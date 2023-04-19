RomReal : 2022 Annual Report

RomReal is a Company focused on the Romanian real estate market. Established in 2005 and

2022 Highlights

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Net Asset value was EUR 0.40 (NOK 4.15 before any tax) per share, that being 2.5% below the announced year-end 2021 level of EUR 0.41 per share.

The year-end 2022 valuation was concluded by Colliers in January 2023 and the values of the Group's investment property have been updated accordingly.

Operational highlights

During 2022, the Company sold a total of 21,117 sq. meters from the various projects totalling EUR 2.7 milion. Hitherto, in 2023, the Company has sold 289 sq. meters for a total EUR 0.06 million.

By the end of 2022, a total of EUR 6.9 million (ex VAT) have been invested in infrastructure, primarily in Industrial Park and Lakeside.

Financial Results

Net Result for the year 2022 was EUR 0.63 million loss compared to a EUR 1.53 million profit in 2021.

By year-end 2022, the Company had a cash position of EUR 4.1 million plus a total of EUR 5.1 million in unsettled receivables related to binding sales agreements, totalling EUR 9.2 million, or about EUR 0.22 per share (2021: EUR 0.19 per share).

Macro and real estate market highlights

Romania's GDP expanded in 2022 by 4.8%, compared to a growth of 5.6% in 2021, according to data from the Country's statistical board (INS). European Commission's Romania 2023 GDP growth projection to 2.5%.

During 2022 the average residential prices in Romania reached an average price of EUR 1,705/sqm, indicating an 5.6% increase compared with end of year prices 2021. Price growth turned negative from June 2022. In Constanta, average prices at the end of December 2022 reached at EUR 1,609/sqm (1434), showing an increase of 10.9% compared with the same period last year according to www.imobiliare.ro

Page 1 of 51