RomReal Limited is a Bermuda-based company, which is focused on the Romanian real estate market. The Company is principally engaged in property investments and development in Romania. The Company owns a portfolio of prime location plots in the Black Sea region, Constanta and Ovidiu. The plots are suited for residential and commercial developments. The total size of the Companyâs Property Portfolio (Land Bank) totaled 219,727 square meters. The Company has approximately six plots, which include Centrepoint, Oasis Residences, Ringroad, Roundabout, Lakeside and Balada Market. The Oasis Residences property is located in the northern part of Ovidiu, on the shore of Siutghiol Lake. The Ringroad site comprises two distinct plots of land separated by the railway. The Lakeside property consists of a 60,183 square meters site. Its subsidiaries include Westhouse Group SRL, Concorde Group SRL, Investate SRL, Westhouse Oasis Residences SRL and Westhouse Lakeside SRL.