RomReal : 2022 Annual Report

RomReal is a Company focused on the Romanian real estate market. Established in 2005 and
owns a premium portfolio of properties in the Black Sea - Constanta region
2022 Highlights
Net Asset Value (NAV)
Net Asset value was EUR 0.40 (NOK 4.15 before any tax) per share, that being 2.5% below the announced year-end 2021 level of EUR 0.41 per share.
The year-end 2022 valuation was concluded by Colliers in January 2023 and the values of the Group's investment property have been updated accordingly.
Operational highlights
During 2022, the Company sold a total of 21,117 sq. meters from the various projects totalling EUR 2.7 milion. Hitherto, in 2023, the Company has sold 289 sq. meters for a total EUR 0.06 million.
By the end of 2022, a total of EUR 6.9 million (ex VAT) have been invested in infrastructure, primarily in Industrial Park and Lakeside.
Financial Results
Net Result for the year 2022 was EUR 0.63 million loss compared to a EUR 1.53 million profit in 2021.
By year-end 2022, the Company had a cash position of EUR 4.1 million plus a total of EUR 5.1 million in unsettled receivables related to binding sales agreements, totalling EUR 9.2 million, or about EUR 0.22 per share (2021: EUR 0.19 per share).
Macro and real estate market highlights
Romania's GDP expanded in 2022 by 4.8%, compared to a growth of 5.6% in 2021, according to data from the Country's statistical board (INS). European Commission's Romania 2023 GDP growth projection to 2.5%.
During 2022 the average residential prices in Romania reached an average price of EUR 1,705/sqm, indicating an 5.6% increase compared with end of year prices 2021. Price growth turned negative from June 2022. In Constanta, average prices at the end of December 2022 reached at EUR 1,609/sqm (1434), showing an increase of 10.9% compared with the same period last year according to www.imobiliare.ro
Key Financials
EUR '000
2022
2021
Operating Revenue
4,853
3,711
Operating Expenses
(1,721)
1,073
Other operating income/ (expense), net
(3,627)
(2,682)
Net financial income/(cost)
37
(509)
Pre-tax result
(457)
1,593
Result for the period
(635)
1,532
Total assets
16,724
17,986
Total liabilities
494
1,160
Total equity
16,230
16,826
Equity %
97.0%
93.6%
NAV per share (EUR)
0.39
0.41
Cash position
4,098
3,807
For a more detailed analysis of the key financials please review the Financial Statements section of this report.
Property Portfolio
Total size of the Company's Property Portfolio ("Land Bank") totaled 219,727 sqm at the end of
2022. The Company owns prime location plots in the Black Sea region, County Constanta:
Plot name
Location
Size (m2)
1
Ovidiu Lakeside
Constanta North/Ovidiu
2,764
2
Ovidiu Residence
Constanta North/Ovidiu
50,000
3
Ovidiu (Oasis)
Constanta North/Ovidiu
23,103
4
Centrepoint
Constanta North/Ovidiu
121,672
5
Ovidiu Residence 2 and 3
Constanta North/Ovidiu
15,000
6
Balada Market
Central Constanta
7,188
Total
219,727
For further information on the Company's property portfolio, please visit www.RomReal.com
Romanian Macro development
The National Bank has decided to keep the monetary "Policy rate" at 7% (9 February 2023). The
annual inflation rate went down to 16.4 percent in December 2022 from 16.8 percent in November 2022, mainly as a result of lower fuel prices amid the decline in oil prices and the appreciation of the leu against the US dollar. This trend continued in January 2023 with an increase of 15.1 percent y-o-y. According to the updated forecast from the Federal Planning Bureau, the annual inflation rate is expected to fall significantly during 2023 to 4.5 percent.
On a 2022 full year basis, the GDP grew by 4.8%, compared to a 5.8% expansion in 2021, INS said in a statement 14 February 2023. According to the latest forecast by the European Commission, Romania's economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2023, marginally lower than what is assumed in the Government 2023 budget (2.8%). According to INS, a modest rebound of 3 % in GDP is projected for 2024 on the back of receding inflationary pressure, lower interest rates and improved external outlook. Otherwise, the EUR/Ron average was rather flat versus 2021, with just a 0.2 percentage increase to 4.93. This RON strength is probably due to a hefty inflow of EU money.
RomReal Ethical Policy
Introduction
RomReal is only involved in minor construction or development projects, but aiming to maintain its principles with regards to Ethical Policy since its listing to the Oslo Stock Exchange. These can be found below:
Energy
From initial site surveys, through to the specification of fixtures and fittings, the Company aims to identify the most energy- efficient solutions. The Company is seeking more intelligent and sustainable approaches to design, construction and materials.
Water
All of the developments consider ways in which water usage can be reduced, both during construction and occupancy. Where possible, specifying ways of increasing the efficiency of water usage within the infrastructure of our developments, delivering responsibility and cost-efficiency.
Materials
The Company is aiming to select all construction materials carefully. The aim is to protect natural resources and reduce carbon emissions, thereby contributing to a healthy environment for the residents in all developments.
Waste
RomReal is aware of the need to reduce and manage waste across our operations and is aiming to fulfil all legal requirements. It also supports and encourages residents in their own recycling efforts.
Community
From introducing improvements to the local infrastructure to including spaces for socialising and local amenities, the aim is to contribute to sustainable communities for everyone.
Healthy Living
RomReal recognizes our responsibility to support healthy lifestyles and meet the needs and aspirations of residents. RomReal seeks to maximize the natural benefits of sunlight, daylight and open space within each development.
Education
RomReal seeks to deliver sustainable development through its ethical policy and working practices. The terms of reference include requirements for economic and social progress at a local level. The Company has supported educational initiatives, both those that spread best practice in sustainable development, and those that enhance the local educational infrastructure in general.