialising and local amenities, the aim is to contribute to sustainable communities for everyone.

Healthy Living

RomReal recognizes our responsibility to support healthy lifestyles and meet the needs and aspirations of residents. RomReal seeks to maximize the natural benefits of sunlight, daylight and open space within each development.

Education

RomReal seeks to deliver sustainable development through its ethical policy and working practices. The terms of reference include requirements for economic and social progress at a local level. The Company has supported educational initiatives, both those that spread best practice in sustainable development, and those that enhance the local educational infrastructure in general.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

RomReal Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3,71 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
Net income 2021 1,53 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net cash 2021 3,81 M 4,18 M 4,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,76 M 9,56 M 9,62 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart ROMREAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RomReal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kjetil Grønskag Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ileana Lacramioara Isarescu Independent Director
Bendt Thorkildsen Independent Director
Heidi Sørensen Austbø Independent Director
Harris Palaondas Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMREAL LIMITED46.67%10
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.34%40 348
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.37%35 519
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.88%29 837
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.71%25 626
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.46%21 670
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer