RomReal : 2022 Auditor's Report 04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Statsautoriserte revisorer Foretaksregisteret: NO 976 389 387 MVA Tlf: +47 24 00 24 00 Ernst & Young AS Thormøhlens gate 53 D, 5006 Bergen www.ey.no Postboks 6163, 5892 Bergen Medlemmer av Den norske Revisorforening INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of RomReal Ltd Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion We have audited the financial statements of RomReal Ltd (the Company), which comprise the financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group). The financial statements of the Company and the Group comprise of the statements of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the statements of income (loss), statements of comprehensive income (loss), statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the financial statements comply with applicable legal requirements and give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and the Group as at 31 December 2022 and their financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. Our opinion is consistent with our additional report to the audit committee. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations in Norway and the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. To the best of our knowledge and belief, no prohibited non-audit services referred to in the Audit Regulation (537/2014) Article 5.1 have been provided. We have been the auditor of the Company since the listing in 2007, for more than 15 years, from the election by the general meeting of the shareholders. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Penneo Dokumentnøkkel: WP5E1-XU2XL-7EBQK-JKBUE-8TMM4-PTB3F 2 Valuation of investment properties and inventory Basis for the key audit matter Investment properties and inventory accounted for at fair value amounted to MEUR 10,1 at 31 December 2022 and represented 61% of consolidated assets. Fair value of investment property and inventory is based on a valuation performed by an independent appraiser. The valuation was mainly performed using the market comparison approach by estimating market/fair values obtained from the analysis of comparable transactions or recent sale offers, adjusting for specific matters considered relevant for each property. As the number of comparable transactions has been low for the last years and the valuation was performed using recent sale comparable, the estimate uncertainty related to the valuation is significant. We considered the valuation of investment property and inventory as a key audit matter because of the estimate uncertainty and the significance of the value. Our audit response We evaluated the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the appraiser used by Management. We read the report issued as of 31 December, 2022 and spoke with the external appraiser to understand the scope of the engagement of the external appraiser and the methods applied for the valuation. We performed a desktop analysis in order to estimate value market ranges as at valuation date based on available external data and compared these estimates to the values determined by the appraiser, and we analysed the change in values from prior year. We discussed the property related data and the movements in value of the properties with management and the external appraiser. We refer to note 2 Summary of significant accounting principles, note 4 Investment Properties, and note 5 Inventories in the consolidated financial statements about the valuation model, key assumptions and estimate uncertainty. WP5E1-XU2XL-7EBQK-JKBUE-8TMM4-PTB3F Other information Other information consists of the information included in the annual report other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Management (the Board of Directors and the President (management)) is responsible for the other information. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information, and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and, in doing so, consider whether the Board of Directors' report contain the information required by applicable legal requirements and whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, there is a material misstatement in this other information or that the information required by applicable legal requirements is not included in the Board of Directors' report, the statement on corporate governance or the statement on corporate social responsibility, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard, and in our opinion, the Board of Directors' report, the statement on corporate governance and the statement on corporate social responsibility are consistent with the financial statements and contain the information required by applicable legal requirements. Responsibilities of management for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Independent auditor's report - RomReal Ltd 2022 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Penneo Dokumentnøkkel: 3 In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's and the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's or Group's internal control.

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an internal control. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signifi cant doubt on the Company's or Group's ability to

continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if

such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signifi ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the Board of Directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the audit committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Independent auditor's report - RomReal Ltd 2022 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Penneo Dokumentnøkkel: WP5E1-XU2XL-7EBQK-JKBUE-8TMM4-PTB3F 4 From the matters communicated with the Board of Directors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on other legal and regulatory requirement Report on compliance with regulation on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) Opinion As part of the audit of the financial statements of RomReal Ltd we have performed an assurance engagement to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements included in the annual report, with the file name 549300DHIW4W3OJW6A93-2022-12-31-en.zip, have been prepared, in all material respects, in compliance with the requirements of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 on the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF Regulation) and regulation pursuant to Section 5-5 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, which includes requirements related to the preparation of the annual report in XHTML format. In our opinion, the financial statements, included in the annual report, have been prepared, in all material respects, in compliance with the ESEF Regulation. Management's responsibilities Management is responsible for the preparation of the annual report in compliance with the ESEF Regulation. This responsibility comprises an adequate process and such internal control as management determines is necessary. Auditor's responsibilities Our responsibility, based on audit evidence obtained, is to express an opinion on whether, in all material respects, the financial statements included in the annual report have been prepared in accordance with the ESEF Regulation. We conduct our work in accordance with the International Standard for Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 - "Assurance engagements other than audits or reviews of historical financial information". The standard requires us to plan and perform procedures to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements included in the annual report have been prepared in accordance with the ESEF Regulation. As part of our work, we perform procedures to obtain an understanding of the company's processes for preparing the financial statements in accordance with the ESEF Regulation. We test whether the financial statements are presented in XHTML-format.We believe that the evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Bergen, 17 April 2023 ERNST & YOUNG AS The auditor's report is signed electronically Eirik Moe State Authorised Public Accountant (Norway) Independent auditor's report - RomReal Ltd 2022 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Penneo Dokumentnøkkel: WP5E1-XU2XL-7EBQK-JKBUE-8TMM4-PTB3F The signatures in this document are legally binding. The document is signed using Penneo™ secure digital signature. The identity of the signers has been recorded, and are listed below. "By my signature I confirm all dates and content in this document." Eirik Moe Statsautorisert revisor On behalf of: Ernst & Young AS Serial number: 9578-5994-4-673444 IP: 46.66.xxx.xxx 2023-04-17 14:30:27 UTC Penneo document key: WP5E1-XU2XL-7EBQK-JKBUE-8TMM4-PTB3F This document is digitally signed using Penneo.com. The digital signature data within the document is secured and validated by the computed hash value of the original document. The document is locked and timestamped with a certificate from a trusted third party. All cryptographic evidence is embedded within this PDF, for future validation if necessary. How to verify the originality of this document This document is protected by an Adobe CDS certificate. When you open the document in Adobe Reader, you should see, that the document is certified by Penneo e-signatureservice <_penneo40_penneo.com>. This guarantees that the contents of the document have not been changed. You can verify the cryptographic evidence within this document using the Penneo validator, which can be found at https://penneo.com/validator Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer RomReal Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ROMREAL LIMITED 04:40a Romreal : 2022 Annual Report PU 04:40a Romreal : 2022 Auditor's Report PU 04:01a RomReal 2022 Annual Report including accounts and Audit Statement GL 04:00a RomReal 2022 Annual Report including accounts and Audit Statement AQ 04/12 RomReal Notice and Proxy Form AGM 2022 on 27 April 2023 GL 04/12 RomReal Notice and Proxy Form AGM 2022 on 27 April 2023 GL 03/15 Financial calendar AQ 02/24 RomReal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI 02/23 Romreal : Fourth quarter (q4) 2022 Results and Investor Presentation GL 02/23 Romreal : Fourth quarter (q4) 2022 Results and Investor Presentation AQ