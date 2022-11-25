Advanced search
    ROM   BMG763301022

ROMREAL LIMITED

(ROM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-24 am EST
1.900 NOK   +0.53%
1.900 NOK   +0.53%
RomReal : Q3 2022 Investor Report

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
Q3

RomReal Limited

Third Quarter 2022 Report

25 November 2022

RomReal is a Company focusing on the Romanian Real Estate market. Established in 2005

and it owns premium properties in the Constanta region.

Highlights Third Quarter 2022

Net Asset Value (NAV)

  • Net Asset value was EUR 0.42 (NOK 4.39, before any tax) per share, an increase of 4.2% measured in EUR from the end of the second quarter 2022.

Operational highlights

  • During the third quarter of 2022, the Company sold 2 plots from the Ovidiu Lake Side project for a total consideration of EUR 0.2m. After the end of the quarter, a plot was sold on the Oasis project for EUR 115,000.
  • Total infrastructure investments by the end of 3rd quarter 2022 was EUR 6.7m versus EUR 4.6m by the end of 2nd quarter 2022.

Financial Results

  • Net Result for the quarter was a profit of EUR 760,000, compared to a EUR 903,000 profit in 3Q 2021. Net change in cash flow for the quarter was a negative EUR 331,000 compared to positive of EUR 2,374,000 in the same period last year. This was mainly due to capitalized expenses realised during the quarter.
  • At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of EUR 3.8 million plus a total of EUR 5.0m unsettled receivables related to binding sales agreements, totalling EUR 8.8m, or about EUR 0.21 per share.

Macro and real estate market highlights

  • The National Bank has increased the "Policy rate" 9 times since October 2021 to the present 6.75%, to try to protect the currency and control inflation. The CPI for the last twelve months ending October 2022 was 15.3% versus 15.9% by the end of September 2022.
  • The Romanian GDP advanced to 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, easing from 5.1% growth in the previous period, a preliminary flash estimate showed. It was the third straight quarter of expansion in the GDP, but the weakest growth in the sequence for the year of 2022. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3%, the same pace as in the previous period. For the first nine months of 2022, the GDP increased by 5% from a year earlier, INS said in a statement 15 November 2022.
  • Asking prices for apartments and houses in Romania decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared the second quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,745), to EUR 1,705/m2 at the end of 3Q 2022. In Constanta, average prices decreased by 3.58% during the third quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,428/m2 at the end of September 2022, compared to EUR 1,481/m2 at the end of June 2022), according to www.imobiliare.roindex. The Romanian housing market has been increasing since 2015 with a nationwide average price increase of about 84%. This trend turned negative from June this year.

RomReal Limited Third quarter 2022

Page 2 of 14

Key Financial Figures

EUR '000

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Operating Revenue

2,212

2,043

Operating Expenses

59

366

Other operating income/ (expense), net

(1,458)

(1,413)

Net financial income/(cost)

64

(92)

Pre-tax result

876

904

Result for the period

760

903

Total assets

17,704

16,744

Total liabilities

467

798

Total equity

17,237

15,947

Equity %

97.3%

95.2%

NAV per share (EUR)

0.42

0.39

Cash position

3,821

3,581

Movement in Net Asset Value

The Net Asset Value (NAV) slightly increased to EUR 17,237,000 at the end of Q3 2022 compared to EUR 16,542,000 at the end of Q2 2022.

Asset base

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

EUR '000

EUR/

NOK/share

EUR '000

EUR/ share

NOK/share

share

Investment

2,094

0.05

0.57

2,297

0.06

0.57

property

Assets held for

2,480

0.06

0.62

2,480

0.06

0.62

sale

Inventories

6,544

0.16

1.77

7,082

0.17

1.77

Cash

3,821

0.09

1.04

4,152

0.10

1.04

Other

2,297

0.06

0.13

531

0.01

0.13

assets/(liabilities)

Net asset value

17,237

16,542

NAV/Share

0.42

4.13

0.40

4.13

Change in NAV vs

4.2%

1.9%

previous quarter

The average number shares used in the NAV calculation above is 41,367,783 shares and unchanged from Q2 2022.

RomReal Limited Third quarter 2022

Page 3 of 14

Valuation of Properties

The end of year 2021 independent valuation of the Company's property was executed by Colliers Romania. The property portfolio was evaluated in accordance with the ANEVAR Valuation Standards 2013, which include the International Valuation Standards, issued by the IVSC in 2011. The valuation also complies with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); and it is performed in accordance with the RICS Valuation Standards, 8th edition.

Cash Flow

EUR '000

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Net cash flow from operating activities

(306)

(246)

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(25)

2,569

Net cash flows from financing activities

-

-

Net cash change during period

(331)

2,324

Operating cash flow for Q3 2022 was negative EUR 331,000 compared to a positive EUR 2,324,000 in the same quarter last year. The net negative change is mainly explained by the capitalized expenses made during the quarter. The net cash from investing activities includes the collections made in respect of the sold plots.

Market Facts - Macro

The Romanian GDP advanced to 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, easing from 5.1% growth in the previous quarter, and missing market expectations of 5.5%, a preliminary flash estimate showed. It was the third straight quarter of expansion in the GDP, but the weakest growth in the sequence for the year of 2022. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3%, the same pace as in the previous period. For the first nine months of 2022, the GDP increased by 5% from a year earlier, INS said in a statement 15 November 2022.

The National Bank has increased the "Policy rate" 9 times since October 2021, to the present

6.75%, to try to protect the currency and control inflation. The CPI for the last twelve months

RomReal Limited Third quarter 2022

Page 4 of 14

ending October 2022 was 15.3% versus 15.9% by the end of September 2022. Cost for non- food products slowed (14.37% vs 16.61%) from end October to end September, while prices increased for food (20.58% vs 19.12%) and services (8.3% vs 8.0%). On a Monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.28% in October, easing from 1.33% a month earlier. From August this year, the Government has reduced the petrol taxes by Leu 0.5 (Eur 0.09) per litre.

Real Estate market facts

Offices: In the main market Bucharest, about 100,000 m2 of new modern offices has been delivered in the nine first months this year and another about 50,000 is expected before the year-end 2022. The pace of demand is clearly cooling off and the vacancy rate of prime offices is estimated to be about 10%. Hitherto, this has not resulted in lower rates, but this is a natural next step.

Retail: The retail sector has been active in first half with about 27,000m2 have been added in modern stock during the six first months. Another 120,000m2 retail area is expected to be added during second half 2022. With a modest downward tick in retail sales from 2nd quarter to 3rd quarter 0f 0.9%, combined with a slight increase in unemployment evidenced so far, the short term outlook for the retail sector is not particulary positive.

Industrial/logistics: The industrial and logistic sector reached 5.6m m2 of modern stock during first half this year following completion of several larger projects, About 50% of the new stock came in the capital Bucharest. During first half this year about 400,000 m2 was agreed in new rental contracts. The negative macro signals including higher interest rates is expected to gradually cool down this segment too.

Residential: Asking prices for apartments and houses in Romania decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared the second quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,745), to EUR 1,705/m2 at the end of 3Q 2022. In Constanta, average prices decreased by 3.58% during the third quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,428/m2 at the end of September 2022, compared to EUR 1,481/m2 at the end of June 2022), according to www.imobiliare.roindex. The Romanian housing market has been increasing since 2015 with a nationwide price average of about 84%. This trend turned negative from June this year. The Governmental project Noua Casa (New Home), which gives favourable, state-guaranteed loans to those who intends to buy their first home, has seen less demand this year. Only 70% of the available funds in the programme has been used this year vs 100% take-up after two months in 2021. The main reasons are increased interest rates and building costs and reduced consumer confidence.

Operational Overview

Lake Side (No.1 on the table)- The Company has sold 2 plots during the quarter. Street and utilities have been delivered to the City Hall for public use according to agreement. The City Hall is presently delivering the utilities to the water company. RomReal is marketing the remaining 4 small plots for sale.

Oasis (No. 3 on the table)- The Company has commenced the process to re-authorise the works to finalise the two blocks erected on site, as well as regular utilities. Both block structures have already been re-authorised by Ovidiu City Hall. This in order to add value to the plot

RomReal Limited Third quarter 2022

Page 5 of 14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RomReal Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3,71 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
Net income 2021 1,53 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net cash 2021 3,81 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,62 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart ROMREAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RomReal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kjetil Grønskag Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ileana Lacramioara Isarescu Independent Director
Bendt Thorkildsen Independent Director
Heidi Sørensen Austbø Independent Director
Harris Palaondas Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROMREAL LIMITED-0.53%8
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.86%33 710
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.15%29 871
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.77%27 075
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.92%26 441
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.49%21 363