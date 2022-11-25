RomReal : Q3 2022 Investor Report

RomReal is a Company focusing on the Romanian Real Estate market. Established in 2005
and it owns premium properties in the Constanta region.
Highlights Third Quarter 2022
Net Asset Value (NAV)
Net Asset value was EUR 0.42 (NOK 4.39, before any tax) per share, an increase of 4.2% measured in EUR from the end of the second quarter 2022.
Operational highlights
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company sold 2 plots from the Ovidiu Lake Side project for a total consideration of EUR 0.2m. After the end of the quarter, a plot was sold on the Oasis project for EUR 115,000.
Total infrastructure investments by the end of 3rd quarter 2022 was EUR 6.7m versus EUR 4.6m by the end of 2nd quarter 2022.
Financial Results
Net Result for the quarter was a profit of EUR 760,000, compared to a EUR 903,000 profit in 3Q 2021. Net change in cash flow for the quarter was a negative EUR 331,000 compared to positive of EUR 2,374,000 in the same period last year. This was mainly due to capitalized expenses realised during the quarter.
At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of EUR 3.8 million plus a total of EUR 5.0m unsettled receivables related to binding sales agreements, totalling EUR 8.8m, or about EUR 0.21 per share.
Macro and real estate market highlights
The National Bank has increased the "Policy rate" 9 times since October 2021 to the present 6.75%, to try to protect the currency and control inflation. The CPI for the last twelve months ending October 2022 was 15.3% versus 15.9% by the end of September 2022.
The Romanian GDP advanced to 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, easing from 5.1% growth in the previous period, a preliminary flash estimate showed. It was the third straight quarter of expansion in the GDP, but the weakest growth in the sequence for the year of 2022. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3%, the same pace as in the previous period. For the first nine months of 2022, the GDP increased by 5% from a year earlier, INS said in a statement 15 November 2022.
Asking prices for apartments and houses in Romania decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared the second quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,745), to EUR 1,705/m2 at the end of 3Q 2022. In Constanta, average prices decreased by 3.58% during the third quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,428/m2 at the end of September 2022, compared to EUR 1,481/m2 at the end of June 2022), according towww.imobiliare.roindex. The Romanian housing market has been increasing since 2015 with a nationwide average price increase of about 84%. This trend turned negative from June this year.
Key Financial Figures
EUR '000
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Operating Revenue
2,212
2,043
Operating Expenses
59
366
Other operating income/ (expense), net
(1,458)
(1,413)
Net financial income/(cost)
64
(92)
Pre-tax result
876
904
Result for the period
760
903
Total assets
17,704
16,744
Total liabilities
467
798
Total equity
17,237
15,947
Equity %
97.3%
95.2%
NAV per share (EUR)
0.42
0.39
Cash position
3,821
3,581
Movement in Net Asset Value
The Net Asset Value (NAV) slightly increased to EUR 17,237,000 at the end of Q3 2022 compared to EUR 16,542,000 at the end of Q2 2022.
Asset base
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
EUR '000
EUR/
NOK/share
EUR '000
EUR/ share
NOK/share
share
Investment
2,094
0.05
0.57
2,297
0.06
0.57
property
Assets held for
2,480
0.06
0.62
2,480
0.06
0.62
sale
Inventories
6,544
0.16
1.77
7,082
0.17
1.77
Cash
3,821
0.09
1.04
4,152
0.10
1.04
Other
2,297
0.06
0.13
531
0.01
0.13
assets/(liabilities)
Net asset value
17,237
16,542
NAV/Share
0.42
4.13
0.40
4.13
Change in NAV vs
4.2%
1.9%
previous quarter
The average number shares used in the NAV calculation above is 41,367,783 shares and unchanged from Q2 2022.
Valuation of Properties
The end of year 2021 independent valuation of the Company's property was executed by Colliers Romania. The property portfolio was evaluated in accordance with the ANEVAR Valuation Standards 2013, which include the International Valuation Standards, issued by the IVSC in 2011. The valuation also complies with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); and it is performed in accordance with the RICS Valuation Standards, 8th edition.
Cash Flow
EUR '000
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Net cash flow from operating activities
(306)
(246)
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(25)
2,569
Net cash flows from financing activities
-
-
Net cash change during period
(331)
2,324
Operating cash flow for Q3 2022 was negative EUR 331,000 compared to a positive EUR 2,324,000 in the same quarter last year. The net negative change is mainly explained by the capitalized expenses made during the quarter. The net cash from investing activities includes the collections made in respect of the sold plots.
Market Facts - Macro
The Romanian GDP advanced to 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, easing from 5.1% growth in the previous quarter, and missing market expectations of 5.5%, a preliminary flash estimate showed. It was the third straight quarter of expansion in the GDP, but the weakest growth in the sequence for the year of 2022. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3%, the same pace as in the previous period. For the first nine months of 2022, the GDP increased by 5% from a year earlier, INS said in a statement 15 November 2022.
The National Bank has increased the "Policy rate" 9 times since October 2021, to the present
6.75%, to try to protect the currency and control inflation. The CPI for the last twelve months
ending October 2022 was 15.3% versus 15.9% by the end of September 2022. Cost for non- food products slowed (14.37% vs 16.61%) from end October to end September, while prices increased for food (20.58% vs 19.12%) and services (8.3% vs 8.0%). On a Monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.28% in October, easing from 1.33% a month earlier. From August this year, the Government has reduced the petrol taxes by Leu 0.5 (Eur 0.09) per litre.
Real Estate market facts
Offices: In the main market Bucharest, about 100,000 m2 of new modern offices has been delivered in the nine first months this year and another about 50,000 is expected before the year-end 2022. The pace of demand is clearly cooling off and the vacancy rate of prime offices is estimated to be about 10%. Hitherto, this has not resulted in lower rates, but this is a natural next step.
Retail: The retail sector has been active in first half with about 27,000m2 have been added in modern stock during the six first months. Another 120,000m2 retail area is expected to be added during second half 2022. With a modest downward tick in retail sales from 2nd quarter to 3rd quarter 0f 0.9%, combined with a slight increase in unemployment evidenced so far, the short term outlook for the retail sector is not particulary positive.
Industrial/logistics: The industrial and logistic sector reached 5.6m m2 of modern stock during first half this year following completion of several larger projects, About 50% of the new stock came in the capital Bucharest. During first half this year about 400,000 m2 was agreed in new rental contracts. The negative macro signals including higher interest rates is expected to gradually cool down this segment too.
Residential: Asking prices for apartments and houses in Romania decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared the second quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,745), to EUR 1,705/m2 at the end of 3Q 2022. In Constanta, average prices decreased by 3.58% during the third quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,428/m2 at the end of September 2022, compared to EUR 1,481/m2 at the end of June 2022), according to www.imobiliare.roindex. The Romanian housing market has been increasing since 2015 with a nationwide price average of about 84%. This trend turned negative from June this year. The Governmental project Noua Casa (New Home), which gives favourable, state-guaranteed loans to those who intends to buy their first home, has seen less demand this year. Only 70% of the available funds in the programme has been used this year vs 100% take-up after two months in 2021. The main reasons are increased interest rates and building costs and reduced consumer confidence.
Operational Overview
Lake Side (No.1 on the table)- The Company has sold 2 plots during the quarter. Street and utilities have been delivered to the City Hall for public use according to agreement. The City Hall is presently delivering the utilities to the water company. RomReal is marketing the remaining 4 small plots for sale.
Oasis (No. 3 on the table)- The Company has commenced the process to re-authorise the works to finalise the two blocks erected on site, as well as regular utilities. Both block structures have already been re-authorised by Ovidiu City Hall. This in order to add value to the plot
