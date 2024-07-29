Real-time
Oslo Bors
09:23:49 2024-07-29 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
109.90
NOK
-0.09%
0.00%
-7.65%
Romsdal Sparebank : Rentefastsettelse
July 29, 2024 at 09:58 am EDT
Rentefastsettelse
Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0012433319.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 31.07.2024 - 31.10.2024 er 5.19.
Ticker: ROMSB15 PRO
Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.
Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.
(Publisert av Nordic Trustee) More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site 624212_b2d4c0d2eb724784add01b50ee47422b.pdf
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
Romsdal Spb 19/24 FRN, Romsdal Spb 20/25 FRN, Romsdal Spb 21/26 FRN, Romsdal Spb 22/25 FRN, Romsdal Spb 22/32 FRN C SUB, Romsdal Spb 22/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Romsdal Spb 22/33 ADJ C SUB, Romsdal Spb 23/99 FRN C HYBRID, Romsdal Spb 23/27 FRN, Romsdal Spb 23/28 FRN, Romsdal Spb 23/29 FRN, Romsdal Spb 24/29 FRN, Romsdal Spb 24/28 FRN, ROMSDAL SPAREBANK
ISIN
NO0010864622, NO0010891807, NO0011083388, NO0012433319, NO0012534629, NO0012610601, NO0012699091, NO0012750779, NO0012847740, NO0012935412, NO0013015347, NO0013107466, NO0013257592, NO0013272252, NO0010759988
Market
Nordic Alternative Bond Market Euronext Growth Disclaimer Romsdal Sparebank published this content on
29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
29 July 2024 13:57:02 UTC.
Romsdal Sparebank is a Norway-based savings bank. It offers financial products and services in the areas of savings/investment, lending, payment processing, as well as life and non-life insurance. The Bank's objective is to be a full-service bank. Romsdal Sparebank's customers include individual clients, primary industries as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Sparebanken's offering includes credit cards, the Vipps app, international payments, home and health insurance, car and other vehicle insurance as well as car loans and home loans. The business customers can rely on e.g. financial advice, short-term or long-term financing, leasing, Eika Bedrift credit card as well as several different types of business insurance, such as personal insurance, agricultural insurance, and insurance for machines and vehicles.
Last Close Price
110.00NOK
Average target price
121.00NOK
Spread / Average Target
+10.00% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
