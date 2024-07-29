Romsdal Sparebank is a Norway-based savings bank. It offers financial products and services in the areas of savings/investment, lending, payment processing, as well as life and non-life insurance. The Bank's objective is to be a full-service bank. Romsdal Sparebank's customers include individual clients, primary industries as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Sparebanken's offering includes credit cards, the Vipps app, international payments, home and health insurance, car and other vehicle insurance as well as car loans and home loans. The business customers can rely on e.g. financial advice, short-term or long-term financing, leasing, Eika Bedrift credit card as well as several different types of business insurance, such as personal insurance, agricultural insurance, and insurance for machines and vehicles.