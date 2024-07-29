Rentefastsettelse

29 Jul 2024 15:50 CEST

Issuer

Romsdal Sparebank

Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0012433319.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 31.07.2024 - 31.10.2024 er 5.19.
Ticker: ROMSB15 PRO

Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.

Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.

(Publisert av Nordic Trustee)

