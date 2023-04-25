RONCHESS GLOBAL RESOURCES : BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS

21st, April, 2023

BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS

The Board of Directors of Ronchess Global Resources Plc. (the Company) wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that as scheduled, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday 20th of April, 2023 at Nordic Hotel, 258 Kofo Abayomi Street Victoria Island, Lagos State.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Statement of the company for the 1st Quarter ended March 31st 2023.

The approved Unaudited Financial Statements shall be released to the public on or before 30th day of April, 2023.

Consequently, the closed period restricting all Directors and insiders from dealing in the shares of the Company remain in place until Twenty-Four (24) hours after the release of the financial statement to the Public.

For: Ronchess Global Resources PLC

Chris. Egba Oruete

Company Secretary