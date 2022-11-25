RomReal : Q3 2022 Investor Report

Q3 RomReal Limited Third Quarter 2022 Report 25 November 2022 RomReal is a Company focusing on the Romanian Real Estate market. Established in 2005 and it owns premium properties in the Constanta region.

Highlights Third Quarter 2022 Net Asset Value (NAV) Net Asset value was EUR 0.42 (NOK 4.39, before any tax) per share, an increase of 4.2% measured in EUR from the end of the second quarter 2022. Operational highlights During the third quarter of 2022, the Company sold 2 plots from the Ovidiu Lake Side project for a total consideration of EUR 0.2m. After the end of the quarter, a plot was sold on the Oasis project for EUR 115,000.

Total infrastructure investments by the end of 3 rd quarter 2022 was EUR 6.7m versus EUR 4.6m by the end of 2 nd quarter 2022. Financial Results Net Result for the quarter was a profit of EUR 760,000, compared to a EUR 903,000 profit in 3Q 2021. Net change in cash flow for the quarter was a negative EUR 331,000 compared to positive of EUR 2,374,000 in the same period last year. This was mainly due to capitalized expenses realised during the quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of EUR 3.8 million plus a total of EUR 5.0m unsettled receivables related to binding sales agreements, totalling EUR 8.8m, or about EUR 0.21 per share. Macro and real estate market highlights The National Bank has increased the "Policy rate" 9 times since October 2021 to the present 6.75%, to try to protect the currency and control inflation. The CPI for the last twelve months ending October 2022 was 15.3% versus 15.9% by the end of September 2022.

The Romanian GDP advanced to 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, easing from 5.1% growth in the previous period, a preliminary flash estimate showed. It was the third straight quarter of expansion in the GDP, but the weakest growth in the sequence for the year of 2022. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3%, the same pace as in the previous period. For the first nine months of 2022, the GDP increased by 5% from a year earlier, INS said in a statement 15 November 2022.

Asking prices for apartments and houses in Romania decreased in the third quarter of 2022 compared the second quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,745), to EUR 1,705/m2 at the end of 3Q 2022. In Constanta, average prices decreased by 3.58% during the third quarter of 2022 (EUR 1,428/m2 at the end of September 2022, compared to EUR 1,481/m2 at the end of June 2022), according to www.imobiliare.ro

Key Financial Figures EUR '000 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Operating Revenue 2,212 2,043 Operating Expenses 59 366 Other operating income/ (expense), net (1,458) (1,413) Net financial income/(cost) 64 (92) Pre-tax result 876 904 Result for the period 760 903 Total assets 17,704 16,744 Total liabilities 467 798 Total equity 17,237 15,947 Equity % 97.3% 95.2% NAV per share (EUR) 0.42 0.39 Cash position 3,821 3,581 Movement in Net Asset Value The Net Asset Value (NAV) slightly increased to EUR 17,237,000 at the end of Q3 2022 compared to EUR 16,542,000 at the end of Q2 2022. Asset base Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EUR '000 EUR/ NOK/share EUR '000 EUR/ share NOK/share share Investment 2,094 0.05 0.57 2,297 0.06 0.57 property Assets held for 2,480 0.06 0.62 2,480 0.06 0.62 sale Inventories 6,544 0.16 1.77 7,082 0.17 1.77 Cash 3,821 0.09 1.04 4,152 0.10 1.04 Other 2,297 0.06 0.13 531 0.01 0.13 assets/(liabilities) Net asset value 17,237 16,542 NAV/Share 0.42 4.13 0.40 4.13 Change in NAV vs 4.2% 1.9% previous quarter The average number shares used in the NAV calculation above is 41,367,783 shares and unchanged from Q2 2022. RomReal Limited Third quarter 2022 Page 3 of 14

Valuation of Properties The end of year 2021 independent valuation of the Company's property was executed by Colliers Romania. The property portfolio was evaluated in accordance with the ANEVAR Valuation Standards 2013, which include the International Valuation Standards, issued by the IVSC in 2011. The valuation also complies with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); and it is performed in accordance with the RICS Valuation Standards, 8th edition. Cash Flow EUR '000 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Net cash flow from operating activities (306) (246) Net cash flow used in investing activities (25) 2,569 Net cash flows from financing activities - - Net cash change during period (331) 2,324 Operating cash flow for Q3 2022 was negative EUR 331,000 compared to a positive EUR 2,324,000 in the same quarter last year. The net negative change is mainly explained by the capitalized expenses made during the quarter. The net cash from investing activities includes the collections made in respect of the sold plots. Market Facts - Macro The Romanian GDP advanced to 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, easing from 5.1% growth in the previous quarter, and missing market expectations of 5.5%, a preliminary flash estimate showed. It was the third straight quarter of expansion in the GDP, but the weakest growth in the sequence for the year of 2022. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3%, the same pace as in the previous period. For the first nine months of 2022, the GDP increased by 5% from a year earlier, INS said in a statement 15 November 2022. The National Bank has increased the "Policy rate" 9 times since October 2021, to the present 6.75%, to try to protect the currency and control inflation. The CPI for the last twelve months RomReal Limited Third quarter 2022 Page 4 of 14